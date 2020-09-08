Acting Police Chief, Lincoln Corbette, promises ‘open door’ policy

Acting Police Chief Lincoln Corbette has said he will develop an open door approach to the public and members of the media where a specific day will be given to “walk-in” to voice their concerns.

Corbette was appointed Acting Police Chief effective September 1st 2020 to September 30th 2021.

“You find that you made a report to the police and nothing is happening, call me; the office will be opened to the members of the public. As Deputy, my doors were always opened and as Chief, my doors will be opened to members of the public,” he stated while speaking to State-Owned DBS Radio.

Corbette continued, “Going forward I may make another announcement what days it is that the public can walk-in without an appointment to see me.”

He said that there will also be a day in the week where officers will be able to walk-in to speak with him.

“I will have that same approach for the public. On a given day, for a limited amount of time, every week, you will walk in and say you need to see the Chief; you speak to the security and you come in,” Corbette reiterated. “No need for an appointment to say you have to wait a week, two weeks or weeks, I am not in that.”

Corbette stressed that he will always be open to the media but made it clear that not every issue will be open for discussion with the press.

“…All be it, it is not on every issue you can address the press and there certain things you cannot talk about but my office is also opened to the press; they have my numbers so they can always call me at any time,” he noted.

The Acting Police Chief also promised that going forward, there will be a greater presence of the police during major incidents.

“You will hear more of the police; you will see more of me. You will see more of the Deputy, Mr. Valerie, you will see more of Mr. Valentine addressing the press and addressing the public,” he stated. “They need to know what is happening so, going forward, you will see that for sure.”

Meantime, The Police Welfare Association (PWA) has congratulated Corbette on his new appointment.

“The executive and members of the Police Welfare Association would like to extend congratulations to Mr. Lincoln Corbette on being promoted to the rank of Chief of Police,” Chairman of the PWA Jefferson Drigo said. “Sir we salute you and wish you all the best during your tenure in office.”

Drigo said the PWA is also commending the government of Dominica for accepting the PWA’s recommendation “in the instance.”

“As he takes up the key leadership position in the police force, the membership would like to see a work environment with no victimization…,” the PWA president said.

Drigo reminded the Acting Chief that promotion is based on the 13 criteria referred to in the police regulations, “qualification and competence.”

“The membership would like to see the return of the police week activities which has not been celebrated for over 8 years,” he noted. “The police unity band, the police jouvert band and the police calypso show.”