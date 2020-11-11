5 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported, total confirmed cases 68

Dominica has 5 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 11th November 2020, Dr. Shalauddin Ahmed, National Epidemiologist (Ag) has just announced via live broadcast. All 5 cases are asymptomatic with no underlying health issues according to Ahmed.
Dominica’s total number of confirmed cases is now 68, however, active cases are currently at 27 with 6 cases having been discharged since the last update.
Dr. Ahmed also stated that community health screening was completed for the remaining health districts: St. Joseph, Portsmouth, Laplaine and Grandbay.
A total of 80 community tests were completed with only 2 “being reactive” to the test. These two were later confirmed negative with PCR testing.
7 Comments
Dominica’s border controls/requirements are not working. How can they be if all cases are ‘imported’? It’s just a matter of time before we get an outbreak that we cannot control nor manage with our resources. All for tourism. Ridiculous.
Well, they tried that and some of the same people blew it for others, they went liming all over the place. The first one infected 9 people after going to church, waterfalls, beaches etc.
It came from the USA. Cause you all think is the worse infected. Place send people at there home who are negative to quarantine
Dcans are “harden” like my grandmother would say. All they care about is sewo, coolout and self/ political connections. If you are “well” connected in Dca quarantine does not “really” matter. Its “ALLEGED” that they send some folks just for show and within a day or two quietly snick them out. And even when it does only those with no or little connections are held responsible for paying the fees.
On the other hand, the pandemic is NOT being managed properly regardless of what the government says. We are in for a rude awakening unless some doctors set aside their “private” practices and focus on the task at hand as required by their ministerial position. WARNING!!!!!!! Partime management of a pandemic is a recipe for disaster. Just ask Trump!
So these new cases were what? Imported? Or from the community?
What happen you all want to give St Lucia competition?
For the good of the country, I wish that the trajectory of COVID 19 cases would start pointing downward. The increasing joblessness, the diminishing purchasing power, the widening fragmentation, the unrelenting poverty, all of these are testing the survivability of the masses. It’s close to breaking point.
The poor, aged, infirm can take no more.
You always have nothing to say with all your empty thoughts on every subject, safe from your perch in Germany or France.