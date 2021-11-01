21-year-old charged with murder of businessman Norman Rolle

A 21-year-old Castle Bruce man now stands charged with the murder of prominent businessman Norman Rolle.
Ronaldo Wiltshire appeared unrepresented, before Chief Magistrate Candia Carette-George today, November 1, 2021, where the charge read, “On October 29, 2021, in Sylvania he did murder Phillip Norman Rolle of Belfast contrary to law.”
Since murder is an indictable offense, – expected to he tried at the High court before a Judge and jury– the accused was not required to enter a plea.
According to information from Assistant Superintendent of Police, George Theophile, 89-year-old Rolle who was the proprietor of Valley Engineering is said to have been attacked at his home at Sylvania and his body was later discovered in nearby bushes on the premises.
Theophile said that at the time of discovery about 11: 30 p.m., police officers noticed multiple wounds to Rolle’s head and face and a puncture wound to his neck. He was pronounced dead on the scene by a medical practitioner.
At the hearing, Magistrate Carette-George stated that bail was closed and would not be considered due to the public’s interest in the matter.
The case was adjourned to March 18, 2022, for Preliminary Inquiry (PI) to determine if there is enough evidence for the matter to be tried at the High court.
Nephew of the deceased, William Rolle, who was present in court along with the family’s attorney Kathy Buffong Royer, told the media that while the family is extremely saddened by the “horrific and senseless act of violence” against Mr. Rolle, they are pleased with the police investigation and those who have assisted.
“[He was] a father, grand-father, brother and uncle. We thank the very many persons who have assisted so far with the investigations and who have offered support and condolences to the family.”
He continued, “The loss is real and we are still coming to grips with the tragedy. Our family continues to be steadfast in our love for country and people. We are sure that with time and the grace of God, we shall recover from this ordeal.”
William said the family is hopeful that through Rolle’s passing in such a manner at a time of national observance, this will cause citizens to “pause and reflect on who we are as Brothers and Sisters and on the community that we wish to create.”
Admin not sure where my comment went to, but as I said earlier, which you did not post…..must be a family affair. A few years back a ypung man with the same last name attemted to murder the late PJs daughter at her home. He was also very young.
ADMIN: You are potentially crossing the line between free expression and defamation by blaming a whole family for the alleged actions of one or even two individuals.
Additionally, even if they share the same last name, that alone does not mean they are related by blood.
Yes! This is true about the men, but women are equally to be blamed for this situations of single family homes. This has been a plague on our black women around the world entering into a none committed relationship and having kids with some irresponsible men, some of them cannot take care of themselves far less for a child! Women needs protect and prioritize their lives so they don’t make the mistakes of their parents and generation pass of black people. We all can take some responsibility for the break down of family life and to a greater extent society. A woman doesn’t have to bring in an unwanted child because she had sex. This behavior is very irresponsible and women should own up to it. Control your destiny do not let someone else control it for you. This is very sad what happened, one man is killed and another life is wasted.
Murdera blood is on ur shoulder kill i today u cannot kill i tomorrow mooordera ur inside must be hallow how does feel to take a Life of an old man..fire 🔥 boorne u boy
This is the end result of men who believe that ejaculating sperms into a woman and getting her pregnant is ALL that matters. You brought a child into this world, turned your back on him, totally abandoned him, played no part in his upbringing and here is what you produced. I do not wish bad upon people but I do hope you sit and reflect on your total neglect of your son and ask God forgiveness for what you’ve caused. Where were you when your son needed you to show him the right way and give him the guidance he needed? \MEN, please play your role in your children’s lives…they are here because you brought them here. Show them love, give them guidance, correct them when they do wrong and provide a stable home for them. It really saddens me to see this young man’s life gone to waste because his father failed him.
Sadly, a lot of our men are no better. I know a lot of Dominican men who have multiple children by too many women. How can you provide the guidance, attention, care, love when you are busy getting different women pregnant? The worse part, some of them think it is a badge of honour to have children all over the place.
You’ve made a valid point. Everybody knows that this is one of the root causes of the social problems we are experiencing, but nobody is willing to admit it — because it involves someone who is close to their heart. We need responsible fathers. We also need responsible mothers who do not condone the wrongs of their children. We need responsible families, where mother and father are present in the home, guiding and directing their children to become responsible citizens. We need commitment. We need men to be responsible family men. Let’s hope that this case will be a turning point in how we mold our young people and the examples we set for them. Let’s hope that another blind eye is not cast.
Yrs! That’s very true for the men! But make no mistake! The women are equally responsible, it seems this situation plagues our black women around the world, our young women are just too comfortable entering into a none committed relationship and getting pregnant for irresponsible men that cannot take care of themselves. You DON’T have to get pregnant for that so called boyfriend! Please! Prioritize your life! Having a child is a serious responsibility and should be agreed upon two responsible individuals. You don’t have to repeat the mistakes of your parents or a society that condone it to a certain extent. Young women I’m begging you , take control of your life, having sex should not be an unwanted child in a none committed relationship.
Men do the responsible thing and commit to your woman and help raise your children. Allow God in your lives and take the rightful place as head of your home. Be responsible and ack wisely, our children and generations depends on our very…
Zandoli let’s be gender neutral when blaming the parents. Most of the women fully well know many of these men are just womanizers but still befriend and have unprotected sex with these shady, irresponsible characters.
Unplanned pregnancy is the consequence. The purportive father who had no intention of becoming a father moves on to his next prey. The mother is left to nurture that child until he/she is able to fend for himself/herself.
Women have to make wise decisions in any intimate relationship. If they go around having unguarded sex what do they expect to get, a flat screen TV?
To add on to what you just wrote, three women brought a guy to court for child support. He has a kid with each of the women and occupies a run-of-the-mill job. When the judge told him that he would have to pay so much to each woman, he told the judge he has to eat too. The judge told him, didn’t you know that you out their slinging your di.. everywhere. The crowd laughed.
This looks like a young boy who is not from Portsmouth originally but is usually in the Portsmouth area walking around. I’m sure it’s him. He would be around Coconut Beach I think he use to work on the Waterpark for some time. Stop making these criminals walk out of prison after 2 or 3 years. Bring back hanging!!!!!!
21 year old killing an 89 year old man. senseless killing. Judge please when you find him guilty sentence him to his age (21) multiply by the old (89) send him to jail for the term of 1869 years in prison. Why don’t these young guys go cultivate the land if they didn’t get an education. They don’t want to work but want easy money please make a statement by giving him a harsh sentence.
Could you believe if this sort of crime were to take place in these countries. Maybe Dominica needs a wake up call. Another killing on NOV 3rd.. I saw this article. We need
some action to get our country back.
He’s got an IQ of 69’: Malaysian man to be hanged in Singapore for possessing 1.5 ounces of heroin….. What if we start punishing murderers. Do you think killing would stop.
I agree with Dr.Clayton Shillingford,this has nothing to do with jobs.The guy is a CRIMINAL and MURDERER he should be ECECUTED.In Dominica to a certain extent the public has supported and contributed to criminal behaviour.I remember in the 70’s and 80’s there were no gangs.The police would destroy and dismantle any gang before it started.They knew every inch of land in their district,and would patrol and visit the property and homes in out of the way places,just to have a conversation………………………………………………………………….
Man to have the blood of a man that could have been your great grandfather hanging over you the rest of your life is not easy. I suggest you make it right with the Lord then ask Him to take you h h
For killing an old man like that for what reason makes no sense this man looks like he has work hard for what he wants. I wonder what get in his young man head to commit this senseless killing. Judge pleas as soon as you find this young man guilty multiply his age (21) by the old mans age (89) and send him to the term of 1869 years in prison. Make your message be clear. Stop these senseless killings.
If you ‘look like’ you have money or other easily disposed of valuables, you are likely vulnerable to attacks from these vicious young men who are prepared to kill you to take what they believe that you have. Based upon what is happening in other countries, this type of crime will get worse – unless these young ‘boys’ are dealt with now.
RIP Mr Rolle; you made your contribution and the country is better for it.
Mr Rolle worked hard towards the economy of the country. He helped so many of us by granting us favours. He did not deserve a cruel death. IT IS VERY HARD TO FORGET
Look at his face! Clean and soft like that of a baby! It is those like him young and old that the devil chooses to do his wicked, destructive, abomination, and satanic works. So who can we blame? For it is factual that people like Ronaldo have no control of their minds.
Could it be the parents in this case? It is so hard to tell, when we have no idea who this young man’s parents are, but it is obvious that his discipline is awfully carnal.
We can call for tough correction, even the electric chair or the rope of the guillotine, but will it end the SATANIC conducts that young people like Ronaldo or others chose to adopt?
Surely, O God, we Dominicans need Your Vengence against the wickedness, vileness, corruption, disdain and discord, and the works of darkness & evil which are crippling the social welfare of our Nation.
O God, let Your Will be done for the sake of the Life of Your people in Dominica. Let it be or Lord, please let it be!
Yes Wii. His innocent faith reminds me of a young lady from the west coast that killed her two children and the Court said she had mental issues so they sent her to Canada . Since you living in Canada I wonder if you know her and if she is related to you?
This is real senseless killing. I remember Mr. Rolle when he was young in the 70’s. He was always a quiet man, minding his own business. To the family and relatives, I want to convey my sincere condolences on the loss of your loved one, Mr. Rolle. No one deserves to die such a brutal and cruel death. The death penalty needs to be in effect again so that such senseless killings will not take place. I don’t care how old you, the killer are, but you deserve the highest punishment that the law can bestow upon you.
NO APOLOGIES!!!
Out of South City, can you remind me of what happened years ago during Mamo’s administration of these two young boys, one was I think 16 years, who killed a retired teacher in Grandbay. What became of those two boys? I don’t remember.
My deepest condolences to the Rolle family. R.I.P. Mr. Rolle. You were a stalwart in our beautiful but flawed country. Your contributions to our society are well appreciated and will not be forgotten.
Oh what a wicked thing!!! It appears that our youths are not content with destroying themselves but are also hell bent on annihilating our elders. Yah please help us all.
I really do not get some Dominican criminals. OK, so you killed and robbed him. then what? what was your big plan? these idiots never think anything through. Dominica is so small, everyone knows everyone. and anyone who’s someone would know Mr Role’s car. So how’d you sell something as hot as that. No one would buy it from you without proper documents. and you cant change the license plate, because it’s not registered under your name. Now he’s going to spend a large portion of his life in jail. all for what? these hard back prison men are gonna have a field day with your a$$.
Why not the death penalty. This criminal is hidding something. I hate to think that he acted alone. How did he get to Mr. Rolle”s property. A Bus? I can’t comprehend this. Who is behind this crime’ or who is he protecting? he needs to come clean before he goes to the Gallows. I keep asking why? Why? what does he benefit from this? I hope other young men can read through this. If this was my son which I do have a son I would ask the law to punish him. SORRY. You live by the sword you die by the sword. Such a fragile human being you knock him down why did you puncture his neck? Oh Lord his family will never forget that. This young man needs to be put away for good. Once a criminal always a criminal. He will do it again. My God. Mr Rolle suffering is finished. I try to feel his pain begging for his life..Jesus help us.
“stated bail was closed and would not be considered due to the public’s interest in the matter”. Hopefully, “concern over “the public’s concern” over this senseless killing will not evaporate after the independence holiday an that the various courts here will speak on the same hymn sheet and be reminded that the public is always concerned whenever we experience these developments.
He obviously targeted the Mr. Rolle because he assumed the man was wealthy and was too old and weak to put up a fight.
Too many of these youthful men in Dominica are prisoners of NOW. They want the most expensive vehicle NOW. They want a luxurious crib NOW. They want a million dollar bank account NOW.
They should know that to accumulate possessions it takes years of hard work, blood, sweat and tears. These ‘luxuries’ of life don’t come overnight. Work honestly for what you want.
“They should know that to accumulate possessions it takes years of hard work, blood, sweat, and tears. These ‘luxuries’ of life don’t come overnight. Work honestly for what you want.” @Ibo France
It seems so much to me right now, that you have a two-tongue complaint. In almost every one of your past comments, you have decried the Government of keeping the country in poverty, now look what you have said above.
Are you not admitting that the young people in Dominica are the way they are, first of all, because of their nature of laziness and secondly, because they want to get rich overnight without the hard work? So they choose to commit all sorts of crimes to get what they want?
I hope that the next time you decide to defame the Government, speaking about all sorts of poverty that is in Dominica, you will remember that passage you wrote above, to think again before you turn on your “broken record” with its loud and foolish exaggeration
IBO France expounding on the values of life and the good things and blessings life brings if you work hard for them. Good job, IBO. Take it to the limit. Maybe one day Skerrit might give the job of Minister of Home Affairs and rein in all those bandits and tameel tigers.
Reading this and looking at MR rolls’ picture has caused me to remember the first time i met him around 1963 on his returned from England where he opened his business in new town among the repairs he did was rethreading tires body works just name it .Now a look at this baby face young man remind me of the many young men he had in the shop whom i am sure are trained repair men today I am sure he made a great contribution to Dominica and will be missed
my condolences to his family
The electric chair or lethal injection!!
I wish to express my condolences to the family of Norman Rolle,,He was a friend and school mate of mine at the Dominica Grammar School.. I am saddened that his life was taken in this horrible way.. The society needs to watch more carefully wayward youth
It is so sad for a 21 years to do such a monstrous act to someone that could be his great grandfather or grandfather. I hope that the bail is not low for him to be out while the poor victim’s body is still in the morgue.Mr. Rolle RIP and I hope you get the justice you deserve.
People, the accused has not been found guilty. Let’s the process come to a final conclusion.
If he is indeed found guilty, he should face the maximum sentence.
People who choose to take other people’s lives for no other reason than protecting human life or property, should be made to spend a very long time behind bars.
I just hope he is not a friend of the cabal or his people are not closely connected to the Cabal. Dominica is crying for justice which left us 21 years ago after the burial of Rosie Douglas
I don’t even know to say. Last week I believe it was a 21 year old that was murdered ( though the police said he jumped in an overflowing river and I don’t believe the body has been found. However, they charged two men one of them is known to be a member of Melissa Skerrit snipers, for his disappearance and he is out on a kind of a bail. Since he is a part of the No law No constitution of Skerrit team we already know that case is dead. Today it’s a 21 year old that is changed with the murder of an 86 year old man. I don’t know what is going on in Dominica but I hope they don’t allow this one to see another day as a free man
Boy I can only say I pray for you because my real thoughts can’t be published. You have angered me so bad, little boy.
Microbes out there destroying the world.
I am at a lost for words. He is nothing but a baby with a criminal heart. The young men and women needs to work. Put your hands to the plow. My goodness the killer mom must be heart broken. I am sure she raised him well. Let him pay please Mr. Rolle never deserved all this barbaric killing. He was a kind man. You are not tooo young to get the electric chair. We must tell our young that they kill they pay. Want to live that fast and famous life. Want designer stuff. Make your own stuff. Mr Rolle lost of sleep I am sure putting this business together. This is pure evil. Sleep Mr. Rolle. You were a kind gentleman.
“He is nothing but a baby with a criminal heart.” Let’s stop the euphemism. He is no baby. A baby cannot differentiate between right and wrong. This is a hardcore, vicious and brutal murderer.
From the injuries that were inflicted to this elderly, quiet gentleman, then to toss the body into the bushes, this shows a callous and depraved disregard for human life. This criminal act s bestial in nature.This monster has forfeited his right to live among human beings.
I hope the spirit of the family of Mr. Rolle would be buoyed by the exemplary life he lived. Most profound condolences to you all.