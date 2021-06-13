$27 million grant contract signed for rehabilitation of Roseau and Marigot fisheries complexes

The Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica through the Ministry of the Blue & Green Economy, Agriculture and National Food Security recently concluded the signing of the contract for the execution of the rehabilitation of buildings and equipment at both the Roseau and Marigot Fisheries Complex.
The project will be executed on the basis of a grant agreement between the Government and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) totaling approximately XCD$27 Million.
A price bid opening was held at 10 a.m., May 19, 2021 (Japan time) or 9 p.m., May 18, 2021 local time, and the Japanese firm, Nitto Seimo Co. Ltd emerged the successful bidder. The contract was signed on May 31, 2021 and works are expected to commence during the month of July 2021 with completion of construction works and outfitting of equipment set for August 2022. Fishers, fish vendors and staff of the Fisheries Division are the direct beneficiaries. Employment opportunities will also be provided for local contractors and labourers.
The contract’s scope of works entail:
- Roseau Complex: Fishery Center building, exterior facilities and office space for the Fisheries Division staff
- Marigot Fisheries Complex: Water-proofing work of all buildings, market/administrative building, fishermen’s lockers/toilets building, boat repair building, workshop building, wharf and breakwater concrete
- Roseau Fisheries Complex: Ice making and cold storage facilities, fish handling/processing equipment, fish quality inspection equipment, workshop equipment, educational equipment, data processing system, one 2-ton refrigerated truck, one workboat
- Marigot Fisheries Complex: fish containers, platform scale, VHF radio equipment
- Consulting services. Detailed design work, bidding assistance, construction/procurement supervision
The first phase of the project – the removal of debris and demolition of damaged structural parts – was undertaken and completed in March 2021 by the Ministry as part of its contribution.
Prior to the landfall of Hurricane Maria in September 2017, the Roseau Fisheries Complex was essential to fishing activities on the island, serving over three hundred (300) fishers from Scotts Head to St. Joseph and the 135 registered fishers and vendors at the Marigot Fisheries Complex.
4 Comments
DOminicans, this is how every national project MUST be done. You have to go through a bidding process. Why cant you all see this. Now as far as the fisheries in Roseau is concerned, that whole wasted building should just be turned into the Roseau Ferry Terminal, and use the terminal that there now as the fisheries.
More Cheese 🧀 for the RAT Scerra?
The government of Dominica needs foreign help to do a vital program of food security like that, since using CBI money for it has no real propaganda and/or election effect. CBI money, as far as Skerrit is concerned, is reserved for building projects which can then be used for direct treating or other election propaganda purposes. Furthermore, all these projects are awarded direct to MMC thus enabling Skerrit not to directly account for the funds and receive his ‘commission’. Why don’t Dominicans see this, or why do they allow Skerrit to get away with it???
BIDDING IS THE WAY OUT for those projects!!!
So why no bid for the construction of the Skerrit & Haiden International airport????
Is it that Skerrit & Haiden believe that we are all so stupid?
Can those Skerrit sycophants answer?
