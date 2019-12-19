Barbadian prime minister promises to stand with Dominica to fight common challenges

Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley, has commended the people of Dominica for standing tall and resilient following the many challenges they have been faced with.

Mottley was delivering remarks at the swearing-in ceremony of cabinet ministers held at Windsor Park Sports Stadium on Tuesday.

“I want to say to the people of Dominica – you have been through turmoil; you have been through more than most on this earth can even contemplate – that the people of Dominica stand tall today, stand resilient,” she said. “It is a matter of pride, Prime Minister [Skerrit] not just for you in Dominica, but is a matter of pride for us all.”

Mottley added, “You have borne the brunt of what the world has foisted on us in respect to climate crisis.”

According to her like good Caribbean people and like those who went before, “you have dusted off, you have stood up again and you have said we are ready to continue the battle for our people.”

She said her political party commands of her the pursuit of regional integration and comradeship.

“I, therefore, stand here today conscious, that … the public life of Barbados is not only to make a better life for the people of Barbados but to work in solidarity with the people of the Caribbean and it is for this reason I have come today to share with you in this moment of renewal and reaffirmation,” Mottley stated. “Therefore, it is today, or as we continue to fight the common challenges of the region, you can count on Barbados being there with you.”