Barbadian journalist slain while on duty

Nation News of Barbados is grieving the loss of one its own, Christoff Griffith.
Griffith was a photo journalist for the newspaper who was slain down while on duty responding to a report of a body being found in St. Michael’s.
The body was that of Glenroy James who, according to police, had also been slain on Monday.
Griffith had apparently arrived early on the scene before the police and had been attacked while investigating the compound where James’s body was found.
The Dominica news online teams extends our heartfelt condolences to nation news and Griffith’s family.
*Editor’s note*: Earlier information we had received had indicated that Griffith was shot to death. We have since received reports that indicate this was not the case.
3 Comments
The only two species that kill their own en masse are human beings and rats.
This is truly sad. Deepest sympathy to the family of the dearly departed.
Please revisit the Nation news article again because clearly you got this one wrong.
ADMIN: We had received earlier reports that he was shot, this has since been corrected in the article.
So he not only contaminated the scene of a murder but he paid for it with his life . Ally to damn nosey . A dead body u want to go poking around the compound where the body is located. Awa wi come on man. It’s sad he was killed but I hope the rest of our Caribbean people learn a lesson. Mind your own business. Even as a reporter know your place