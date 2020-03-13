ANNOUNCEMENT: Premium Residential Care Services (PHARCS) restricts visits to residents in light of COVID-19

Dominica News Online - Friday, March 13th, 2020 at 7:04 PM
In the wake of the declaration by the World Health Organisation (WHO) that COVID-19 is a pandemic and due to the vulnerability of our residents at our Morne Daniel and Giraudel facilities the following new measures are in place effective immediately:-

All family members and other visitors are asked to avoid visiting residents at PHARCS except if absolutely necessary – even if visitors are healthy and regardless of age.

PHARCS will work with families who have special circumstances, such as the need to visit a critically ill family member, on a case-by-case basis.

PHARCS reassures the public that we are committed and fully prepared to keep our residents safe.

