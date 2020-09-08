Acting Police Chief, Lincoln Corbette, promises ‘open door’ policy

Acting Police Chief Lincoln Corbette has said he will develop an open door approach to the public and members of the media where a specific day will be given to “walk-in” to voice their concerns.
Corbette was appointed Acting Police Chief effective September 1st 2020 to September 30th 2021.
“You find that you made a report to the police and nothing is happening, call me; the office will be opened to the members of the public. As Deputy, my doors were always opened and as Chief, my doors will be opened to members of the public,” he stated while speaking to State-Owned DBS Radio.
Corbette continued, “Going forward I may make another announcement what days it is that the public can walk-in without an appointment to see me.”
He said that there will also be a day in the week where officers will be able to walk-in to speak with him.
“I will have that same approach for the public. On a given day, for a limited amount of time, every week, you will walk in and say you need to see the Chief; you speak to the security and you come in,” Corbette reiterated. “No need for an appointment to say you have to wait a week, two weeks or weeks, I am not in that.”
Corbette stressed that he will always be open to the media but made it clear that not every issue will be open for discussion with the press.
“…All be it, it is not on every issue you can address the press and there certain things you cannot talk about but my office is also opened to the press; they have my numbers so they can always call me at any time,” he noted.
The Acting Police Chief also promised that going forward, there will be a greater presence of the police during major incidents.
“You will hear more of the police; you will see more of me. You will see more of the Deputy, Mr. Valerie, you will see more of Mr. Valentine addressing the press and addressing the public,” he stated. “They need to know what is happening so, going forward, you will see that for sure.”
Meantime, The Police Welfare Association (PWA) has congratulated Corbette on his new appointment.
“The executive and members of the Police Welfare Association would like to extend congratulations to Mr. Lincoln Corbette on being promoted to the rank of Chief of Police,” Chairman of the PWA Jefferson Drigo said. “Sir we salute you and wish you all the best during your tenure in office.”
Drigo said the PWA is also commending the government of Dominica for accepting the PWA’s recommendation “in the instance.”
“As he takes up the key leadership position in the police force, the membership would like to see a work environment with no victimization…,” the PWA president said.
Drigo reminded the Acting Chief that promotion is based on the 13 criteria referred to in the police regulations, “qualification and competence.”
“The membership would like to see the return of the police week activities which has not been celebrated for over 8 years,” he noted. “The police unity band, the police jouvert band and the police calypso show.”
15 Comments
The Chairman of PWA is a political stooge. He is the very one who brought the name of the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force to the gutters by allowing Officers to protest during the 2019 Election Campaign.
Drug words deserves to be in the gutters just like him. He is the worst PWA Chairman who ever served. Ask him why he is avoiding a PWA election which is long overdue.
He is a failure as a PWA Chairman and a failure at Policing.
Mr. Corbette like I have stated before I am no fan of yours but an open door policy is a GREAT start.
Others may not like it but that gives the public a sense that they can come to you when officers in stations like LA PLAINE , yes your own home are not taken seriously. You need to overhaul that police station and send “real” officers that will do less liming and focus on the work sir.
I am also heartened to see that the PWA supports you because they see something in you that we the regular civilians don’t. The last chief looks like he killed the force so you don’t have much time to reshape and build public confidence. The hottest things on your agenda now:
1. Send Sebo on leave for assault and kidnap of Danny
2. Take a closer look at all ACTING Promotions Carbon made before he left
3. Strengthen your administrative staff (Upstairs) because nothing is getting done on time or correctly. Its bad I heard
4. No politics
We are watching while Charlo fix your acting…
I wish you all the best chief! I would love to see the return of the original police uniform worn with pride and dignity not excluding proper grooming. I noticed that the military jungle uniforms is the common attire for traffic, immigration etc. This is not the reason it was introduced, please make the change as it sends the wrong message; a military junta..
I would caution having office open for people to walk in without appointment. You will be overwhelmed very very soon. The senior officers must ne empowered and entrusted to do their jobs according to the law and you should be confident that their decisions are the correct decisions for the circumstances. That business of people walking up to you because they are not happy with what senior command decided is BS. The PM is using same technique with ministers as a result he is minister of all ministry in effect weakening the gov. Let those put incharge to lead do their jobs without micro management. This is key to creating continuity when your time is done. You manage men that should be trusted to do their work to highest quality and integrity.
Furthermore, when citizens have complaints to the police it is either their rights have been violated or crimes have been committed. Everyone should follow the rules and put in a report following procedures. You aint no shrink!! What you need to do is ensure that all serious complaints and suspicious crimes are investigated irrespective of status, uphold the law and constitution without favour and ensure that your men execute their duties according to the rules. All this pappy show about day in week where people can walk in have meeting with you is making the police force about you. Sadly that is the mentality of leadership in our country. All superficial antics that has no effect on the CDPF doing work sworn to do. That goes from constable to chief.
A Disaster waiting to happen. The force is a discipline place, if a member of the public is not happy with a complaint, they go to level 2 and so on, why inviting them to complain to you about your men. Ensure the police use the uniform issued to them from 8-4.You must have confidence and trust in your police. No public visits. you have sergt. Inspectors who are capable of handling any complaint from the public.
Smart man! but as long as there is no investigation and action into the selling of Diplomatic placements, violation of our constitution, then you my friend are proving yourself to be just another puppet!
That’s all very well, but most of the time the man wants to frighten and intimidate people.. who is going to feel comfortable going to speak to him?
The police should play an integral role in any society. They are indispensable. Without the police, the society will descend into chaos and complete anarchy. Having stated that, too often our police force is regrettably too politicized. Instead of protecting and serving the residents, they operate like an extension of the incumbent political party.
I will like Mr. Corbette to prove me wrong by assuaging my fears about the police’s ability to operate as a totally independent body, without fear or favour, in the execution of their duties.
Mr. Corbette, I hope you do not overpromise and under deliver. We will know for sure, very shortly, if you operate at the behest of Skerrit and his Cabinet of sycophants or in the best interest of the people.
Thank you sir, you bring a fresh air to the CDPF. With your approach, there will be no doubt you will make a successful chief, with the support of your men. Also be aware of those few dangerous men and women he created in the force. Don’t make them undermined you. Daniel Carbon was the wort chief of Police in the entire Caribbean. Dominicans must hope and pray that this man never reaches such position in his life time again. Sir, all the best too you and your men and may God continue to bless the CDPF>
Congratulations, Professionalism at its best, that’s the perfect candidate for the job, I think he is very partial and approachable with a wealth a knowledge, this will strengthen the police department and country on a whole.
Only in Dominica under the leadership of Roosevelt Skerrit would Corbett be a police officer, let alone a promotion to acting police commissioner. Not with the charges laid against him by his fellow police officer.
So you understand why our young people have no respect to law and order and why nobody will listen to what Corbett says.
But it was prime minister Roosevelt Skerrit himself that said ” Dominica in not a real country.” Skerrit was just for telling the New Dominica he was building, A criminal Enterprise
Wrong recruitment. The people enlisted in the police force was looking for office jobs or to drive vehicle and that does not exist in a police force. Their duties are as follows; Obey the law, Prevent crime,I repeat prevent crime,and bring criminals to justice. Ware uniforms, patrol your area and know the people.ADEQUATELY TRAINED ,so that the magistrate can remarks, I believe in my police. No citizen advise bureau business. Sergt, Inspectors good enough to advise the public.No malicious gossips. I think you should resign.
Skerrit says he does what God tells him to do but I don’t know if God violates his word.
In Acts 6, we read the story of discrimination in the early church, where food was served to certain women were in a discriminative way. That problem was brought to the attention of the apostles and here is what Peter said:
“Wherefore, brethren, look ye out among you seven men of honest report, full of the Holy Ghost and wisdom, whom we may appoint over this business Acts 6:3.
First let me ask the acting police commissioner this question: Acting Police Chief Lincoln Corbette, do you have an honest report? If you were in a real country would you be a free man based on the police investigation?
PM Skerrit, do you look for people of good reputation to serve the country well? Or do you look for people with tinted reputation to serve your purpose?
In Genesis 1 the phrase “after its kind” or “after their kind” occurs ten times. So, did Skerrit chose men after his kind to serve his evil cause?
The PWA would want to see a work environment with no victimization, this is telling and troubling. It suggests that the chief who is on long leave, had a poisoned environment of victimization and stooges were promoted who didn’t deserve it. However, I want to say that despite the intensions of the acting Chief to perdue an open door policy, he is illegal, because the proper procedures were not followed in his promotion to acting Chief. He has to reach out to the president to ask him to follow the laws of the country for appointment of chief of police. The PWA should also seek to have the process regularized for Corbette, their choice for chief, to be taken seriously