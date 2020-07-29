2019 election petition matter in Dominica to resume on Friday

The election petition matter between the United Workers Party (UWP) and the governing Roosevelt Skerrit-led Dominica Labour Party (DLP) is set to resume on July 31, 2020, before Grenadian-based, Guyanese-born high court judge Raulston Glasgow.

The UWP is seeking to have the court overturn the results in St. Joseph, Mahaut, Morne Jaune, La Plaine, Castle Bruce, Salybia, and Roseau Valley, Roseau Central, Roseau South, and Wesley constituencies.

Anthony Astaphan SC, the lead counsel in the matter for the respondents, filed documents asking the court to “strike out” the claim.

Astaphan told the court that every irregularity cannot “void an election and the petitions have not been perfected and the claims filed are merely indicating alleged breaches.”

“The cause of action was not made out; they were required to plead that their constitutional rights were breached and they were also obligated to label the allegations of bribery,” Astaphan told the court.

“Who are the persons alleging the bribe? It must be done on behalf of the candidate; that is not there at all…these pleadings must be pleaded fully,” Astaphan stated. According to him, the pleadings “cannot lead to assumptions”.

During Astaphan’s submissions, he was interrupted several times by Zahida James, counsel for the UWP, who told the court that Astaphan was attempting to put forward evidence before the court “through the backdoor and that was wrong.”

At one time, Judge Glasgow threatened to adjourn court so that both sides could “temper down, cool out, and have a glass of water.”

The matter was adjourned to July 29, 2020, and July 31, 2020, but the date of July 29, 2020, has since been cancelled and the matter will resume on July 31, 2020. Astaphan is expected to resume his presentations after which James, the lawyer for the UWP will respond accordingly.