Attorney Duncan Stowe is new chairman of Electoral Commission

Attorney-at-law, Duncan Stowe has been appointed Chairman of Dominica’s Electoral Commission.
“His Excellency President Charles A. Savarin, acting in accordance with Section 56 (3) (a) of the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Dominica, has appointed Attorney-at-Law, Mr. Duncan G. Stowe, to be Chairman of the Electoral Commission for the Commonwealth of Dominica with effect from the 30th day of September 2020,” a release from the Office of The President, states.
The release says that earlier today, President Savarin administered the prescribed Oaths and presented the relevant Instrument of Appointment to Mr. Stowe.
This appointment now completes the full five-man membership of the Electoral Commission.
Another of the Prime Minister’s nominee on the Commission, Attorney-at-Law, Alick Lawrence, also took his Oath earlier today.
The Members of the Commission are:
Duncan G. Stowe, Esquire – Chairman
Alick Lawrence, Esquire – appointed on the advice of the Prime Minister in accordance with Section 56 (3) (b)
Lennox Lawrence, Esquire – appointed on the advice of the Prime Minister in accordance with Section 56 (3) (b)
Wayne James, Esquire – appointed on the advice of the Leader of the Opposition in accordance with Section 56 (3) (c)
Hillary Shillingford, Esquire – appointed on the advice of the Leader of the Opposition in accordance with Section (56) (3) (c).
Once again, Skerrit put the fox in charge of the fowl house. What do Dominicans do? SIT AND WATCH!
Duncan Stowe,The Muslim Store, and Dr.Ferreira’s property were destroyed after a meeting by the UWP on February 7th 2017.
You did not say who destroy these places Clown. Ago on , I challenge you to name the unknown wreckers.
ADMIN: Please note that we will not allow defamatory comments that accuses groups or individuals of having committed a crime without evidence.
We also urge you that if you do have information which may indicate that a crime has been committed to report this information to the authorities.
Politician are a bunch of thugs covered by such words as minister, this could be understood but not condone, but these bunch of thugs are corrupt to the core gangster thieves and bandit, rubbing the blind in broad daylight with words such as legislation and laws while their hidden agenda is greed conspiracy to hide the truth, keeping the poor in hunger and poverty. They are called lawyers but their real and true name is thugs and LIARS.
Why should a member of the oneman rogue regime appointed passport peddler for which no accountability is given,be given such position Is that a Democracy or a crazy demon How could that slave plantation mentality island be considered a civilized place While we are being critical of the former colonisers and wanted political independence, we were better off being colonised. Just use the other colonised islands as an example,we run to them for our survival.
Someone stated that both parties failed to nominate a woman on the Electoral Commission. I’m tired of this gender equity game. In recent times Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago had female prime ministers. Both only lasted for one term. This should convey the unmistakable message that gender, in some positions, should not be a deciding factor, but we must always choose the best qualified for public office. If our best are all women so be it. If it’s all men then let it be. If it’s a mixture of men and women better still. No discrimination as only the best will suffice.
@Ibo France, This is such an insult to the well educated, highly intelligent women of Dominica, when you say that, in some positions women should not be considered (or words to that effect). There shouldn’t be any positions in this modern day and age where women should not be considered as capable to fill – the same as men. Dominican women has served and are currently in lead positions on regional and world organisations. Currently there are more women lawyers in DA and a whole lot of women in managerial and executive positions. You sound very much like a dinosaur. If you have daughters, sisters, a wife or mother, i don’t think they will be very impressed with how you patronize them.
In the best interest of all the people of Dominica, there should be public confirmation hearings, then voting, for all these high level government positions. Even though the government side wins the votes and gets a confirmation for their nominee, at least the person would have undergone an interview that clearly allowed the public the opportunity to see how the individual’s background and expertise make them suitable for the requirements of the job.
This position calls for someone who is suitably qualified in electoral matters, known to be impartial, rational, free from all semblance of conflicts of interest, and who would not want to deceive, mislead or betray the people for anything. Hope Mr. Stowe meets these basic requirements.
Mem bet, mem puwell. This electoral commission leopard has the same stripes. Same old same old. The head of this leopard is still Skerritt
I thought when Wayne James and Hilary Shillingford were reappointed to the Commission it was already “same old. Same old. Mem bet. Mem Powell”. JJ can you proffer an explanation?
@Observer, when Skerritt remains the “defacto” head of this body, it matters not who else is on there. The chairman is simply going to do as Skerritt wants. Got it. Skerritt’s regime has the chairman and two other people on the commission. Three is always and has always been greater than two. This body has never acted as the independent body it was set up to be. I didn’t think it will now, having a passport seller, who is beholden to the same regime which allowed him the privilege to sell passports and become stinking wealthy. Money talks and bull…. walks.
The morons are out on the attack once more barking and braying if it’s not their antisocial mad leader that cannot win an election and now trying to steal it after the court chuck his idiotic petitions out this guy is soooo stupid he will never learn furthermore to see his mistakes and so are his followers all losers and Rum talking crap! Today the so-called opposition leader on radio as usual begging his gullible followers for money to appeal against the court ruling which he just lost, this guy do not have a bone of shame in him no self respect nothing at all!!!
Stowe is a good pick for this Job. My only disappointment is not seeing a woman included on the five man panel. Lennox is as guilty as Skerrit for not picking at least one woman out of all the capable women in DA.
This is such an important point. Thank you for raising it.
This continued side lining of women for these positions have to stop.
It is my opinion that the electoral commission should comprise only women this time around. (Missed opportunity).
A group of qualified women would surely get the job done.
Too much male ego competing, grandstanding and shouting over each other.
We are fed up with all these peacocks waving their greedy testosterone in this place and getting nothing done!
Enough now!
Duncan Stowe maybe a skilled lawyer but he is the wrong choice because he is in a compromised position. He is also a citizenship merchant but only with the blessing of the PM, who has the sole power to appoint agents for our CBI programme so mr. Stowe is beholden to the PM for keeping that lucrative position. Let’s be honest, if he were to go against Roosevelt Skerrit he would soon find himself an ex-CBI agent. So he is selling merchandise that only has one wholesaler, the PM, Who happens to be Roosevelt Skerrit. It is no coincidence that none of our known lawyers, who oppose Skerrit are CBI agents.
dominica has been delivered to the DOGS !!! CONGRATULATIONS !!!
Dominica is ruled by nasty DLP operatives, passport selling agents and small time gangsters. Why have we all allowed our country to deteriorate like that?
CONGRATULATIONS MR. STOWE!!!!!!!!
The Deceptacons . Robots in disguise
Why does EVERY critical vacancy/position to be filled in the public service in has to be partisan political appointee? If this misguided practice continues, the country will be deprived of many of its best human resources. In the best interest of the country/people, select the very best from among us with no heavy political baggage.
In making appointments to critical positions in the public service, let’s adopt the motto “Only the best will do.”
way papa! look comess
Why don’t you sign up for the post them.!?
Maybe you would achieve that what you are seeking!
Stop relying on others for your success.
Man, that pompous president just put two fingers up to us Dominicans and using that bible like a film prop. Oh yes they serious alright in their adoration of the golden calf. Be warned, people that have not got much have less to lose than nabob.
All Mistadem is Possie Man wi!!!
Garçan what is allyou intension!!!
All of allyou sold allyou Possie flag and allyou dere Roseau playing BigBoys,,,
Garçan is Hight time allyou ostart bringing good investments back to the north and doh say noffing about hotel yeah, because dem places dere self caannot count as any improvement!!!
But look out yeah cause mista dem is the head of the Cabal!!
All mista dem is Skerritists so where is the oversight!!!
Dominica no longer exsist,I don’t even know what to all is anymore,maybe emuains,because love to bury our heads in the sand,out of sight, out of mind
Old wine in New bottle is bad but old wine in the same damn old, dirty, corrupt and filthy bottle is even worse. But am I surprised? Absolutely not because I know Skerrit only looks for people of like spirit, to protect him in his corruption.
The Electoral Commission should have 2 government, 2 opposition, and 1 independent commissioners.
Given that Duncan Stowe has three government Government approved agencies in Dominica the President must be aware that this is a serious conflict of interest with mr. Stowe’s supposed impartial functioning as Chairman of the electoral commission. Since I can not believe that the President is naive I must conclude that he dances to tune of our Prime Minister. Under these circumstances I would not be surprised if the two members, appointed on the advice of the leader of the opposition, submit their resignation on grounds of dubious integrity of the commission and thus render it non-functional under the laws of Dominica.
@Truth Be Told
Your written protestations are meticulously on point. Any government that frowns on fairness, justice, transparency, accountability, integrity, consultations will never achieve its true potential.
Why can’t appointments to the Electoral System, Justice System, Parliament, and the various and diverse Ministries and Departments in government be fair and mostly beyond reproach?
Dominica, with more natural features and resources than most of its neighbors, should not be languishing at the bottom of the pile, as the most underdeveloped country among the independent nations of the Eastern Caribbean.
Lack of astute, visionary and strategic leadership has Dominica tethering near complete economic collapse. Fresh ideas, perspectives and a leader of integrity are urgently needed NOW more than ever.
Because for Skerrit it is all about winning, fair or foul, the ends justifying the means. He takes no prisoners. And that is why he detests Lennox Linton, who does not surrender or hide under a rock but is irrepressible and in the end will prevail.
No one who Skerrit has appointed to a critical or significant position in the civil service has ever work on behalf of the people. So, with that said, I’m quite justified if I express profound skepticism about this appointment of Mr. Stowe to one of the most important positions.
Take a very close examination of the ambassadorial, permanent secretarial and other appointments made by this despot. None of them, no not one, acts on behalf of the people or for the general good of the country. They are mere puppets and Mr. Skerrit the puppeteer.
I repeat for it cannot be refuted. Everything that is done by Mr. Roosevelt Vladimir Skerrit and his weaklings is done ultracarefully for political expediency.
All Team Possi for Electoral Comission on the Government Side..Instrument delivered by Possi president.
A passport selling CBI agent! Oh my God can there be any transparency, honesty and impartiality in this country? It matter not which party you support but seriously are we short of professional people? No! So why do we keep placing and recycling the same political operatives in every national institution then wonder why the country cannot develop? We are not serious about or national development. The country is governed like a Labour Party club for the benefit of its members but not in the interest of Dominica and all Dominicans!
Stowe is a lawyer who was an agent for the citizenship programme under both Freedom and UWP.
What issue is there now ?
Will you UWP bottom feeders get a brain.
So what Dalit, it only means he likes making money no matter who’s in power.
Hilary Shillingford and Wayne James who represent the UWP on the commission, are they not also recycled material? Typical hypocritical UWP.