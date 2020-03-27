Motor vehicle accident at Canefield

Dominica News Online - Friday, March 27th, 2020 at 8:46 AM
Motor car and truck involved in the accident

A serious motor vehicle collision in which a police officer was involved, occurred in Canefield during the early hours of Friday morning.

According to the information received, the vehicle, which was being driven by the officer, collided with a big truck which was parked on the side of the road.

Reports indicate that Fire and Emergency personnel had to cut open the vehicle to remove the driver.

He was transported to the Dominica China Friendship Hospital.

In the absence of an official report from the police, we are unable to verify the condition of the victim when he was removed from the scene.

Dominica News Online (DNO) is seeking more information from the police.

 

