Abiyah releases videos for her two latest singles

After taking time out for spiritual reflection, Abiyah is back recording, working closely with guitarist, writer and producer Hilroy Obadyah Alfred. She has cut a string of tracks at ChaYah studios in Castle Bruce Dominica. The latest, “Herb Tree” and “Cornona Virus (Plan-demic)” reflect her embrace of Hebrew Israelite teachings weaving powerful messages into rapturous reggae grooves.
Herb tree has done well so far and has placed AbiYah on the map among international artistes. Herb tree featured on BBC Radio 1xtra and Vibes Radio in Kenya. The song has reached #2 on the reggae worldwide singles chart. We continue to give thanks for the support.
Both videos are posted below.
See how far good music can reach keep up the good works sister Jah bless