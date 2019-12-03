Antigua PM says he turned down request for diplomatic appointment from O.J. Seraphin

Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister, Gaston Browne, has revealed that Dominica’s former Prime Minister Oliver Seraphin, tried to get his government to make a diplomatic appointment.
Seraphin is featured in an Al Jazeera documentary in which he was secretly recorded trying to sell a Dominica diplomatic passport for the exchange of money, an allegation Seraphin has categorically denied.
Browne said over the weekend that Seraphin visited him to try to broker the deal, however, his request was denied.
“I chased Seraphin so…I do not have anything to defend. They [Al Jazeera] could not call my name,” he said.
Browne told Dominica News Online (DNO) that Seraphin visited him at his office on August 26, 2019, to try and broker a deal.
“He did come and presented his letter saying that he had a wealthy man who wanted to be appointed [as ambassador] …” he said.
Browne said “I have a policy, from the time you said you want this from me and you are giving me this, the conversation ends,” he explained.
Antigua & Barbuda was featured in the Aljazeera report but the government was only criticized for taking too long to fire Alex Saad, a former Antigua diplomat who has since been indicted for money laundering.
15 Comments
Ok, Mr Gaston Brown, I just told my friend No, to having drinks with him… Thats makes a an angel like you too . But as Caricom Chairman, please do the right thing and make skerrit address the nation and the caricom… with all what is going on now, Believe or Not even the Caricom can be affected. THINK BIG Gaston— I think its allowed in the chair you are sitting in.
You can know a con man when you see OJ
Linton, Skerritt, Chastenet, Browne, Mitchell, etc, etc are all Scumbags to the highest level! No apologies!
If you take some time and look at this guy OJ, he look like a real con artist boi, what is this
Oliver Seraphine has been a political scumbag ever since he was the interim prime minister. However, Gaston Brown, you know that the biggest culprit now is Roosevelt Skerritt. Stop inserting yourself into our domestic politics by trying to take the focus off Skerritt and making OJ Seraphine the fall guy. Go to hell Gaston, you wanted the USA to not meddle in regional affairs so stop meddling in Dominica’s political business.
Dominica’s PM formed at least 99% of the Al Jazeera documentary, and this speaks loudly about his unsuitability for public office.
He is embattled and fighting hard to stave of the condemnation that is levelled upon him by the world!!!
By the way Gaston don’t interfere in our politics.
OECS and CARICOM have left Dominica isolated, but Dominican patriots are not defeated!
Skerrit
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
Is that the best you could come up with, Browne? How much did Skerrit pay you for that statement. Do us all a favour and stay out of Dominica’s business. Nobody asked you for your opinion. You have plenty to do at home! Stay out of our business!!!
Good Mr Browne, you smart.
Why hasn’t Mr. Skerrit made a public statement similar to Mr. Browne’s statement denying the Al Jazeera allegations AND denying his involvement with OJ Seraphin? Has he remained quiet because all of it is true? 😒
“They [Al Jazeera] could not call my name” (Browne)
Mr. Browne. They did not call your name. True. But they called Mr. Skerrit’s name. So, what does that mean?
What an attempt to redirect from your support for keeping Dominicans under the reign and regime of this dictatorship that came about as a rational for protecting what exists in Dominica specifically, the financial crimes committed against the people of Dominica. So you need to call a spade a spade and stop trying to shift away from your support of Skeritt because you see that Mr. Linton will be the next Prime Minister of Dominica, and you are going to have to deal with him, so you have begun to shift your story and position.
Please do not try to treat us Dominicans like idiots? We are concerned about your support, as leader in CARICOM and OAS, of Roosevelt Skeritt and his dictatorship in Dominica. So your attempt to distract from your support of dictatorship in Dominica will not go without exposure and challenge.
How the chips are falling in place,all the work of Skerrit.
When he was prime minister??? I think Brown is lying. He is inserting himself in the situation to gain some attention. That is it. The story above sounds so childish not funny.
That oj seraphin is a pimp, prostitute and conman who seems to never change his corrupt practices of love for money!!! oj is a unstable rocking boat who leans on all sides rubbing shoulders with all and sundry for his own selfish egoistic enrichment, even pastors and church this man is playing!!! When one would think that as these men grow older that they will allow wisdom to prevail, they seem ready to go to the grave with their evil ways!!!
This guy need to take a back seat I don’t know what he is trying to prove Oliver your days are done please stay out of politics if is the money you want try another way you were crecked when you were selling insurance and you still the same no this business is not for you people need to avoid your friendship