25-year-old charged with murder of double amputee

A 25-year-old from the community of Checkhall Valley, Massacre, has been charged with for the murder of Glensworth Frank.
Aljai Liverpool appeared before Magistrate Michael Laudat yesterday (September 21, 2020) where the charge was read to him.
According to the Police report, the lifeless body of Frank was found in a drain near the Canefield East Bus Stop on September 17, 2020, with several lacerations to the forehead.
Frank, who was a double amputee and wheelchair bound, was frequently seen under the Canefield cliff.
Since the matter is an indictable offense, and is expected to be heard before a Judge and jury, Liverpool was not required to enter a plea.
The accused, who is unrepresented, is now remanded at the Dominica State Prison awaiting the start of a preliminary inquiry to determine if there is enough evidence in the case for trial at the High Court.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
19 Comments
Greetings to all in the name of the lord God Almighty,who was, who is, and is to come jesus.Blessed be the name of the lord. it is saddened what happened to this diseased. yet, let us not forget that jesus Blood can make the villiest offenders free,therefore brethens and sisters let us pray for one another, forgiving all no matter what and let us not love in words alone but in action and in truth.while some of us are critizing,arguing,truamatizing,hurting,saddened,wishing well for both families or not lest we forget and to those who may not be aware judgement is still open for the muderer as it was for Saul who was murdering Gods’ people who through the grace of God was transformed from Saull toPaul into an apostle please read the acts of the apostles from acts unto 2 john.if the killer purpose to repent and surrender himself to the lord his sins will be forgiven by accepting jesus he will be free from eternal death.the crime has already been done.but let us grant him forgiveness
I am very sadden to here of Mr. Frank death. I came to know of him following hurricane Maria where he lived under the Canefield cliff. For more than a year, every Sunday I would bring him lunch, and when I don’t cook, I would buy him lunch. I purchased cloth for his 2018 xmas. The Sunday following the December 2019 election when I brought him lunch he had on a political party t-shirt, when asked if he voted, his response was they came for me. During the times I brought him lunch, I have never seen any one doing the same. Some of us are faced with varying circumstances in life, but I very strongly believe that if those of us who are more fortunate life, if we can give our hands and help to the less fortunate, we will all make the world a much better place to live.
I know for a fact that a lady from Canefield housing scheme fed him too. He Will be missed in Canefield. Rest in peace Raya.
Now that’s the kind of comments on DNO I would like to see more of. We as humans need to show more brotherly love. The second greatest commandment is to love your neighbors as yourself… Let’s reach out to those in need, lend a hand, and show that we care.
This situation raises so many questions.
1. Why are so many of our young people homeless or begging on the streets of Roseau?
2. In this particular case: why is an amputee – worse yet double amputee – on the streets fending for himself and allegedly living under the Canefield cliffs for years?
3. what is happening to our young people aged 18 to 27 years that so many have been involved (either victim or perpetrator) in violent crimes over the last eight months? what is triggering these violent actions?
4. where are their parents? God parents? Uncles and Aunts? friends?
5. Can any local talk show help to address the underlying problems before the national situation worsens?
We should know that we cannot ignore these problems. They will not go away by themselves.
Able bodied men and women can work for their living to build their homes. However, helpless citizens like the deceased Mr. Frank need our attention, food, shelter and clothing. May he rest in eternal peace.
Be careful what you say about people’s kids especially when we have of our own. Remember several years ago young lady was in a serious accident, it is still a mystery how and why she is alive and you thought she was wearing her neck brace for attention.
Still feel for the boy.
RIP Raya. I hope justice will be served.
@Dominica
If you can’t take the heat, get the hell out of there!!!
Thing is the so called stuttering square peg, talks a whole lot of bunkum about everything else, but he forgets his role as minister of national security. What a stuttering embarrassment. It’s only in Dominica you can have such people as ministers!!No wonder Aljazeera referred to them as hungry hyenas, because their focus is everything else other than the people..
Gang of greedies!
does saying something stop the crime??? @sixty four thousand per month. Crimes will happen regardless! foolishness allu talking. Allu too like to put politics in everything stupes man! that starting too irritate right now! everything is politics politics!!
This murder was sad but true…committed by a young man to a helpless one. My sympathies and empathy to the families who are now hurting. But I will continue to burn on the inside with the number of young people in Dominica who fall prey to the dangers of drug abuse, satanic activities and broken homes. It seem there is no eyes focused on these ills in Dominica. Who is looking out, what systems are in place to identify out troubled young people and try to assist them once identified. Is there somewhere out youth can be placed as a comfort place to listen and learn of positive things in life. Apart from they dropping out of school…or even completing school with no where to turn. I ask is there a place for HELP! When will we try to include this segment of society in the national strategic plan for social development. it is sad.
DNO What happened to my comment.? Was it Wrong to Call the Young man a beast? Still hope he spends the rest of his wasted life in jail.
ADMIN: We initially thought to allow your comment. However, we would like to remind the public that he has only been charged he has not yet been tried or convicted.
What ever happen to the matter involving the vagrant who was knocked down by the bus in pottersville and was caught ion camera? The case due. Hmmm. Life so unfair in this country.
Mr should get life in prison
The 2 that gave thumbs down should also share the life sentence. Cause you all more wicked than the murderer.
What are the police doing about the unprecedented spate of murders and criminality that is being perpetrated against the citizenry? They are ever present in large numbers, well armed with the most modern and sophisticated weapons during peaceful protests or to guard the palatial fortress of Emperor Vladimir Skerrit but conspicuously absent in hot spot and crime infested areas.
The vast majority of the population do not trust the police. They (police) have no strategic crime fighting plan. Most of them are poorly trained, inarticulate, barely literate and political lackeys of the DLP. These are the precise reasons for their abysmal performance.
When a government is corrupt crime rises, anarchy follows, poverty is ubiquitous, deprivation and suffering becomes a daily part of life. Dominica is presently an unenviable shadow of its former self.
This murder was particularly gruesome. It’s just an unspeakable crime. What threat could a double amputee pose to his murderer. This is bestial behaviour. If the suspect is found guilt,y by a jury of his peers, he should be locked away in a dark, damp cell, in isolation, never to see sunlight again. There can be no punishment that is meted out to the perpetrator that can be too harsh for such a dastardly act.
Deepest sympathy to the family of the departed victim.
Gruesome is the right word to describe this is murder. I understand it is no. 13 so far this year and we still have at least three more months to go. I suspect this is drugs related. Where does that put us on the global homicide index. Must be over 25 I bet.Do we want this to promote the attractions of our country? Seriously, do we?
Justice be served!! Hope he gets punished to the fullest degree if the law. RIP to that man and my condolences to his fam
With so many murders in a small country, why can’t the buffoon called the Minister of national security say something? Do those people really care? The clown rather to use the house of assembly to stutter arrant foolishness about fish jumping on his empty head in Mahaut.He is obviously a square peg in a round hole, and a tabula
rasa! Skerrit addresses everything except criminal matters…Not even on the “”Anou Parle Sot”” programme you can hear crime being a concern…
Dominica under the control of those wickeds is totally lost.