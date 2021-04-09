Antigua PM accuses US of trying to kill Caribbean citizenship by investment programs

Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister, Gaston Browne, is accusing the United States of America of trying to “kill” the Citizenship by Investment Programs (CIP) in the Caribbean.
Browne said to listeners on his weekly radio program Saturday gone, that “It seems as though they don’t want us to operate the CIP so they want to kill it”
“They attacked St Kitts and Dominica too. And they do that so often I don’t even know what to say. But anytime they kill it, countries like Dominica and St Kitts, their economies will be decimated and they will plunge tens of thousands of people e in poverty and then you end up with so many social ills,” said
His comment comes on the heels of a report last week, where the US government cited the CIP in three Caribbean countries for “lack of transparency”.
In the ‘Corruption and Lack of Transparency in Government,’ section, the 2020 report identifies the CIP programs in Antigua & Barbuda, Dominica and St. Kitts & Nevis as citizen concerns on oversight and corruption due to a lack of openness.
In Dominica, the US report pointed to local media and opposition leadership, who continue to raise allegations of corruption within the government, including in the Citizenship by Investment program and pointed to the fact that while the law provides criminal penalties for corruption by officials … the government implemented the law inconsistently.”
And in St. Kitts & Nevis, the US report pointed to media and private citizens reporting on government corruption “occasionally” even as citizens “expressed concern about the lack of financial oversight of revenues generated by the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program.”
Browne said instead of using information to disparage these countries, the United States should instead work with these small island developing states.
“Let us work together and strengthen the relations with the United States, Dominica, St Kitts…. I mean trying to use this information to disparage us is unhelpful. If it was truthful, I would understand,” he said.
The CIP Programs in the Eastern Caribbean countries have been a source of continued criticism by the US and many nationals locally who question the use of “donation” funds that are part of the attractive offer for a second passport in these jurisdictions and visa free travel to between 152 and 162 countries.
Five Caribbean countries offer the CIP programs but neither Grenada nor St. Lucia were cited for lack of transparency in the report.
“Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister, Gaston Browne, is accusing the United States of America of trying to “kill” the Citizenship by Investment Programs”
If that is the case the United States would have every rights to do so!
I wish the United States of America would do all within its power to stop this criminal activity!
What Roosevelt, Gaston and the other creeps in the Caribbean who sells passports to the worlds criminals to do is travel to places posing as Dominica, and Antigua born; they come into America, they kill steal, and destroy; hence giving our country a very bad name and reputation.
From the time they pay and obtain a Dominica passport, the name Dominica is forgotten, they use it to get into a country more prosperous, they use it to get into the United States; they do what it takes to become a resident of the country, obtaining a green card; within five years they become citizens.
By then they flush Dominica citizenship down their…
“It’s funny, America is so busy interfering in our business they show little interest in Americans in their own country. “(Some Fictitious Mac).
Whoever you are your comments regarding America are so stupid the term ” the Emperor has no cloths on” was coined particular for you.
Let me draw this to your attention, perhaps it will cause you to shut up and worry about Dominica, and the misery you suffer at the hands of Roosevelt Skerrit. It is about eighty days since the Biden Administration took office; since then he has signed a stimulus bill giving away almost two trillion dollars free to the citizens of America.
Right now he is about to signed an infrastructure bill which include people and medicine.
You need to shut up, because without the United States spending the hundreds of billions of dollars to get COVID-19 vaccine Roosevelt would not have the privilege of begging to get some for free.
Without America there would be no Barrel with free groceries going to…
Why does Gaston Browne want the US to tell the leaders of Dominca, Antigua and St Kitts what is in their constitutions. The Dominica law states that ” all” money earned from sale of assets belonging to Dominica “must” be put in the consolidated funds. What part of that doesn’t Skerritt understand that he needs the US to explain it to him.
All of the bull…. talk gets us no where. The people through out the region knows these guy are corrupt and so does America,what I am picking out of that report is they better straighten up and fly Wright or else.My opinion is shut the sucker’s down. It is a get rich skim for a set of criminal politicians and the masses of the people don’t get the benefit of their sold sovereignty.
I guess it’s money from the US government that’s building all those Apartments, Health Centers, Schools along with various other projects including roads in Dominica. What has the US given us or for a matter of fact, the Caribbean region in general the past 50 years? Nothing of significance. Remember what happened to the banana industry when several countries had a guaranteed market? Lots of people used to make a living off their farms. It was stolen from us in the name of free trade and given to the US companies who incidentally do not grow bananas in the US. Don’t be fooled by people who are trying to take your bread away. The US should put its money where its mouth is and deliver if it’s serious about trying to be BIG BROTHER to the Caribbean islands.
FYI, in case you are unaware, corruption also exists in the US therefore don’t believe for a second that all members of the US government are squeaky clean. Just ask David Purdue, the former senator from the state of Georgia.
Setta shameless Fellas..No creativity, just milking the countries sovereignty to the ground..smh.
America,please. Please America help uproot all of the corruption and wickedness going on in Dominica.
Our passports going to all kinds of crooks, rogues and criminals.
P M cannot give account for 1.2 billion dollars.
Million of dollars in peoples possession
Ministry of National Security and Labor Division involved in illegal sale of passports and work permits.
papa God, when will this end.
America< dominica needs your help in fighting money laundering
and illegal sale of passports.
Please America,come to our aid
Mr. Brown, after the US publishes the report that names the corrupt countries involved, don’t you think that the leadership of the mentioned countries can reach out to the US and seek assistance to correct the deficiencies in those programs? By the way it’s not only the US which has issues with the CIP. All you are offering is whaling and whining, Nathan in Dominica chose to dismiss the report. Please offer your citizens full proof that the governance of your programs is sound. Answer the questions and issues raised by your citizens and others. That’s the only way to gain credibility. You guys love to tout territorial integrity and sovereignty. Therefore how can the US tell you how to solve your problems. You can’t eat your cake and have it too.
Tell American not to worry about the splinter of wood in our Eye and concern it self with the tree it has in it’s own eye.
It’s funny, America is so busy interfering in our business they show little interest in Americans in their own country.
Housing, education, healthcare, fare wages and conditions in employment, poor water quality, pesticides in food, genetically modified food, poor roads, bridges, Airports the list of things for them to fix is endless.
When psychopaths can not control things, they look for excuses to blame for their incompetence, poor policy, inexperience, zero qualification and lack of knowledge.
St. Lucia and Grenada are noticeably absent from this ‘black list’. Unsurprisingly, Dominica always seems to find itself in anything that involves CORRUPTION.
Skeritt’s stewardship of this once naturally bewitching, highly regarded and amazingly restful paradise, Dominica is now known for its notoriety. Its once pristine image is like a flag on a pole which has been exposed to the elements of the weather for much too long – pale and tattered.
NAH, We are doing a fine job of killing our own programs. Too much money laundering, financial fraud and imbezzlement going on. too much going on, ESPECIALLY in Dominica. Investigate us! let the secrets come out. We cannot be harboring international criminals. there are other international organisations that have also black balled us. And the PM just keeps smiling and and chuckling while he lies through his teeth, and tries to deflect and give country bookie responses. I guess he will do like Blackmoore and respond to them by telling them that the US need to focus on getting COVID under control and get vaccinated instead of investigating the currupt leaders in the international arena.
I hold no issue with this commentary but it is sad who penned this commentary appears to have either ignored or Lacked the information of the dates and ongoing periodic sales of our Cherished Dominican Passports sold to all Questionable and Fake undeserving buyers of our Cherished Respected Dominica Passports.
Questions were repeatedly asked of the account of the sales of our precious National passports, Our States property to appreciate, cherish, respect and NOT given and or sold to all Tim, Dick and Harriette. This we believed was out of taste and devious as far as our passports are concerned. We understand over years now of the cry and request to account for the SALES of OUR States Passport sold out etc to all Tom Dick and Harriette by this Failed incompetent immnature Failed Labour PRIME MINISTER AND HIS BLIND LABOUR GOVERNMENT.
The big question is, how many of our passports were sold and given away. Who was assigned to sell our passports outside of this failed DLP Government,?
Extradite de indian man and do something good for your country…..de man doh born in antigua yet he have your government and court to ransom……you cyan touch him because he purchased his citizenship
Monfared was living right here in Dominica….he cheated his government and run down here to hide out….. you expect us to be proud of dat record?????
Before selling passports we never had foreigner money interest wiping their hands all over government heads face in broad open daylight!!!!
I am not sure why Browne is all upset. He cannot deny the programs lack transparency. He also cannot deny there is rampant corruption built into the system. Browne knows that, Skerrit knows that. A lot of people have become rich off this program. Skerrit spends money like a drunken sailor during elections. Where is that money coming from?
Skerrit does all kinds of things with that money to ensure he remains prime minister until he is bored. The money does not go into general accounts in the treasury. He spends it as if it is his personal account.
Fix the system and you will be applauded for it. Otherwise it needs to be revamped.
Why do make such outlandish statements, your ignorance is so pathetic I’m referring to your statement quote “The money does not go into general accounts in the treasury. He spends it as if it is his personal account.” if you do not understand how something works why are you making such statements, it displays how uninformed you are. You can remain in perpetual ignorance regarding the issue following a set political agenda, or you can take the time and educate yourself, so long.
is better we just sell the region to America… Since we selling it piece by piece… boy these CARICOM leaders really look at us like we brainless…. Mr Browne. how do you justify the unexplained wealth of Ministers who came into POLITICS with nothing?? you all COMPLETELY IGNORE the validity of peoples concerns and come crying for us like somebody beat allu… is about damn time somebody force allu to grow a brain and work for the river of riches you all so desperate to keep…f not CBI then WHAT? IS WHAT THEY ALL SAY… AND THE SHEEP CLAP AND AGREE…
Alas, they going to stop all you Billionaire boys club?
That is all you business, CBI money does not benefit the local man/woman unless is election time, so bat mize zot!
When all you ready to legalize di zeb so the local man can make a real money, then we will be interested.
all of these Caribbean leaders assume the VICTIM position every time they are pressed to find alternative means of support for their economies. You would think sometimes eh that the CARICOM region has absolutely no other resources to exploit other that the sale of passports….all I know is when you throw a stone in the dark, is the dog that get hit that does bawl….If I see that headline one more time….Ill know for sure, that our Caribbean leaders are utter failures only looking for an easy way to get rich…
I don’t blame the PM because long time the US should jail all those corrupt thieves that putting the US and it’s citizens in great danger
PM i believe you leaders should be honest with the people especially the Dominica PM. If the US had problems with the CIP, they would have commented on all the countries doing it. Dominica which I can speak about has one of the most corrupt behavior in this program. DOMINICANS only hear on the news the number of these holders of these passports that are arrested internationally. Where was the due diligence done? We keep allowing ourselves to be fooled by dishonest leadership and pass blame on the US, but you all must realize everyone has a responsibility to protect their people but Caribbean leaders especially Dominica only protect their pockets. Why don’t you guys engage the US and be open and transparent in your behaviors. Dominica has an MOU with China and no DOMINICAN can tell you whats the full extent of the MOU, not even the ministers of government because it is held by one man the PM.
You leaders are there to represent the people its not your fathers plantation he left for…
Sorry, you are too late. Skerrit treats Dominica as his personal plantation. The cabinet will never speak truth to power. They are all afraid of Skerrit because they know he holds the keys to their livelihoods. What would Blackmore do if he was not a minister?
It is not only the U.S. who is critical of the CBI programme but increasingly also European countries. Apparently in January Holland jailed a Dutch money launderer and fraudster, who was resident in our country living a life of luxury, who apparently got a CBI passport from Dominica although citizens from that country cannot have a second nationality without the express approval of their government. We have a consul for Holland in our country so I think if any due diligence was carried out it was ignored and not worth the paper it was written on. If they eventually require us to get a visa before travelling to their territory, the whole of Europe, we can only blame ourselves but the relevant CBI agent and Nanthan’s office in particular.
I wonder why the US would want to kill the Caribbean CBI program? A few pointers… money laundering big style, lack of due diligence causing security risks, resulting corruption….
Because it gives U.S. citizens significantly better options to avoid their rapacious global tax system.
Hi Steve Foerster, please explain to those …… how it works their peanuts single brain 🧠 cannot handle the situation of circumstances in which they will not understand.
Not only the US ;
Europe has also blacklisted these Caribbean islands for this well known form of money laundering
Indeed, there is no way to garantee the legal origin of it, most of the time resulting from drug trafficking or tax evasion
“If it was truthful, I would understand”, said Mr. Browne
Well ask Skerrit nah…..
Mr. Linton accused Skerrit and his pals of 1.2 B dollars missing in DOMINICA.
Skerrit hasn’t clear the air up to this moment to have Mr. Linton arrested and throw in Jail for lying..
That must have fallen in President Biden’s ears Mr. Browne……
All the countries mentioned, corruption seem to be the main operational word…, but in Dominica, corruption involving CBI seem to be on steroids.
Even with CBI, Dominicas economy is already decimated, since the money does not trickle down. Only a select few live high on the hog, but the majority are really struggling!!!