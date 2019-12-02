A UWP government to begin tackling economic hardship, social decay, maladministration within first 100 days

Dominica News Online - Monday, December 2nd, 2019 at 4:46 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

UWP leader , Lennox Linton, holds up a copy of the manifesto during its launch

The UWP says it will implement measures to bring immediate relief in the areas of economic hardship, social decay and maladministration within the first 100 days of becoming the new government.

The priority projects and policy measures under a UWP administration will include a review of the Citizenship By Investment (CBI) Programme, a review of the House of Assembly and Registration of Voters’ legislation and the full reinstatement, restructuring and operationalization of the Public Works Corporation.

Other priority areas include the commissioning of a report to increase productivity and improve the efficiency of the public service and  the start of a full audit into the operations of Petro Caribe and associated local companies

In the party’s “Real Change” manifesto which was launched at the Newtown Savannah on Saturday, it reassures senior citizens in Dominica that they will receive an increased pension of $500 monthly under UWP administration.

Presently, government-approved pension to seniors is $300.

The UWP also vows, in its manifesto, to make good its promise to increase the minimum wage following consultation with the private sector stakeholders. They also plan to provide low-interest loans, financial grants and appropriate fiscal incentives to deserving tourists service providers and manufacturers for refinancing refurbishment and expansion of their establishment.

Under Housing, the UWP will allow the duty-free entry of essential building material for one year in the first instance.

The party has also pledged, in its contract with the people, to review the government’s current housing assistance programme to ensure better accountability, equity and non-political interference.

It will also broaden the government’s home assistance programme to include a one-time financial grant to deserving single parent tenants who suffered the loss of house contents during the passage of Hurricane Maria.

UWP supporters at its castle Bruce rally on December 01, 2019

 

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.