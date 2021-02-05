Bagatelle residents to benefit from $2.3M bailey bridge

Residents of Bagatelle and its surroundings will benefit from a $2.3 million dollar Bailey Bridge which will allow better road access to residents of that area.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said his government is looking forward to the completion of the bridge.

“This bridge we are constructing, it’s a Bailey Bridge that has cost the government $2.3 million,” he said. “It was a massive investment in the small village.”

According to him, the completeness of the bridge was a major sore point for the vast majority of the residents of Bagatelle.

“I know there are people who have felt that the monies could have been spent otherwise, because there are very few homes beyond this bridge and many people felt that we could have relocated these residents across the bridge, therefore the cost of investment would be much lower than we are investing now,” Prime Minister Skerrit stated.

The prime minister said he understands that people have become accustomed to their homes of so many decades.

“That’s where they have their holding; that’s where they have their homes and we respect that so we decided to proceed with the construction,” Skerrit stated.