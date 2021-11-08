2021 top 7 CXC students emerge from Portsmouth high schools

Three high schools in the town of Portsmouth namely, the Arthur Waldron Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) Academy, the Portsmouth Secondary School and the St. John’s Academy have produced the top seven performers at this year’s Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination.

The announcement was made earlier today by the Minister for Education, Human Resource Planning, Vocational Training and Nation Excellence, Octavia Alfred, during a ceremony held at the Alliance Française.

The top performer at this year’s exam was Doniel Bacchus, a male student of the Arthur Waldron SDA Academy who obtained 12 ones and one two.

Charissa George of the Portsmouth Secondary School came in second with 11 ones and two twos. She was followed by Kezia Royer of the Arthur Waldron SDA Academy who secured 11 ones and one two.

Asaiah Yankey and Nia Thomas of Portsmouth Secondary School took the fourth and fifth positions respectively. Yankey earned 11 ones while Thomas got 10 ones and five twos.

From the St. John’s Academy, Janice Corbette ranked sixth with 10 ones and three twos, followed by schoolmate, Delight Peter who obtained 10 ones and three twos.

The other top ten performers include Tana Valmond of the Dominica Grammar School at number eight with 10 ones and one two and in the ninth position, Megan Vidal of the Convent High School who got 10 ones.

The tenth position was taken by another Portsmouth Secondary School Student, Celeste George who obtained 10 ones.