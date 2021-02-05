Bagatelle residents to benefit from $2.3M bailey bridge

Residents of Bagatelle and its surroundings will benefit from a $2.3 million dollar Bailey Bridge which will allow better road access to residents of that area.
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said his government is looking forward to the completion of the bridge.
“This bridge we are constructing, it’s a Bailey Bridge that has cost the government $2.3 million,” he said. “It was a massive investment in the small village.”
According to him, the completeness of the bridge was a major sore point for the vast majority of the residents of Bagatelle.
“I know there are people who have felt that the monies could have been spent otherwise, because there are very few homes beyond this bridge and many people felt that we could have relocated these residents across the bridge, therefore the cost of investment would be much lower than we are investing now,” Prime Minister Skerrit stated.
The prime minister said he understands that people have become accustomed to their homes of so many decades.
“That’s where they have their holding; that’s where they have their homes and we respect that so we decided to proceed with the construction,” Skerrit stated.
You said “Dr. Skerrit is the best in truth and a respected human we trust” That’s the Nonsensical ridiculous thought you have written. We all know in government that Skerrit is a failure, he lacks knowledge of Socioeconomic development concept and that is why he’s that failure and incompetent as he has failed us and our Dominica is in poverty and looks like Hurricane Skerrit blown away our economy and agriculture again. Our people are jobless, suffering, has no concept of how to develop our Dominica. Skerrit lacks vision, holds the position of Prime Minister that we don’t recognize. In other words Skerrit is a “Big Pappyshow” and really we need him out of our government. We don’t tolerate playboy politics and Skerrit has killed our economy as our people are in deep poverty. We need maturity in our government and we humbly welcome Distinguished Hon. Lennox Linton and his
Committed trusted professional UWP Team.
I like many things skerrit does, after all, he brought us our first billion dollar gov’t but…well that’s really over- kill just to one-up APP that boasted spending $90k up there. They spend 90k, you up the anti by spending almost $3 million with a bridge to 3 houses?
A Bailey bridge is a type of portable, pre-fabricated, truss bridge. It was developed in 1940–1941 by the British for military use during the Second World War and saw extensive use by British, Canadian and US military engineering units. A Bailey bridge has the advantages of requiring no special tools or heavy equipment to assemble. The wood and steel bridge elements were small and light enough to be carried in trucks and lifted into place by hand, without the use of a crane. The bridges were strong enough to carry tanks.
Bailey bridges continue to be used extensively in civil engineering construction projects and to provide temporary crossings for pedestrian and vehicle traffic.
Please read the last sentence, paying special attention to the word “temporary”
When will the people get a permanent bridge, if they will get one?
Didn’t the Roseau Bridge Cost $23M..At least this time he had a little Mercy and put a dot between the 2 and the 3..smh Dominicans.
I wonder who are the contractors for these temporary bridges? Here is a web site telling us what it is?
https://engineeringmanagementinstitute.org/tcep-060-bailey-bridge-civil-engineering/
Maybe the PM can share details of the supplier, so that we can check that the EC$2.3 million plus freight and Insurance to Dominica, and set up costs, are reasonable?
We are undertaking large projects in Dominica, with no apparent income to repay them. Who is supplying the loans? Is it China by any chance? Be careful Mr Skerrit that you are not mortgaging the future of Dominica- to China- the new colonial master of the universe. Read this?
https://www.express.co.uk/comment/expresscomment/1387254/China-Uighurs-human-rights-forced-labour-camps-genocide-Xi-Jinping-Beijing-Xinjiang
Dominica cannot afford to spend more than it can repay from taxes. BANKRUPTCY WILL FOLLOW. PATRICK JOHN TRIED
https://www.nytimes…
Skerrit!! stop putting out false information in the media space. You behave as though you are giving information to fools who have no choice but to drink what you give. Many of us are Engineers, Accountants, Financial analysts, Economists and some of us just have smarts, experience and sense. The Bailey Bridge is free, it was a donation after the Hurricane and the actual cost of labour is no more than $500.000 if that much. You are putting a cost to the Bridge, shipping, customs duties, kickbacks, taxes exc. Stop the nonsense we feel you are taking us for all idiots now.
“I know there are people who have felt that the monies could have been spent otherwise, because there are very few homes beyond this bridge”. Here is why Peter st jean said skerrit is an As..ss. What is the economic impact of having this bridge if you are admitting there is not much beyond. It would make sense that an evaluation would be done on which bridge to repair first. Hampstead bridge is down. It is along a major route to main airport and roadway for the movement of goods and services. Why is it still down? Any drizzle and traffic stopped. Blenhiem and Anse de mai bridges part of the same roadway are accidents waiting to happen. When will they be fixed? Yet you spending at a point according to you does not have much beyond. I bet there are more. Every time you open your mouth you are proving st. Jean absolutely right.
If the Hillsborough Bridge comes down thats it for the west coast. since 2015
Bailey bridges are temporary & cheap. Why does Skerrit keep choosing to build them instead of proper permanent bridges, and furthermore why does he even keep spending millions on temporary bridges anyway? And how do the costs keep coming into the millions? There’s not much material involved & you can build it in less than a day….We all know he’s corrupt. It probably cost $23,000 but said it’s $2.3million instead, and kept the $2,277000 for himself
How long is this bailey bridge? $2.3 million EC or $851,000 USD. All citizens in all areas of Dominica need to be treated the same, but one would think the government could achieve their ultimate goal cheaper than a cost of $2.3 million
How can a Bailey Bridge cost $2.3 million? It is the least expensive construction of a bridge. And it is supposed to be temporary – like those they built during war time. Way too expensive!
They’re also relatively inexpensive – Siemer estimated 60 feet of Bailey bridge costs around $80,000 – and, while technically temporary,
he does know that THERE ARE NO BAILEY BRIDGES BEING PRODUCED ANYWHERE ON THE PLANET isnt his so called engineers going to tell him that they bridges are mabey johnson m200 modular bridges . and the actually cost way under 2.3 million. as a british military royal engineer a 100m span ( 300 ft) cost about $150000ec dollars so i guess the millions is the cost of ground works
Apparently it’s a gold-plated Bailey bridge
Everything he builds appears to be gold plated or at least cost inflated and that is due to the additional ‘costs’ involved. The CBI apartments are a prime example, each of them can’t cost more than EC$150,000 but our PM tells us that they cost $420,000 each. That leaves $270,000 per unit unaccounted for! All you get my drift?
Mr Prime Minister. a bailey bridge is a temporary structure build to provide short term relief while a permanent bridge is being built. If the baily bridge cost 2.3 million dollars, then somebody reaping of the state of the people’s money.
After Tropical Storm Erica and Hurricane Maria a number of Bailey bridges were donated to erection where permanent bridges were destroyed. St Vincent and the Grenadines alone donated around seven (7) such bailey bridges.
Well Dominicans real coonoomoonoo to believe the Prime Minister utterly such a well thought out lie.
We welcome this initiative from the prime minister.thanking him so much.this is one of Dominica most under developed villages and only hope this is the start for more development
I am pleased that finally there appears to be a realization that uprooting and relocating communities is not the best option. At the same time, I wonder what other permanent engineering solutions were considered as opposed to what appears to be a very expensive Bailey Bridge.
a bailey brodge costs 2.3 million? since when? After Erica, the amount of bailey bridge we got as donation. wotten waven, grandbay, and other places. That new bridge better have all the bells and whistles, pieces of flare, come with fireworks and its own cleaning and maintenance system. 2.3 million dollars?. lmaoooo
Maybe is one of the donated bridges they using and it really did not cost us anything but Mr. wants to show he is doing something. I wonder who’s putting up that bridge to make some money.