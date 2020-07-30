2020-2021 National Budget not working for Dominica – Opposition Leader Linton

Opposition Leader Lennox Linton said the 2020-2021 National Budget presented by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit on Tuesday is not working for Dominica.

He made this statement on Wednesday during his response to the Prime Minister’s budget presentation.

The Prime Minister presented a budget of over $900 million to Parliament.

“Mr. Speaker, this budget couldn’t care less that the struggle to survive in Dominica is getting harder and harder; this budget couldn’t care less of the growing number of Dominicans strapped in poverty and dependency; this budget couldn’t care less about the chronic youth unemployment crisis we have in this country, this budget couldn’t care less about low wages, rising cost of living,” Linton lamented. “It is not even working for our rich in Dominica, the poor, the unemployed, the youth, the elderly, the leaders of church. It is not working for Dominica.”

According to the opposition leader, meaning and purpose needs to be restored in all the institutions of state including the judiciary, local governments, the civil service, the Dominica Police Force, statutory corporations, the integrity commission, and the electoral commission.

“We need to build a new economic framework driven by the private, public, cooperative and civil society sectors for the development of the growth engines of agriculture, water, tourism, renewable energy, manufacturing, construction, information, communication, technology and culture,” Linton noted.