44 Dominican cruise ship workers and 16 students return home today

Forty-four (44) Dominican crew members from the cruise ship industry will return home this week.

This information was revealed by Dr. Irving McIntyre during an interview on State-owned DBS Radio.

He said that on arrival, as is mandatory, these Dominicans will be taken to the quarantine facilities located in Portsmouth.

“This week, we are going to get another 44 Dominican crew members from the cruise ship industry,” Dr. McIntyre stated. “We got 16 or 17 last week and we are going to get some more this week; this takes it to 60- something…”

Dr. McIntyre explained that a few weeks ago, the country’s quarantine facility was a busy one but later quietened down since most of the people in quarantine had gone through their two weeks and gone home.

“But now that we are getting back the Dominicans who work in the cruise lines industry; we got some [last week] and we are going to get another set this week which will bring it to a total of 60 something and obviously we are going to get our students home and other Dominicans who got trapped outside who want to come home,” the minister said.

“Our quarantine facility is functioning once again,” he said, “and it is going to be like that for some time because many Dominicans want to come home.”

According to Dr. McIntyre, the Ministry of Health is looking at adjusting the two weeks quarantine, “in the sense that if we can have PCR Tests done as well, we can maybe try to cut down the two weeks quarantine.”

Meantime, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit announced on his Facebook page on Thursday morning that the return of sixteen (16) Dominican students in Jamaica was being facilitated and they would arrive in Dominica today.