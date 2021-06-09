Bail hearing for Mehul Choksi adjourned

The freedom of an alleged Indian fugitive who arrived in Dominica under mysterious circumstances, Mehul Choksi, is in the hands of High court Judge, Wynante Adrien-Roberts, who has adjourned a bail application hearing for Choksi to June 11, 2021.
The bail application in the High court which was heard via zoom this morning, was filed by the the diamantaire’s local attorneys, Julien Prevost, Wayne Norde, Wayne Marsh and Cara Shillingford-Marsh.
According to information from the court, the acting Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Sherma Dalrymple, strongly opposed bail whilst the prisoner’s attorney argued that this would be in their client’s best interest.
Following arguments by both sides, the matter was adjourned to June 11, when the Judge will rule on certain submissions and hand down her decision.
The application for bail arrived in the High court following Choksi’s not guilty plea to the charge of illegal entry at the Magistrate court where the Chief Magistrate, despite objections from Choksi’s attorney, Wayne Norde, had accepted the DPP’s submissions that Choksi is a flight risk and has pending court proceedings and an Interpol Red Notice issued against him and denied bail.
Norde had responded by arguing that his client’s health condition, the Interpol Red Notice and the court proceedings would compel him to not leave Dominica.
Citing Section 4 of the new bail Act, he also asserted his client’s right to bail unless the offence is of a serious nature and recommended that the court impose stringent bail conditions and set a bail sum in the amount of EC$10,000.00 which is double the maximum penalty for illegal entry.
However, Chief Magistrate Candia Carrette-George, after listening to the submissions from both sides, agreed with the prosecution and denied Choksi bail, saying she was not convinced that he will stay in Dominica during the trial considering the “severity” of the circumstances.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
12 Comments
% ask Linton how CHOKSI got to Dominica,he is the one who is defending CHOKSI ask him.Linton was the one sitting in court.Media outlet around the world are talking about Linton.
TAKE,everybody around the world want to know why UWP is so interested in the CHOKSI matter yet you do not have them on your team.I wonder WHY?.
When will chief liar Skerrit, Gaston Brown and Corbette come clean and tell the people, how did Choski enter Dominica????
Were the two countries, one led by chief liar Skerrit, the other by Gaston Brown involved in criminal activities re this Choski matter??? The people want to know, because this is now an international matter.
Remember all the bloggers are not
Kid on the Block
Gary
Man bites dog
Lizforsatan
Realist aka Expat
Lin Clown
Anon
@% You should asked Cara Shillingford and Co. That question, instead of being a knob sucker!
Charge him a million dollars and let him go our tax money have to feed him and pay for his medical when have million starch
The ignorance of the average laborite. Please pardon this comment. He does not understand the situation in its entirety and the implications of what he suggests.
This Choksi Dominica and Antigua game is like a West Indies verses India test match being played at Windsor Park. The player are:
West Indies team: 1. Gaston Brown as captain, Roosevelt Skerrit – vice captain, Mehul Choksi, Tony with laborites from both islands as well as senior members of the Dominica police officers to complete the team
India team: Gaston Brown – captain, Rosevelt Skerrit – vice captain, Mehul Choksi, laborites from both Antigua and Dominica, Tony, senior members of Dominica police force and judiciary.
Umpires: Brown & Skerrit
Batting & Bowling coach: Tony
So here we have it: the same players on the Indian team are the same players playing for West Indies and umpires as well as Coach represent both teams.
So who you think will win? Your guess is as good as mine
His charge is illegal entry. If he gets bail and make an illegal exit then it will be even. He will only go back to GASTON where will rightly be! End this charade already.
One again, Skerrit has you all fooled again. Why do you all allow him to do that? Have you all got no self respect? All you deserve what all you get!!!
And the world slowly but surely turns ! The man may be an alleged criminal but we should never ever forget he has rights even if he was a convicted person. When the curse that the said cabal has brought to this land is fully realized we will all bawl for mercy.
Exactly! And he is not even a convicted person! He is still innocent until proven guilty in a Court of Law! But Dominicans have guilty Ministers in Government who they making innocent, and now want to make the innocent and injured guilty! What a country!
Whats funny is he has not been convicted. He has only been charged.