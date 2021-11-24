All systems go for Grand Bay by-election tomorrow

Election officers have been trained and preparations have been made, to hold the by-election to be held in Grand Bay tomorrow, Thursday 25th, November 2021, says Returning officer for the Grand Bay Constituency, John Roach.

Three candidates will contest the Grand Bay by- election. Dr. Vince Henderson (Consultant- Dominica Labour Party), Clarington “Twa Woche” Andrew (Roof Specialist- Independent) and Julius ‘Handbag’ Gabriel (Bus driver- Independent) were nominated at the Grand Bay Youth Center on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

“All officers have been trained and we are 95% ready [and] prepared for the holding of the by-election,” Roach said while speaking on state-owned DBS Radio.

He continued, “Tuesday was the day the presiding officers were preparing the ballot boxes to make sure that all the materials and all the necessary documents are in place and ready for the by-elections which is scheduled for the 25th of November.”

According to him, all 14 ballot boxes are ready and in police custody and ready for the holding of the by-election.

Roach said that the 14 polling stations would be sanitized today to ensure the safety of the officers as well as the electors.

“As you know we are in the period of Covid-19 and therefore we have to make sure that the public feels safe to cast their votes,” he stated.

The polling stations will be opened from 7:00AM to 5:00PM and according to the Returning Officer, the Electoral Office has put in place the necessary protocols to be observed by the electors, officers and the media, “again to ensure the safety of electors, officers as well as the media.”

He said the 14 polling stations will be located in three main venues.

Three (3) polling stations will be at the Grand Bay Youth Centre, eight (8) will be at the Pierre Charles Secondary School, while the 3 other polling stations will be housed at the Montine Resource Centre.