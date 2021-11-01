21-year-old charged with murder of businessman Norman Rolle

A 21-year-old Castle Bruce man now stands charged with the murder of prominent businessman Norman Rolle.

Ronaldo Wiltshire appeared unrepresented, before Chief Magistrate Candia Carette-George today, November 1, 2021, where the charge read, “On October 29, 2021, in Sylvania he did murder Phillip Norman Rolle of Belfast contrary to law.”

Since murder is an indictable offense, – expected to he tried at the High court before a Judge and jury– the accused was not required to enter a plea.

According to information from Assistant Superintendent of Police, George Theophile, 89-year-old Rolle who was the proprietor of Valley Engineering is said to have been attacked at his home at Sylvania and his body was later discovered in nearby bushes on the premises.

Theophile said that at the time of discovery about 11: 30 p.m., police officers noticed multiple wounds to Rolle’s head and face and a puncture wound to his neck. He was pronounced dead on the scene by a medical practitioner.

At the hearing, Magistrate Carette-George stated that bail was closed and would not be considered due to the public’s interest in the matter.

The case was adjourned to March 18, 2022, for Preliminary Inquiry (PI) to determine if there is enough evidence for the matter to be tried at the High court.

Nephew of the deceased, William Rolle, who was present in court along with the family’s attorney Kathy Buffong Royer, told the media that while the family is extremely saddened by the “horrific and senseless act of violence” against Mr. Rolle, they are pleased with the police investigation and those who have assisted.

“[He was] a father, grand-father, brother and uncle. We thank the very many persons who have assisted so far with the investigations and who have offered support and condolences to the family.”

He continued, “The loss is real and we are still coming to grips with the tragedy. Our family continues to be steadfast in our love for country and people. We are sure that with time and the grace of God, we shall recover from this ordeal.”

William said the family is hopeful that through Rolle’s passing in such a manner at a time of national observance, this will cause citizens to “pause and reflect on who we are as Brothers and Sisters and on the community that we wish to create.”