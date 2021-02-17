A triple rainbow in Dominica?

We all know the popular expression, “Seeing is believing”, and some of us may be familiar with the Kwéyòl equivalent of that expression: “Sa’w pa konnèt toujou pli vyé pasé’w” (What you don’t know is always older than you) and from time to time, we repeat another expression, “There’s always a first time!”

Dominica, being The Nature Island of the Caribbean, receives its fair share of rainfall, and boasts, among other things, rainbows – including double rainbows – which from time to time we admire.

However if, before the afternoon of Monday 8th February 2021, someone had mentioned to me that there is such a thing as a TRIPLE RAINBOW, I would probably have taken that with a big pinch or grain of rock salt. I would need to see the evidence.

That afternoon (8Feb21) the Roseau Valley had been receiving some light showers and about 4:58 p.m. I took a photo of a tree next to part of the arching lower part of the rainbow at the time.

About one hour later, at 5:54 p.m. I was on the verandah of my residence at Elmshall chit-chatting with my ‘padna’ Joel “Birdie” Mingo when Joel drew my attention to the rainbow which was arching over part of the Roseau Valley.

I looked, and had to look again, in disbelief, because I was seeing for my first time ever, a triple rainbow. This was composed of the usual double rainbow, with a third coming from the base of the inner (primary) and stronger bow! The colour sequence in this tertiary rainbow was similar to that of the primary rainbow.

We got a couple of shots with my Canon camera before the bows faded with the intensifying rainfall and fading light.

At least one other person viewed this rare occurrence – photographer Ashton Shillingford. At the time he was driving eastwards through Goodwill, and fortunately, he had his camera with him and so was able to document that remarkable occurrence.

Triple rainbows are incredibly rare, but have been photographed before in the United Kingdom, the United States, Israel and elsewhere. A Google search for information on triple rainbows produced several entries, including the following:

“What happened in Maine (USA), however, is particularly remarkable – a reflected light bow. It forms when a lake, pond or ocean reflects a projection of the sun, which generates another set of bows. Naturally, it’s not as bright, and it is most commonly seen stretching up from the primary bow. Once in a while, a fourth climbs from the secondary arc.”

In the occurrence of 8-02-21 in Dominica, it was the Caribbean Sea reflecting the projection of the sun.

So, the next time you see a double rainbow, look again. You just may see something more spectacular.