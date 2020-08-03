2019 election petition case in Dominica adjourned

Illness of the judge hearing the election petition matter filed by the Opposition United Workers Party (UWP) has forced the matter to be adjourned to a later date.
The matter was set to resume on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 9 am before Grenadian-based Guyanese born, high court judge Raulston Glasgow.
Anthony Astaphan SC, who is the lead counsel for the respondents, was to resume his arguments in support of his request for the case to be “struck out”.
The UWP is seeking to have the court overturn the 2019 general elections results in the St. Joseph, Mahaut, Morne Jaune, La Plaine, Castle Bruce, Salybia, Roseau Valley, Roseau Central, Roseau South and Wesley constituencies.
However, the parties were informed by the registrar of the court that the matter had to be adjourned to August 10, 2020, because the trial judge was ill.
The election observers said the election held in Dominica in 2019 was FREE AND FAIR.How is UWP going to win?
