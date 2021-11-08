2021 top 7 CXC students emerge from Portsmouth high schools

Three high schools in the town of Portsmouth namely, the Arthur Waldron Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) Academy, the Portsmouth Secondary School and the St. John’s Academy have produced the top seven performers at this year’s Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination.
The announcement was made earlier today by the Minister for Education, Human Resource Planning, Vocational Training and Nation Excellence, Octavia Alfred, during a ceremony held at the Alliance Française.
The top performer at this year’s exam was Doniel Bacchus, a male student of the Arthur Waldron SDA Academy who obtained 12 ones and one two.
Charissa George of the Portsmouth Secondary School came in second with 11 ones and two twos. She was followed by Kezia Royer of the Arthur Waldron SDA Academy who secured 11 ones and one two.
Asaiah Yankey and Nia Thomas of Portsmouth Secondary School took the fourth and fifth positions respectively. Yankey earned 11 ones while Thomas got 10 ones and five twos.
From the St. John’s Academy, Janice Corbette ranked sixth with 10 ones and three twos, followed by schoolmate, Delight Peter who obtained 10 ones and three twos.
The other top ten performers include Tana Valmond of the Dominica Grammar School at number eight with 10 ones and one two and in the ninth position, Megan Vidal of the Convent High School who got 10 ones.
The tenth position was taken by another Portsmouth Secondary School Student, Celeste George who obtained 10 ones.
I am absolutely delightful by these students results, especially from the town of Portsmouth, especially amid all these negative publicity of crime and the present pandemic situation. It tells you a lot about the Community, the Parents, the Teachers and all the Stakeholders involved. As someone who has lived there and now lives in the Diaspora I always mention my School, the Teachers, the Community and the resilient Dominican people to overcome adversity in the face of so many challenges. I tell you the education in Dominica is second to none anywhere and we always do well. Teachers, take a bow I am so proud of you guys for giving your best at all times, I know first hand and I have been there and I know all the sacrifices you all make and I am eternally grateful. I have gone further and engaged a local teacher to assist my daughter who lives overseas with some academic work, why? because they are the best and I believe in their abilities to teach you well. God bless Dominica!
Waw! It’s nice to see a departure from the norm especially during a pandemic! Well done Portsmouth; you have made a good mark! Teachers, students, parents be very proud of yourselves.
Long gone a the days of seven subjects ehh!
Cingratulations to all the students. So proud of the great achievement of the students from Portsmouth. The town of my birth.
Well done, students, teachers and parents. The road has not been easy. Wishing you all continued success.
I ain’t see grand bay school mention like the PM say grand bay ain’t have ppl that educated to be pal rep I wonder what he will say about these young ppl
Amazing grace… How sweet the sound. Can these achievements coming from the secondary schools in Portsmouth be linked to the new developments taking place in and around the municipality? Some thinkers say development also help the people to become motivated and inspired and aspire to do well or rather better.
Congratulations to all the students who participated in this years CSEC and amid these challenging times caused by Covid 19; it showed their strong level of resilience and commitment to do well. And, special congratulations to the students who did exceptionally well, and to the parents who stood steadfast and served as pillars for their children, and to the schools, principals and teachers to played in very pivotal role in preparing and molding these students to achieve and clearly succeed.
Congratulations, and God bless you all.
Great Job to the High Schools in Portsmouth.
Great job students.
To the teachers many times you all are forgotten in the entire scheme of things, but i shall not forget you all…That’s the greatest satisfaction that a teacher gets…….to know that he/she has positively impacted young people. Qudos to ALL the hard working teachers!!
Kudos to all the students!!
I was working in New York along with Africans,from different parts of Africa.They spoke English with an African accent.I spoke in measured and refined English,not with a British or American accent.One turned to me and said”Where did you learn to speak”I said Dominica.He asked “Where is Dominica?I had to explain.The guy thought I was Jamaican before I spoke.
CONGRATULATIONS to all.That is FANTASTIC.
I am filled with pride and joy. I see my high school is featured and also my two former places of employment. Congratulations all.
Congratulations to my town on these achievements!
Congratulations 👏🏾👏🏾