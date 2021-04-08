84-year-old Dominica Christian Union Church holds 62nd Annual District Council

The Dominica Christian Union Church commemorates 84 years of ministry this year and held its 62nd Annual District Council on April 1 and 2, 2021 at the Goodwill Christian Union Church.

The District Council which is the Church’s highest decision-making body was attended by delegates from its 15 member-churches across the island.

This year’s Council focused on the theme “Looking Back at 2020, A Year Like No other: But may we say, ‘If it had not been for the Lord on our side’”, Psalm 124:1-2. Over the two days delegates received reports from the various District boards and committees, focused on the ways God had been a reliable help over the past year, examined the challenges and opportunities for the Church’s ministry in the current Covid-19 era, and elected officials to carry out the Church’s mandate on the District Board and various other boards and committees.

Rev. Lennox A. Timothy was re-elected as the Island District Bishop and Rev. John Lambert as the new Assistant Bishop. They along with following persons will make up the District Board: Mr. Mc Donald Thomas, District Secretary; Mrs. Lydia Capitolin Toussaint, District Treasurer; and Rev. Hilroy Alfred, Rev. Arlington Wilson, Pastor Bennette Thomas, Pastor Alex Lewis, Mr. Derrick Common and Ms. Weeferly Jules as Trustees.

On the District Evangelical Christian Youth Board, Mrs. Angelina St. Jean was re-elected President with Ms. Kelly Ann Coipel as Vice President; Ms. Shireen Bellot, Secretary; Ms. Anisa Lawrence, Treasurer, and Pastor Bennette Thomas as Advisory Pastor.

Elected on the Christian Union Primary School Board were Mrs. Charmaine Thomas, Mrs. Esther Thomas, Mrs. Dahlila Lee, Dr. Kimone Joseph and Mr. Fred Esprit.

The two-day meeting culminated with a Grand Worship Celebration at 3 pm on Friday April 1, Good Friday, at the Goodwill Christian Union Church.