Art exhibition held at Calibishie

The north coast village of Calibishie was recently the venue of an art exhibition displaying the work of the leading artist from that community. Chase Lawrence mounted the exhibition to display his recent work which featured the heritage and natural sites of the area as well as focusing on the indigenous Kalinago people and their culture since Calibishie was once a Kalinago village.

Chase began painting at aged 13 but has recently concentrated totally on the production and marketing of his skills as a self-trained painter.

The opening night was attended by Lawrence’s family and friends as well as fellow artists from other parts of Dominica. There were cultural performances and a raffle of some of the paintings on display. One of the paintings which attracted the most comments and attention was his depiction of the present and past Prime ministers of Dominica set against the national flag.

Other paintings recreated Calibishie village life in the 1930s including early types of sailing boats used by village fishermen, the hauling of houses in the koudmen tradition, and the traditional architecture of small wooden houses roofed with wooden shingles.

The Kalinago section was highlighted with a painting of canoes coming into Pointe Baptiste bay and Kalinago people in various poses. Although a number of the paintings have already been sold, many others are still on display at Lawrence’s art gallery on the Calibishie main road in the centre of the village.