Ag Police Chief announces several promotions in police force

Acting Police Chief Lincoln Corbette has confirmed that the post of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) has been filled effective September 1, 2020, and now acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Davidson Valerie is the holder of that post.
As part of his functions, the Assistant Commissioner of Police is responsible for crime.
According to Corbette, 10 constables were confirmed to the rank of corporal and two of them are women.
Also promoted are Dereck “Hunter” St. Rose to Police Inspector, Matthew Cuffy to superintendent, female police officer, Leoma Joseph, to sergeant, Anthony Lawrence to assistant superintendent (ASP), John Nelson Charles- inspector. Frank Commodore has also been promoted to sergeant. Among those confirmed as corporals are Kenny Thomas, Hassani Blaize, Berry Blondel, and Clyne Prevost.
Corbette also said that the promotion of Matthew Cuffy was long in coming.
“It would have been an injustice if he was not promoted to the rank of superintendent; he is a hardworking and well-respected police officer – a role model. Also, Anthony Lawrence, a no-nonsense and also a go-getter, they are well deserved,” he said.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
14 Comments
i wonder if one has to take the hierarchy to court to be promoted . CASE # DOMHCV2012/0009
Being in the force for quite a while dosnt make you qualify for promotion. These men and women have qualities of leadership others may not possess. Well deserve promotions. I hope the minister looks at the fire department and does the same.
Dear DNO i would like to express my observation of the promotional changes in the CDPF.
In one word according to Carette “utter rubbish”. The CDPF was once a very respectful organization. Presently, its a KOSSONIE”
One of the best qualities a leader can demonstrate is fairness to all his/her constituents. Sir, let the phrase “without fear or favour” guide your every action and decision in your new role.
A good police officer is not one who is talkative but one who knows when to talk, what to say and whom to talk to. A good police officer is committed to solving crime and keeping crime to the lowest level. A good police officer is committed to upholding the law and keeping the peace.
So, besides these promotions, do you need to evaluate all officers to determine the good officers, who will help you to make Dominica a safe and peaceful State?
A bad police officer can derail all your plans to achieve a safe and peaceful State.
Although Corbette MAY be politically affiliated, i believe he is a fair man and is progressive. He may actually do a good job at being the Police Chief. Promotions of officers may be well deserved. i see faces that have been in the force for quite a while.
What are these soldiers doing in the picture?? Not even for a promotion ceremony they can be asked to wear a proper police uniform. Not macho enough, I guess!
These guys are only playing dress-up, The Commonwealth of Dominica has no standing army so no we do not have soldiers. They make these guys dress up in camouflage like we can’t see them lol it is hilarious, to say the least.
Congratulations to Frank Commodore! Let Montin/TeteMorne, reign.
…the one officer that has given so much a great leader…and has been dedicated to this force for most of his life is always getting the bad end of the stick.
When is Bertrand going to get the promotion that he deserves?
Great job Mr. Corbette!!
I am begining to warm up to you in terms of your management style . So, don’t allow me to go in reverse gear. Kuddos for making the case for Mr. Cuffy who is the most deserving but I still see Mr. Weekes and Mr. Jefferson Drigo missing from the list this time around. Drigo is well deserving of being a sargent of police but I see others got it instead of him.
I see Inspector Daniel now in charge of Laplaine District which is great so hopefully the next move is to remove/ transfer the drunkards there and have a good sargent sent there that is capable of leading. By the way you have people there can actually do the job but they have to be promoted to sargent. Like I have said before Laplaine is a big district and deserves better. That pickup van tired run personal errands and carry drunk officers. I am watching.
What about Mr Weekes it time he receives his due promotion.
Is it politically motivated ,why is he over look for promotion?
If it is the case it is wrong.
This is one I am not happy about by my government if he was overlooked .
This CDPF (a failed institution) has a very long way to go, to regain the trust of the people..It is politically comatosed, and manipulated by corrupt politicians. Those very officers who should be helping to prevent crimes, are giving security to thieves in political circles who violate the law, and commit crimes.
When will you all set of political stooges go arrest Shekira and Skerrit?
You all would have moved in on Linton days ago…
That’s not a police force! The police officers of the past who worked so hard to serve all Dominicans, must now be turning in their graves to see the mess, that this once great institution has become!!
I could not have said it better!
Your comment is bias and full of Political hatred … You must be a blue to comment in this way