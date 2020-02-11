Alix Boyd-Knights given title of Speaker Emeritus

Former Speaker of the House, Alix Boyd-Knights has been designated Speaker Emeritus.
The honour was conferred on the former Speaker at the First Meeting of the First Session of Tenth Parliament on Monday.
The word Emeritus is applied to professions where a retired member may continue to hold a title in an honorary capacity.
In Boyd-Knights case, she served as the House Speaker for over twenty years and was officially replaced by Joseph Issac, former Parliamentary Representative for the Roseau Central Constituency.
In her acceptance speech, Boyd-Knights expressed gratitude to all those who supported her during her journey.
“It is so nice to be appreciated and I am very grateful to the honourable prime minister and the members of the government side and all those persons who have met me and told me I will always be Madam Speaker,” she said.
Boyd-Knights said she enjoys teaching and was willing to pass on her knowledge to those interested in learning.
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, in making the announcement, said no one can take away or dispute the contributions that Boyd-Knights has made in Dominica.
Skerrit said he has learnt quite a bit from her and believes that it is time that Dominicans recognize people for their public service.
“We benefit from people’s service to the public but we fail to show appreciation for it, especially when these people no longer hold these offices,” he said.
He said history will not record Dominicans as good citizens if persons continue to fail in showing gratitude.
The prime minister said part of his personal success in life came from giving respect to his senior citizens and encouraged young people to follow in his footsteps.
He noted that he and Boyd-Knights shared a mother and son relationship and that he was “very happy to be part of this honouring”.
As far as DNO is aware, this is the first time this honour has been bestowed on any speaker of the house in Dominica.
5 Comments
Lady is pure evil,and this entire cabinet.
Seems like position in the Government has now become a family right. Joseph Issac is just holding on until Boyd night grandson inherits his birth right. In the mean time he is groomed. Dominica is skerrit empire. How can a man who took and oath lied when he cross floor all of a sudden is talking about honesty? It takes a parliamentary order to bestow an honor on Boyd yet the plan and development of an international airport and how it needs to br funded does not go through parliament. Our government system is the most inefficient and least prepared for long term development. The empire of the JA Roosvelt skerrit and his Assembly of puppets. A bunch spinless creatures. Dominica is going nowhere anytime soon.
Can DNO’s investigative journalists and/or the Dominica Comment Readers Association Investigative Wing enlighten the public on the following:
1. Is there another reason – maybe the REAL REASON – for this title being given to the former speaker hidden within all this fancy yadda, yadda talk?
2. On Dec. 17th, 2019 at the stadium, didn’t Skerrit announce that Catherine Daniel was appointed to the position of Deputy Speaker? Prang…prang, look now we hearing the 24 year old grandson of the former speaker is the Deputy Speaker. What is REALLY going on here folks.
a. Is it that the parliament now has two deputy speakers to accompany this over-inflated and useless DLP cabinet of ministers and sycophants (or is something else going on here)?
b. Is it a case of a certain somebody trying to appease another certain somebody?
(We await the findings of DNO’s Investigative Journalists and/or the Dominica Comment Readers Association Investigative Wing)
The density of our government representation relative to a Dominica’s population of 60,000 persons is 0.04% and that excludes the opposition. No wonder there is a need for an increase taxation.
why caressa tie looking so untidy in his neck? PM self couldnt tell him something? like go in the back if you cannot tie your tie properly?