ANNOUNCEMENT: Career Opportunity – Executive Manager Credit and Business Development NBD

CAREER OPPORTUNITY

The National Bank of Dominica Ltd. is a leading indigenous bank in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union.

We are seeking an Executive Manager Credit and Business Development with outstanding leadership abilities who can effectively and efficiently lead and grow the Bank’s Credit Portfolio. Our ideal candidate would have a proven track record of success in the following:

Portfolio growth.

Sales productivity.

Strategic planning and execution.

Employee engagement and teamwork.

Sales and service management.

Operational effectiveness.

Leadership and training skills for success.

Credit risk management.

Monitoring for decision making, and success; and

Innovation and Change Management.

The incumbent must be responsible for building a true customer-centric sales and service culture amongst the sales team.

As the Executive, the individual will report to and work closely with the Managing Director and Board of Directors to set goals, strategy, and direction for the Credit and Business Development Department. The individual will collaborate with the executive management team and staff of the Credit and Business Development Department to grow revenue and profitability, increase new and sound business opportunities, maintain a results-oriented performance culture, develop pertinent policies, and risk management, and build positive working relationships with the Bank’s key stakeholders in Dominica and the region.

Specific Accountabilities include:

Works closely with the Board of Directors, Executive Management, and staff to formulate, realign, implement and or execute the Bank’s strategic and business plans to achieve the vision, mission, goals, objectives and performance targets of the Bank and the Department. Develops a comprehensive strategic and operational plan for Credit and Business Development with annual operating and strategic budget for Corporate Commercial, Small Business and Retail Banking portfolios.

Ensures the maintenance of the quality of the Bank’s loans’ portfolio, via reports or other means, through timely and efficient credit management, strict monitoring, and control.

Ensures that the Credit and Business Development Department’s structure and staff complement are reviewed at least annually and makes recommendations to improve the Department’s effectiveness. Manages the Department’s work flows and people resource, effectively scheduling the people resource to ensure equitable distribution of work at all times. Leads the Team in delivering superior customer service to achieve the Branch Customer Loyalty Index and Net Promoter Scores as determined by the Bank.

Makes sound recommendations to increase revenue, improve productivity, control expenditure, and improve systems.

Builds internal and external relationships by identifying and satisfying existing and new customers’ needs to achieve growth and profitability targets set and takes action to ensure that all customer information is kept secure and confidential at all times.

Ensures that all required documentation, security, and risk management systems are in place in order that the Bank achieves at least a Satisfactory or better Audit rating from ECCB/External Audit and does not suffer any financial loss or negative image/exposure. Addresses all assigned audit and compliance requirements by effectively responding to and/or taking corrective action on internal and external audits, regulatory agencies and/or risk department’s action items, and/or other approved action items within agreed upon established timeframes. Evaluates identified and/or confirmed risks including AML, and suspicious activity and takes immediate action to address such risks.

Meets Regulatory Compliance, and oversees compliance with Anti-Money Laundering/Anti-Terrorist Financing and Bank related policies and procedures for all products and services and customer transactions. Performs other duties as may be assigned.

Corporate Profile:

A visionary individual who can work within a fast paced, dynamic business environment and is able to drive the attainment of the organisation’s goals and objectives. The candidate should:

Possess at least a master’s degree in Finance, Management, Business Administration, or a related field or a bachelor’s degree in Finance or related field with extensive relevant experience.

Possess a minimum of ten (10) years’ experience in commercial lending.

Possess a minimum of ten (10) years’ progressive banking experience with seven (7) years at an executive level comparable in nature to the requirements of this position.

Meet the “Fit and Proper” requirements pursuant to Banking Act of Dominica No.4 of 2015.

Have a clean police record.

Experience in leading teams, the use of the Balance Scorecard Performance Management Tool and Strategic Planning would be an asset.

Your profile should include:

Excellent leadership and communications skills – verbal and written.

Sound business judgment including strategic thinking, risk assessment and problem solving with a global mindset.

Excellent networking and negotiating skills.

Thorough knowledge of the ECCB Guidelines, Banking Act, and AML/CFT Laws of the Commonwealth of Dominica.

Understanding of how the bank’s risk appetite and risk culture should be considered in the day-today activities and decisions.

Organised, thorough, and accurate.

Flexible team player with initiative and high integrity, and with the ability to work long and irregular hours.

Working knowledge of Microsoft Office suite.

A competitive salary and benefits package, commensurate with qualifications and experience will be offered to the selected candidate. Please email your resume and cover letter in confidence by 14 January 2022 to the attention of Ms. Macina Bethel at mbethel@nbd.dm.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.