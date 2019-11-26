A ‘disgusted’ DPSU to meet ahead of session with government negotiators

Public Officers will gather at the Arch on Riverside on Wednesday to continue to demonstrate their disgust at what the DPSU says is “the failure of the government to bring to the negotiations table, an offer of salary increase to public officers.”

The DPSU has said in a release, that the officers will meet from 2:00 pm at the Arch, that is, immediately after the lunch break.

The meeting has been planned for the eve of the continuation of negotiations between the Government Negotiating Team and the Union on Thursday, November 28, 2019.

According to the DPSU, ”members and the general public will be given the latest update on the status of negotiations and of the Union’s plan as it prepares to meet with the following day.”