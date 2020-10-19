Attorney Duncan Stowe is new chairman of Electoral Commission

Attorney-at-law, Duncan Stowe has been appointed Chairman of Dominica’s Electoral Commission.

“His Excellency President Charles A. Savarin, acting in accordance with Section 56 (3) (a) of the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Dominica, has appointed Attorney-at-Law, Mr. Duncan G. Stowe, to be Chairman of the Electoral Commission for the Commonwealth of Dominica with effect from the 30th day of September 2020,” a release from the Office of The President, states.

The release says that earlier today, President Savarin administered the prescribed Oaths and presented the relevant Instrument of Appointment to Mr. Stowe.

This appointment now completes the full five-man membership of the Electoral Commission.

Another of the Prime Minister’s nominee on the Commission, Attorney-at-Law, Alick Lawrence, also took his Oath earlier today.

The Members of the Commission are:

Duncan G. Stowe, Esquire – Chairman

Alick Lawrence, Esquire – appointed on the advice of the Prime Minister in accordance with Section 56 (3) (b)

Lennox Lawrence, Esquire – appointed on the advice of the Prime Minister in accordance with Section 56 (3) (b)

Wayne James, Esquire – appointed on the advice of the Leader of the Opposition in accordance with Section 56 (3) (c)

Hillary Shillingford, Esquire – appointed on the advice of the Leader of the Opposition in accordance with Section (56) (3) (c).