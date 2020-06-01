Astronauts dock with space station after historic SpaceX launch

On Saturday, SpaceX, the rocket company founded by Elon Musk, launched a Falcon 9 rocket with a Crew Dragon capsule carrying two NASA astronauts on top. SpaceX is now the first private business to accomplish a feat — taking people to orbit — that had until now only been done by nations.

According to the New York Times, less than a day later, the spacecraft docked at the International Space Station, successfully completing the first leg of its journey.

Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley could stay in orbit for months to aid the station’s short-staffed crew.

