A new political party to be launched in Dominica soon

If all goes as planned, a new political party will be officially launched in Dominica in May this year.

According to the information received by Dominica News Online (DNO), The Alternative Peoples’ Party (APP), which describes itself as a centrist, law-abiding political organization, was formed in December 2019 and in an article on its Facebook page, states, “The Alternative Peoples’ Party (APP) is a political movement which is founded on the principle of coexistence, democracy and justice. We seek greater involvement of youth and women in electoral politics on the island of Dominica, and among Dominicans in the diaspora.APP aims to unite Dominicans under one common goal – prosperity for all irrespective of party affiliations, spiritual beliefs and financial circumstances.”

Based on reports that political observer Alex Bruno is part of this new political movement, DNO contacted Bruno who would neither confirm nor deny his involvement. However, when pressed, Bruno who was associated with the United Workers Party’s politics in the last general election, remarked, “If there is a meaningful and well-intended political movement which focuses on the overall good of our youth – today’s leaders – women and the wider citizenry of the nature isles, I will – without hesitation – be involved. I will also offer my expertise, represent, support and be identified with such a movement because this is exactly what the people need now.”

He added, “Quite apart from the badly needed repair which the Dominican electoral system is shouting for, there is also urgent need for a broad level opposition coalition that would better respond to the challenges faced by the current, seemingly lone opposition voice – the United Workers Party.”

According to sources, the new party has attracted several young Dominicans many of whom had no serious prior involvement in partisan politics on the island. Our information also reveals that a young woman now serves as interim president.

The official launch of the three months old movement is carded for sometime around the middle May 2020 in the town of Portsmouth which, we are told, has been earmarked to be the party’s base of operations.

Our sources reveal that the party’s focus is on youth and women and that several young people, mainly women, are already involved in early planning and that plans for the APP’s first Summer Youth Engagement and National Convention are already in the works.

The party is engaged in the process of applying for registration with the Electoral Commission of Dominica and hopes that this will materialize ahead of its May launch, our sources say.

Bruno is of the view that the APP should be taken seriously.

“I believe that the nation is ready for the resetting of the electoral political clock because, quite frankly, the incumbent party in the governing apparatus has overstayed and the decadence which has befallen the system is very apparent,” he posited.

The APP has formulated its electoral reform policy for Dominica which has been posted on the party’s Facebook page.