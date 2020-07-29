2019 election petition matter in Dominica to resume on Friday

The election petition matter between the United Workers Party (UWP) and the governing Roosevelt Skerrit-led Dominica Labour Party (DLP) is set to resume on July 31, 2020, before Grenadian-based, Guyanese-born high court judge Raulston Glasgow.
The UWP is seeking to have the court overturn the results in St. Joseph, Mahaut, Morne Jaune, La Plaine, Castle Bruce, Salybia, and Roseau Valley, Roseau Central, Roseau South, and Wesley constituencies.
Anthony Astaphan SC, the lead counsel in the matter for the respondents, filed documents asking the court to “strike out” the claim.
Astaphan told the court that every irregularity cannot “void an election and the petitions have not been perfected and the claims filed are merely indicating alleged breaches.”
“The cause of action was not made out; they were required to plead that their constitutional rights were breached and they were also obligated to label the allegations of bribery,” Astaphan told the court.
“Who are the persons alleging the bribe? It must be done on behalf of the candidate; that is not there at all…these pleadings must be pleaded fully,” Astaphan stated. According to him, the pleadings “cannot lead to assumptions”.
During Astaphan’s submissions, he was interrupted several times by Zahida James, counsel for the UWP, who told the court that Astaphan was attempting to put forward evidence before the court “through the backdoor and that was wrong.”
At one time, Judge Glasgow threatened to adjourn court so that both sides could “temper down, cool out, and have a glass of water.”
The matter was adjourned to July 29, 2020, and July 31, 2020, but the date of July 29, 2020, has since been cancelled and the matter will resume on July 31, 2020. Astaphan is expected to resume his presentations after which James, the lawyer for the UWP will respond accordingly.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
19 Comments
You are calling Linton clown well you and tony astaphan you have once again have made both you and tony obstruction of Justice.it appears that satan still the head and soul of the alp in Dominican shame shame shame.
DNO, Did the case resume on Friday as intended? There was no update seen on your site. Did the budget debate defer the resumption?
ADMIN: The case was adjourned as the judge was ill. The article can be found here: https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/homepage-carousel/2019-election-petition-case-in-dominica-adjourned/
I WANT TO KNOW,go to housing and planning division.Go the registry get the certificate of title,and you will know who the house belong to.Linton is playing you for a fool.The observers said the 2019 election was FREE and FAIR.
Dear Heavenly Father, we praise your great name. You are the God who put the stars in place and created this world. Father I asked for forgiveness of our sins. I pray Lord that justice would prevail. I pray that you would keep the forces of darkness from this court and that your Holy Spirit would impress on the heart of Judge Raulston Glasgow to find justice. It is just not right for all the bribery and wrongs that went into the election 2019 to be justified by this labour party. Father if it is your will let justice reign and let the pastors speak against these ills. You have a reason for allowing this government to be in Dominica. A government who is taking advantage of the poor and innocent people of this beautiful country. Please Father have your way just as you did when King Cyrus didnt want to free the children of Israel, Dan: chp 10. You sent Gabriel to fight the spiritual warfare and Jesus Himself came to help. Please free us Lord. This is our prayer in Jesus name we pray. Amen
y’all getting too personal… what a rooster’s birdie do or don’t do is non of y’all damn business. y’all jealous a rooster because his birdie like other roosters.
y’all never see a birdie make white and brown eggs before? LMFAO!
DNO, I s it the UWP that is taking the matter to the Court our three Civilians, please clarify.
ADMIN: This matter concerns the UWP perhaps you are thinking of the 2014 matter which is a separate case. https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/news/ecsc-court-of-appeal-grants-stay-in-dominica-election-treating-case/
FLAT TYRE,Anthony Astaphans does not need you in his camp.Tony is a ROOTS MAN who knows the back streets and ghetto of St.Joseph and Grandbay more than any one of you JACKA.He knows about the ghetto people and have given then representation several times.Tony was one of the police best friends,liming and drinking with them.They fellout because Tony was always on the side of the POOR and victimized man.Ask Nicholas George.BS.Ignorant man,your tyre is really flat.You and your kind cannot stand Tony because he is EXPOSING UWP lies,corruption and greed.
Yeah, you said. Tony is for sure a ROOTS MAN. Just look at the company he keeps! As soon as Skerrit is gone, Tony is finished… not only in Dominica! Mark my words.
You are calling Linton clown well you and tony astaphan you have once again have made both you and tony obstruction of Justice.it appears that satan still the head and soul of the alp in Dominican shame shame shame.
I am surprised to read that coming from you a senior council!
Tony any form of irregularity in an Election can indeed render a general election null and void!
You Tony as a senior council knows that fully well!
We all know that corruption became the order of the day in Dominica’s elections since Roosevelt second term in office, you know that; I know it; the whole of Dominica, and the rest of the Caribbean knows what Roosevelt is doing to win elections.
If the laws of Dominica were to be used against such; Roosevelt and his labor puppets all would be in jail!
What is term senior council?
The title of Senior Counsel or State Counsel is given to a senior lawyer in some countries that were formerly part of the British Empire.
“Senior Counsel” is used in current or former Commonwealth countries; if there is any value and or respect to the position; I suggest you behave accordingly!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahah!
Will you SC, in legal terms behave…
I just wish Anthony Astaphan would use his skills and influence to help get the FBI or Scottland yard to invest the mansion at Morne Daniel, close to the Chinese Embassy that Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said he is renting at a cost of $32k a month. We need to know who owns that building and we also need to know if the cabinet knows who owns the building and they lying to us. Mr. Astaphan needs to be more patriotic and is in a position to help us know who owns that palace. If Anthony cannot help us then I call on the opposition to do all in their power to get some help from the Scotland yard or FBI, so we could know who owns that palace since we need to know who we renting from before we invest $32k a month into something we know nothing about. To me that is even more important than fighting election results
Let us assume that the opposition forces have a case. Can the judge give the opposition forces the 10 contested seats ? Can the judge declare those seats null and void ? If he does will there be new elections ? Can the judge set a date for that ?
The DLP is not even making a defense plea. They are saying “strike out the claim.” They do not even recognize that opposition forces have a claim.
If their case is so strong and real why does the opposition lawyer keep interrupting Tony. When I look at all the salient points my conclusion is that opposition forces only have a suit case. Like Linton like to say, that is my opinion.
There are some ghost writers with fake names who are part of a gang of opposition forces. They write under fake names giving all kind of fake news. Their forte is calling people names because they have no concept of national issues. From now on I am putting them on ignore. I will not read their stuff or reply to them.
They will continue to set fire to the streets and curse bishops and cardinals because that is what people who were expelled from school do. That is what people who try to mop a heads of government conference do. That is how uncivilized people behave.
I wonder if Collin McIntyre becomes the leader of the DLP tomorrow morning if Anthony Astaphan would fight to defend the DLp or if he would fly like a bird to Antigua
Seems like somebody driving a Red car with Markintyre brand wheels and hit a Bird that escaped from a cage man? I wonder if Tony saw or knows the person that hit the Bird and he angry?
DNO whose photo is next to the beautiful young lady above with a white chain and black suit? Don’t tell me is Satan that ugly like that boy. If is Satan or one of his demons that ugly like that I sure do want to spend a day in his camp let alone eternity
@Flat Tire, don’t be foolish!
Satan is a spirit person, no one can see him. The other thing is that he has his own “seeds” children in the World when he took the form of a woman or a man to reproduce them–so we do not and will never know who is Satan in our lives–he can be your own mother or father. And of course, your brothers and sisters would be his demons.
So be careful what you are saying, you may be speaking against your own self.
The other thing is that Satan is better known as the Angel Lucifer, in the Garden of Eden, he was known to God as the “Bright Morning Star”. That means he is not ugly in physical form. So then, we also have to be cautious of bridging with a handsome man or a beautiful woman.
The photo next to the young lady is not that of Linton, Latang or Edison James. These three would not get first , second and third prize in a male handsome contest.
Are you a real guy? You are commenting on men handsome looks!! wow!! And by the way women like ruggedness in guys not guys who look like their sisters!!