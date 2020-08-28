22 contacts from 2 active COVID cases test negative; 17 still pending

Dominica remains at two active Covid-19 cases, while 17 tests are still pending.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 20.

“The two new cases are asymptomatic and doing well. They are still in the COVID treatment centre,” National Epidemiologist, Dr. Shallauddin Ahmed, announced during a press conference on Wednesday.

He said so far, the number of contacts identified from the last two cases is 39; 22 have tested negative and 17 are still pending.

“So as it stands, the number of confirmed cases 20, number of active cases 2, and total number of recovered cases 18, total deaths zero,” Dr. Ahmed stated.

According to the epidemiologist, the total number of PCR tests conducted so far is 2077 and the total number of negative PCR results obtained is 2057.

Prime Minister Skerrit has urged the public to follow the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health and admonished those who have been going about “in a state of abandonment and not giving any regard to the guidelines,” to desist from doing so.

He has appealed to people to take responsibility for their safety and for the safety of others “so that we can minimize the risk.”

He has also asked travellers into the country to ensure that they stick to the protocols set.

Meantime, in earlier reports Coordinator of the Reopening of Borders Program, Dr. Laura Esprit, announced that a penalty will be charged to nationals and non-nationals travelling to Dominica who fail to adhere to mandatory quarantine.

“As it relates to penalties, the following penalties have been approved; the penalty for non-adherence to mandatory quarantine in the Commonwealth of Dominica is EC$5000 or 6 months imprisonment and the penalty for providing false information on your health questionnaire would be EC$1000 or 3 months imprisonment,” she revealed.