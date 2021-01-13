Bajan ordered to pay $18,000 for attempting to export drugs out of Dominica

A Barbadian woman has been ordered to pay $18,000 to the court forthwith following a failed attempt to export 4,944 grams of Cannabis with a street value of $10,000, out of Dominica.
Shakira Bailey, 30, was brought before the Magistrate Court on January 11, 2021, to answer to the charge of Possession of Cannabis, Exportation of Cannabis and Possession with Intent to Supply, which she pleaded guilty to.
According to information obtained from the court, the incident occurred on January 10, 2021, at the Douglas-Charles Airport about 2:15 p.m when officers on duty received certain information and then proceeded towards the baggage area of the airport where they were met by a Port Officer and the defendant who introduced herself.
The Port Officer then informed the Investigating Officer of a black suitcase decorated with butterflies and also pointed to 11 ziploc bags which were found inside the suitcase containing cannabis, which Bailey was attempting to leave Dominica with.
She was arrested and transported to the Drug Squad Unit of the Police Headquarters where the contents of the Ziploc bag were weighed in her presence and she was formally charged.
At the court hearing, Bailey was ordered to pay the $18,000 forthwith and in default, serve 6 months in prison.
She was represented by attorney-at-law Wayne Norde.
After the court hearing Bailey was placed in custody pending payment.
12 Comments
Blame it on CARICOM.
Nice photo DNO. Goes to show that people don’t smoke much marijuana anymore, like back in the days. Just tobacco laced with a little weed, no space in that paper for what’s in his hand. Lol
It is time Barbados legalized or at least decriminalize weed and let its people grow a few plants (not 3 like in Dominica but 7 like Canada) so that their citizens are not taken advantage of by outsiders or even at home. Time to get rid of many colonial era laws from even before the 1930’s when this was made illegal. I can’t help mention their MontGay rum (correct me) still being produced by low pay slave labor like it was done in the 1700’s and owned by this British millionaire without paying any reparations to the very poor people. This is so sad for the little island.
you uninformed clown you cant even spell. Its Mount Gay and it is not owned by a British millionaire. The owners are Bajan and French Remy Martin. It is a modern rum producing plant. Mount Gay invented rum in 1703. Rum earns more money for Barbados than all the money in Dominica. Idiot what slaves? Pay a visit to MG best rum around they will give you a free bottle
‘when officers on duty received certain information’ they sell you out wi my girl. Next time be more careful who you doing business with!
This is so stupid you are called the nature island of the Caribbean yet you charge people for a plant
Just like how it’s called the nature island yet they killed an innocent shark. People are not living up to that “nature island” title, so we might as well stop using it now because it clearly doesn’t apply to us (well, not those people anyway)
And let’s be honest, we’re not an natural island by choice, we’re just an undeveloped island because we’re poor, and so the tourism sector just ran with that whole “nature island” thing to grab peoples attention…which clearly didn’t & still doesn’t work anyway because compare our tourist statistics compared to the other islands
People call it the “nature island” but when tourists come to Roseau, all they see is rubbish on the dirty floor, rats, paro etc. That’s not what people imagine when they think of nature
That is not so stupid my friend. Heroine and crack cocaine come from a plant also. Just because it is a plant does not mean you can smoke or eat it so. There are many plants that have healing properties but without proper research and control you can easily damage your health or lose your life and I have still to meet a herb man, who is legally accountable unlike a qualified doctor.
Pipo, Marijuana is simply grown from a seed – hence the ‘nature island’ reference.
Heroine and cocaine go through an extensive production process involving multiple chemicals.
Speaking of ‘qualified doctors’ – Most of the pharmaceutical drugs , which have been ‘properly researched’ have well documented examples of them damaging the health of a lot of people in 1st world countries. Yet you still go to your doctor who is paid to push pharmaceuticals on people while being protected by the law – despite some of these drugs destroying peoples lives.
Ask yourself why a harmless plant is illegal compared to much more dangerous substances like alcohol, pharmaceutical drugs etc!
What terrible news for Dominica internationally. We should be exporting cannabis to Barbados. We should be encourage every tourist and foreign national to buy some Dominica herb when returning home! Come on Dominica and stop sleeping on your opportunity. You should be the leading cannabis farming nation in the Caribbean supplying the world!
Economic minded people have been saying this for years. This is the obvious solution to Dominica’s economic problems. Its legal in white countries, where our white counterparts produce an inferior product compared to ours, but make Billions of dollars. In the the mean time, our country which has the natural ability to make some of the best marijuana in the world, chooses to keep it illegal. Its obvious that our leaders are making a conscious decision to keep our population poor so they can control us.
Wow, what a speedy judgement and conviction, a record. Wish we could get the same urgency displayed for the pending election cases re the election appeal, and mr. Linton’s alleged incitement for riot. Maybe the legal minds should smoke a bit of that pot to clear their minds?