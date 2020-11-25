25 farmers trained in safe use of pesticides, food safety…under DOM-GAP Programme

Twenty-five (25) Dominican farmers were recently presented with certificates f participation after they were trained in the areas of Safe Use of Pesticides, Food Safety, First Aid and Calibration.

The training was undertaken under the DOM-G.A.P. (Good Agricultural Practices) Programme and the sessions which were conducted in adherence with COVID-19 safety measures and protocols set by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment, were held at the Dominica Bureau of Standards in Stockfarm.

The facilitators were Mr. Joseph Blandford, Mr. Keian Stephenson and Mrs. Dianna Henry-Laville – Ministry of Blue and Green Economy, Agriculture, and National Food Security, Ms. Jezielle Ettienne and Mr. Morrison Mcpherson – Environmental Health Department as well as Mr. Erwin Mitchel and Mrs. Kelita Grant-Lee – Fire and Ambulance Department.

The certification ceremony was attended by the Honorable Ian Douglas, Minister for Trade, Commerce, Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Business and Export Development, Permanent Secretaries, Mrs. Esther Thomas – Ministry of Trade, Commerce, Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Business and Export Development and Dr. Reginald Thomas – Ministry of Blue and Green Economy, Agriculture, and National Food Security.

The Dominica Bureau of Standards (DBOS) is currently working with one hundred and sixty-seven (167) farmers to attain DOM-G.A.P. certification, a figure which is expected to significantly increase in the coming months. These farmers have been working tirelessly under the guidance of DBOS’s Farm Assurers and Auditors to ensure that they meet the requirements for Certification.

The DOM-G.A.P Programme was established in 2017 to facilitate the Implementation of the Fresh Produce Export Quality Control Act. The Programme ensures that farmers, pack house owners and exporters of fresh produce utilize Internationally Recognized Standards and best practices such as Global G.A.P. and DOM-G.A.P.

Over the years, regional and international market requirements for agricultural produce continue to evolve. This makes it more difficult to secure markets for our Fresh Produce. However, with the assistance of the Programme, farmers will be better prepared to meet the requirements necessary to access these regional and International Markets.

The Programme will also enable Dominica’s Fresh Produce farmers to become internationally competitive through the adoption of innovative farm practices. These practices incorporate concepts of globally-accepted good agricultural practices within the framework of commercial agriculture production.

The DBOS is committed to continue its collaborations with all relevant sectors and stakeholders to ensure that we continue to supply quality produce and products of the highest standards locally, regionally and internationally.

In addition, as mentioned by the Director, the DBOS is seeking to strengthen its collaborative efforts with the Ministry of Blue and Green Economy, Agriculture and National Food Security. This is in an effort to increase certification of farms where Farm Assurers will work alongside Extension Officers of that ministry across all Agricultural Regions on the Island.

The targeted audience will include all farmers (youths, female farmers, farmers’ groups and organizations). These individuals and organizations will be introduced, gain access and register into the programme through sensitization awareness sessions. This programme will also address two (2) fundamental issues that will help the farmers to increase quality in their trade namely, food safety and traceability.

The ‘Bureau’ considers farming to be a noble profession and therefore, we will also target another group of farmers which includes entrepreneurs, business folks, doctors, lawyers, directors, ministers and yes, the Prime Minister who will be encouraged to join and endorse the programme. Their inclusion will aid to capture the real data of these farmers to the Sector.

In conclusion, the DBOS is concerned with the indiscriminate use of pesticides and their harmful effects on the environment and our population. To address this critical issue, we will be reaching out to our Haitian Brothers and Sisters who practice Agriculture. We hope that we can increase best practices based on the DOM-G.A.P. Standards to farming operations in an effort to curb the indiscriminate use of chemicals in our foods and environment.