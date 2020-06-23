Barbadian journalist shot dead while on duty

Nation News of Barbados is grieving the loss of one its own, Christoff Griffith.

Griffith was a reporter for the newspaper who was gunned down while on duty responding to a report of a body being found in St. Michael’s.

The body was that of Glenroy James who, according to police, had also been slain on Monday.

Griffith had apparently arrived early on the scene before the police and had been attacked while investigating the compound where James’s body was found.

