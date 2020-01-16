A Mas Domnik first – 26 traditional groups in this year’s opening parade

For the very first time in history, twenty-six traditional groups will be participating in this year’s Carnival Opening Parade.

The parade is set to take place on Saturday, January 18th, 2020 in Roseau City.

Deputy Chair Person of the Carnival Road Committee, Charlene White-Christian said among the twenty-six, two Kalinago groups will also be parading for the first time.

Other groups include nine Lapo Kabwits, five Sensay groups, two stilt walking groups, two Neg Mawon groups, and the black devils.

Meantime there will be eight pageant competitions and White-Christian said each representative will most likely have a float.

“We are asking people to gather and position your vehicles from 2 o’clock,” she said.

She said the float advertising competition will also be a segment of the parade where seven groups will be participating.

Registration is still open to be part of this competition according to her and the organizers are hoping to have at least fifteen groups participating.

“We have two flag waving groups and as you know when we get to the park there is a Flag Wavers Competition so that will continue for this year. So far four contemporary groups have registered for the opening parade,” she said.

This year there will also be a prize for the best decorated music truck and eleven schools have registered for the school band for Carnival Monday.

According to White-Christian, this year the DFC will be trying a new method where every parading group will be given a number to be properly positioned to allow a better flow moving up to the stadium.

The parade will begin at 3:00 pm where parading groups will assemble on Victoria Street and to the Windsor Park Sports Stadium for the opening ceremony.

Meantime Superintendent of Police, Richmond Valentine explained that the parading groups will begin on Victoria Street, moving north unto the Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard and east on Kings George V Street, North on Great George Street, east along the River Bank, south on Independence Street and then east on Kennedy Avenue and into Windsor Park Sports Stadium.

He said from the junction of Bath Road and Victoria Street to the intersection of High Street and Dominica Broadcasting Station (DBS), vehicles will only park on the western side of that street.

“We will ensure that escort is provided for the parade and police officers will be detailed at strategic locations throughout the parade to ensure that parading groups are safe and also to ensure that motorist do not drive across or on the route,” he said,

Valentine also advised the general public who are not part of the opening ceremony to avoid playing any loud music after 6:00 pm.

He further stated that all persons who will be wearing Sensays must go to DFC to register where a number will then be given to them.

It is advised that this number be made visible when wearing their costumes at all times.

The superintendent added that by 6:00 pm all masks should be removed.

The official program is expected to start at 6:30 pm at the stadium forecourt where acts including the Ignition Band, Asa Banton and Triple Kay International will perform.