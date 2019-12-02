A UWP government to begin tackling economic hardship, social decay, maladministration within first 100 days

The UWP says it will implement measures to bring immediate relief in the areas of economic hardship, social decay and maladministration within the first 100 days of becoming the new government.

The priority projects and policy measures under a UWP administration will include a review of the Citizenship By Investment (CBI) Programme, a review of the House of Assembly and Registration of Voters’ legislation and the full reinstatement, restructuring and operationalization of the Public Works Corporation.

Other priority areas include the commissioning of a report to increase productivity and improve the efficiency of the public service and the start of a full audit into the operations of Petro Caribe and associated local companies

In the party’s “Real Change” manifesto which was launched at the Newtown Savannah on Saturday, it reassures senior citizens in Dominica that they will receive an increased pension of $500 monthly under UWP administration.

Presently, government-approved pension to seniors is $300.

The UWP also vows, in its manifesto, to make good its promise to increase the minimum wage following consultation with the private sector stakeholders. They also plan to provide low-interest loans, financial grants and appropriate fiscal incentives to deserving tourists service providers and manufacturers for refinancing refurbishment and expansion of their establishment.

Under Housing, the UWP will allow the duty-free entry of essential building material for one year in the first instance.

The party has also pledged, in its contract with the people, to review the government’s current housing assistance programme to ensure better accountability, equity and non-political interference.

It will also broaden the government’s home assistance programme to include a one-time financial grant to deserving single parent tenants who suffered the loss of house contents during the passage of Hurricane Maria.