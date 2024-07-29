Accident in Grand Bay claims one life

Grandbay police are investigating a fatal accident involving a pick-up truck driven by Phillipson Letang of Pichelin residing in Grand Bay, and two female pedestrians: Margarte-Rose Grace Fevrier and Joan Mark, both of Grandbay.

The accident occurred at approximately 11:30 AM on Sunday, July 28, on the Catholic Church Road, near the Pierre Charles Highway in Grand Bay. Reports are that Fevrier and Mark were crossing the road when they were apaprently hit by Letang’s truck. Letang and his wife, who was a passenger in the vehicle, sustained minor injuries and were released from care.

Joan Mark has been hospitalized with a serious leg injury.

Margaret-Rose Grace Fevrier was pronounced dead upon examination at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital later that day.