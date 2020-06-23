Barbadian journalist slain while on duty

Nation News of Barbados is grieving the loss of one its own, Christoff Griffith.

Griffith was a photo journalist for the newspaper who was slain down while on duty responding to a report of a body being found in St. Michael’s.

The body was that of Glenroy James who, according to police, had also been slain on Monday.

Griffith had apparently arrived early on the scene before the police and had been attacked while investigating the compound where James’s body was found.

The Dominica news online teams extends our heartfelt condolences to nation news and Griffith’s family.

*Editor’s note*: Earlier information we had received had indicated that Griffith was shot to death. We have since received reports that indicate this was not the case.