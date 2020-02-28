2020 Lenten message by Bishop Gabriel Malzaire

Below is the Lenten message of His Lordship Bishop Gabriel Malzaire in which he exhorts Catholics to take Lent season seriously and makes some recommendations as to how the faithful can best observe the Lenten season.
This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.