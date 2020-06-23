Achievement Learning Centre to get help from government

Help is on the way for the Achievement Learning Centre (ALC) as government plans to provide assistance to the centre which recently stumbled due to financial difficulties.

On 31st of May, 2020 Director of the Achievement Learning Centre (ALC) Beverly Leblanc, announced that the centre will no longer have a home to cater to children with special needs in Dominica.

After 9 years of operation, the owners of the centre, which is located on 3 Elliot Avenue Pottersville, were given notice to vacate the building for non-payment of rent.

However, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said during a programme recently that his government plans to provide some form of assistance to the centre.

“We have been in discussions with Beverly Leblanc who is a real champion for children with disabilities and trying to help them and we are looking forward to signing a more formal agreement with her,” he said. “We will reach out to you…”

According to Skerrit, greater attention needs to be placed on children with special needs.

“Clearly I believe that we need to pay greater attention to special needs children and I believe that the government spends a lot of money on a number of educational programmes and training and I am satisfied that we need to redirect some of the resources to take care of the most vulnerable among us,” the prime minister stated.

He said children with disabilities have skills and talent, “and I understand and appreciate the difficulties which many of you have in caring for the children.”

“The government really has to pay attention to this,” Skerrit noted. “ALC is a school for children with disabilities, teaching them not only to function in the real world but teaching them the Dominica standard curriculum as well.”

An ALC official told DNO that the Centre has had to vacate the building in which it was located. She said some of the Centre’s programmes are being done online but they will still need to find a new physical space in preparation for a return to school. She also stated that the promised assistance from the prime minister, notwithstanding, the Centre is continuing to raise funds.

ALC’s mission is to provide high-quality education and training while creating a nurturing and supportive community of learners in a stimulating learning environment.

The Centre’s aim is to expose all learners to the necessary training, skills and education programs that will allow them to make a meaningful contribution to society.

The ALC officially opened its doors in March 2011 with 2 boys. The goal was to fill the gap that existed in the mainstream classroom.

At present, the school has 22 students between the ages of 6 and 15 years.