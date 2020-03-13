ANNOUNCEMENT: Premium Residential Care Services (PHARCS) restricts visits to residents in light of COVID-19

In the wake of the declaration by the World Health Organisation (WHO) that COVID-19 is a pandemic and due to the vulnerability of our residents at our Morne Daniel and Giraudel facilities the following new measures are in place effective immediately:-
All family members and other visitors are asked to avoid visiting residents at PHARCS except if absolutely necessary – even if visitors are healthy and regardless of age.
PHARCS will work with families who have special circumstances, such as the need to visit a critically ill family member, on a case-by-case basis.
PHARCS reassures the public that we are committed and fully prepared to keep our residents safe.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.