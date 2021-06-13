$27 million grant contract signed for rehabilitation of Roseau and Marigot fisheries complexes

The Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica through the Ministry of the Blue & Green Economy, Agriculture and National Food Security recently concluded the signing of the contract for the execution of the rehabilitation of buildings and equipment at both the Roseau and Marigot Fisheries Complex.

The project will be executed on the basis of a grant agreement between the Government and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) totaling approximately XCD$27 Million.

A price bid opening was held at 10 a.m., May 19, 2021 (Japan time) or 9 p.m., May 18, 2021 local time, and the Japanese firm, Nitto Seimo Co. Ltd emerged the successful bidder. The contract was signed on May 31, 2021 and works are expected to commence during the month of July 2021 with completion of construction works and outfitting of equipment set for August 2022. Fishers, fish vendors and staff of the Fisheries Division are the direct beneficiaries. Employment opportunities will also be provided for local contractors and labourers.

The contract’s scope of works entail:

Roseau Complex: Fishery Center building, exterior facilities and office space for the Fisheries Division staff

Marigot Fisheries Complex: Water-proofing work of all buildings, market/administrative building, fishermen’s lockers/toilets building, boat repair building, workshop building, wharf and breakwater concrete

Roseau Fisheries Complex: Ice making and cold storage facilities, fish handling/processing equipment, fish quality inspection equipment, workshop equipment, educational equipment, data processing system, one 2-ton refrigerated truck, one workboat

Marigot Fisheries Complex: fish containers, platform scale, VHF radio equipment

Consulting services. Detailed design work, bidding assistance, construction/procurement supervision

The first phase of the project – the removal of debris and demolition of damaged structural parts – was undertaken and completed in March 2021 by the Ministry as part of its contribution.

Prior to the landfall of Hurricane Maria in September 2017, the Roseau Fisheries Complex was essential to fishing activities on the island, serving over three hundred (300) fishers from Scotts Head to St. Joseph and the 135 registered fishers and vendors at the Marigot Fisheries Complex.