Antigua confirms first case of coronavirus (COVID-19)

Dominica News Online - Friday, March 13th, 2020 at 12:09 PM
Antigua has confirmed its first imported case of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

This was announced by Prime Minister Gaston Browne earlier today.

According to information from Antigua Newsroom, Browne said the patient is a woman who travelled to Antigua from the United Kingdom on March 10.

The woman is in self-isolation at home and is receiving treatment.

He said the possibility that others may have been affected is unlikely since the person has been in isolation.

The article said further other people who came into contact with the patient are to be tested.

