2020 teen pageant promises exciting show with only “fab four”

Chief Cultural Officer Raymond Lawrence has promised a very exciting show of the Miss Teen Dominica Pageant this year regardless of the decrease in number of participants.

Four contestants from different secondary schools will compete for the title of Miss Teen Dominica.

They are Kitanna Joseph of the Convent High School (CHS) sponsored by Signal Band and the CHS foundation, Abigail Fontaine of the Isaiah Thomas Secondary School sponsored by Protection One Inc, Sahara Bowers of the Dominica Grammar School, sponsored by Doit Center and Lytleen Julien of the Orion Academy.

She is sponsored by D&E Visions.

They were launched at a ceremony held at the Old Mill Cultural Centre on Wednesday.

“We are trying to make the best with the four contestants,” he said. “The show will still be very exciting just like every other show in the past.”

He continued, “We just want to make the best of it. In fact we are referring to them as a Fab-four.”

Lawrence explained that more schools had already signed up to participate in the pageant, but 3 out of the 7 stepped down due to some internal issues.

This he said was a bit disappointing for the organizers of the show, “but at the same time in life you have to deal with the circumstances you are presented with in life, things that you cannot control, so we are trying to make our best with the four.”

Meantime, he said the staging of the teen pageant helps to encourage the growth and development of the country’s youth especially young ladies.

“When people wants the best for you it means that they want you to do your best to strive for excellence,” Lawrence stated. “This is another reason for the staging of the teen pageant in order to encourage the growth and development of our youth especially the ladies and to help them to give off their very best to school and country.”

The show will take place at the Carnival City on February 16th.

The reigning Miss Teen is Kiyanna Dyer of the Convent High School.



