Bail denied to Grand Bay man fighting extradition to the USVI

Bail has been denied for Grand Bay resident, Kennison Charles, who has been deemed a flight risk as he faces possible extradition to the United States Virgin Islands (USVI) for murder and gun-related charges.
Charles is wanted in the USVI on a charge of first-degree murder, of another Dominican Hans ‘Rastaman’ Oliver, which allegedly took place in St.Thomas on March 26, 2016.
He is also wanted on charges of voluntary manslaughter, first-degree assault, third-degree assault, unauthorized use of a firearm causing murder, unauthorized use of a firearm during voluntary manslaughter, unauthorized use of a firearm during a first-degree assault, third-degree assault with a firearm, murder, manslaughter, first-degree assault and third-degree assault.
The USVI, by virtue of an Extradition Treaty between Dominica and the United States, had issued the extradition warrant in accordance with the extradition treaty between the two countries which was ratified by the US President on January 20, 1999 and by Dominica on May 23, 2000. The extradition treaty came into force on May 25, 2000.
Based on the extradition warrant issued by the USA and a Warrant in the First Instance issued by a Dominican Magistrate, Charles was arrested in Grand Bay where he has been residing for the past five years and taken before the Magistrate court where the issue of bail first arose.
At the bail application hearing on February 23, Defense Attorney David Bruney, presented to the court character documents which he said served to establish the way in which Charles is viewed in his community.
The three documents included a “Standing in solidarity with Kennison” letter with the signatures of 254 residents of Grand Bay and a letter which was addressed to the Prime Minister, Minister of National Security and the Attorney General, in which Charles fellow villagers pleaded with them to have the extradition requests barred.
However, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Evelina Baptiste, objected to two of the three documents which Bruney attempted to tender to the court – “Standing in solidarity with Kennison” letter and the letter which was addressed to the different ministers of government.
According to Baptiste, the documents which spoke to Charles’ character were not taken under oath and could inherently prejudice the mind of the court.
She added that the other letter was addressed to the Prime Minister, Minister of National Security and the Attorney General and should be sent to these individuals and not the court.
Ruling in agreement with the DPP, Magistrate Pearl Williams said she had taken into consideration the separation of powers doctrine, as it related to the letter to the different ministries and also the fact that the “Standing in solidarity with Kennison” letter could be prejudicial to the court based on its content.
In her appeal to the court to not grant bail, the DPP argued that the nature of the allegations and the “great” likelihood that Charles could abscond needed to be taken into consideration.
DPP Baptiste tried to convince the court that the penalties attached to the crimes are enough to cause Charles to evade justice, if he is found guilty.
“He is a flight risk and the propensity that the fugitive may leave the jurisdiction is great. He said that he knew that they (the US) were after him so why did he not go back to answer his charges?” she asked.
However, in his plea to the court, Bruney said Charles is a model citizen with no conviction who has “done nothing within our jurisdiction that would suggest he is a danger to anyone.”
“He is clean, no conviction, lived a normal life upon his entry in Dominica until the present time and there is no threat of him being a flight risk because he had surrendered his passport. All the conditions that you could want, he is prepared to adhere to it,” he stated.
The attorney further claimed that Charles was aware of the allegations made against him hence, “he knew the US was coming for him, yet he did not run. If he runs, where is he running to,” Bruney asked. “You have an allegation from the United States and I will not go into details of how African Americans are erroneously charged and convicted within their territory. So I’m saying to you, Your Honor, there is no danger to the Grand Bay community.”
Bruney also disclosed that Charles had secured a surety who is willing to give up his residential dwelling and his lifelong assets as security for the accused.
“He has a baby, his girlfriend who he has been with for more than 5 years, his mom is in the community of Grand Bay and he has a full community behind him, so you think he would want to let down all these people by running away? No, he wants to come to court to prove his innocence because he has too many people depending on him for him to run away,” the lawyer declared.
Magistrate Williams, in handing down her ruling, said the court is satisfied that Charles was aware of the allegations against him and as such left St. Thomas and came to Dominica.
“So it is the court’s view that the likelihood of the defendant to abscond is great so the defendant will be remanded at the Dominica State Prison,” she stated.
The matter was adjourned to March 9, 2021, as Magistrate Williams says she intends to deal with the matter promptly.
Upon leaving the courthouse, an emotional Charles was cheered on by a number a gathering of Grand Bay residents who were being closely watched by several police officers.
Some gens gwanbay too bad!! Lawyers are being paid to lie so I will not waste my time on Brooknee. De man know what he did, he run away, come back to Dominica like a good citizen. He hiding that is why he behaving. He has not done anything in Dominica but he did something somewhere else. You people protecting an alleged murderer. He have girlfriend and child!!?? Trying to live a normal life?? It does not work so. If he was so innocent he would not run. Stop playing bad and when fire ketch your tail run down Dominica to hide. Extradite …!!! The other person’s family deserve justice too! Selfish people. Unite for some good instead of wasting your time.
Another dominican he murdered wii and they talking bout don’t let them feed him to sharks…smh. condoning the man’s action. When will crime ever stop if they don’t face it
Ok..
But the crime wasn’t committed in DA, set the man free. His day will come. Who is you to Judge, we have one judge, that’s the Almighty, and he sit high and he sit low. How many of you have dirt in your closet. Some one give you a chance when you ddnt deserved it.
Mr. Bruney, your client did run! He ran from judgement for the crimes he committed, especially murder
He ended that run at his asylum in Grandbay, to live the Life he took away from another man–how can you call the conduct of someone who runs away from justice for committing those dreadful crimes, “a model citizen”?
He had no choice but to behave himself in Grandbay, but the crimes he committed in the the USVI, especially the crime of “murder” has made him completely, the opposite!
Also, we fail to believe that we have a God of Life and Holiness, watching us in all our practices both good and bad. Your client reminds me of Jonah, who ran away from God’s call to him, a move of which he ended in the belly of huge fish. God knew he was there, for His judgment against Jonah was to that fish
After God saved Jonah, he went to do His command. Just like Jonah, your client made the wrong move, for God is watching, we cannot run from His eyes.
Elisabeth lady, you are right but why you must mix up everything with religion so? It drives me potty. Just say your piece and practice your religion in church or temple or whatever your house of God is. No problem with that honestly, just don’t mix up things.
Wicked people alone that will protest for this nonsense. Am sure if it was one of their family member he had kill they wouldnt be protesting. Send mister away to do his time. It’s time people in Dominica get serious. How can u kill someone n wanna get away with it?? Even tho u have just born baby or what ever?? STUPESSS
Grand Bay people cant be serious! There is so much in Dca to demonstarte against but they find it prudent to do so in support against extradition of an alleged murderer of his fellow Dcan bro? Give me a flippin break. They even forgot that we are a god fearing nation and voted a back-door operator to be their representative in parliament. They need to come better than that. I the meantime I say DEPORT? EXTRADITE the alleged murderer ASAP.
I am.in for if he did the crime he should do the time. It is amazing now they are using the matter with Kenny who was killed in Anguilla to justify why kennison should not be extradited. How many of these people supported the family of Kenny. We only speak when it reaches home.
Very good point.
I must say DNO your court reporting is really improving. Keep it up
ADMIN: Thank you
It is a sad day to be Dominican, when right is wrong and wrong is right! Let the man go and have his day in court and if he is innocent he will be set free, but if he is guilty he should pay for his crimes. This is not drugs or theft, this is murder! Why did he run down to Dominica after the crime when the police in the USVI wanted to speak to him? How can we stand in the way of justice for the murdered? Our priorities in Dominica are really twisted!
“Charles is wanted in the USVI on a charge of first-degree murder, of another Dominican Hans ‘Rastaman’ Oliver, which allegedly took place in St.Thomas on March 26, 2016. He is also wanted on charges of voluntary manslaughter, first-degree assault, third-degree assault, unauthorized use of a firearm causing murder, unauthorized use of a firearm during voluntary manslaughter, unauthorized use of a firearm during a first-degree assault, third-degree assault with a firearm, murder, manslaughter, first-degree assault and third-degree…
Lock up the protesters. So many things they need protesting against, and they are trying to deny the victims family justice?
Extradite his butt..
“”Live and let live””..
Just send mister back!
No ifs or buts
Cannot keep covering the cover up
As they should…