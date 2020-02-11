Alix Boyd-Knights given title of Speaker Emeritus

Former Speaker of the House, Alix Boyd-Knights has been designated Speaker Emeritus.

The honour was conferred on the former Speaker at the First Meeting of the First Session of Tenth Parliament on Monday.

The word Emeritus is applied to professions where a retired member may continue to hold a title in an honorary capacity.

In Boyd-Knights case, she served as the House Speaker for over twenty years and was officially replaced by Joseph Issac, former Parliamentary Representative for the Roseau Central Constituency.

In her acceptance speech, Boyd-Knights expressed gratitude to all those who supported her during her journey.

“It is so nice to be appreciated and I am very grateful to the honourable prime minister and the members of the government side and all those persons who have met me and told me I will always be Madam Speaker,” she said.

Boyd-Knights said she enjoys teaching and was willing to pass on her knowledge to those interested in learning.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, in making the announcement, said no one can take away or dispute the contributions that Boyd-Knights has made in Dominica.

Skerrit said he has learnt quite a bit from her and believes that it is time that Dominicans recognize people for their public service.

“We benefit from people’s service to the public but we fail to show appreciation for it, especially when these people no longer hold these offices,” he said.

He said history will not record Dominicans as good citizens if persons continue to fail in showing gratitude.

The prime minister said part of his personal success in life came from giving respect to his senior citizens and encouraged young people to follow in his footsteps.

He noted that he and Boyd-Knights shared a mother and son relationship and that he was “very happy to be part of this honouring”.

As far as DNO is aware, this is the first time this honour has been bestowed on any speaker of the house in Dominica.