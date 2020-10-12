Ag Police Chief announces several promotions in police force

Acting Police Chief Lincoln Corbette has confirmed that the post of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) has been filled effective September 1, 2020, and now acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Davidson Valerie is the holder of that post.

As part of his functions, the Assistant Commissioner of Police is responsible for crime.

According to Corbette, 10 constables were confirmed to the rank of corporal and two of them are women.

Also promoted are Dereck “Hunter” St. Rose to Police Inspector, Matthew Cuffy to superintendent, female police officer, Leoma Joseph, to sergeant, Anthony Lawrence to assistant superintendent (ASP), John Nelson Charles- inspector. Frank Commodore has also been promoted to sergeant. Among those confirmed as corporals are Kenny Thomas, Hassani Blaize, Berry Blondel, and Clyne Prevost.

Corbette also said that the promotion of Matthew Cuffy was long in coming.

“It would have been an injustice if he was not promoted to the rank of superintendent; he is a hardworking and well-respected police officer – a role model. Also, Anthony Lawrence, a no-nonsense and also a go-getter, they are well deserved,” he said.