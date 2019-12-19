Barbadian prime minister promises to stand with Dominica to fight common challenges

Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley, has commended the people of Dominica for standing tall and resilient following the many challenges they have been faced with.
Mottley was delivering remarks at the swearing-in ceremony of cabinet ministers held at Windsor Park Sports Stadium on Tuesday.
“I want to say to the people of Dominica – you have been through turmoil; you have been through more than most on this earth can even contemplate – that the people of Dominica stand tall today, stand resilient,” she said. “It is a matter of pride, Prime Minister [Skerrit] not just for you in Dominica, but is a matter of pride for us all.”
Mottley added, “You have borne the brunt of what the world has foisted on us in respect to climate crisis.”
According to her like good Caribbean people and like those who went before, “you have dusted off, you have stood up again and you have said we are ready to continue the battle for our people.”
She said her political party commands of her the pursuit of regional integration and comradeship.
“I, therefore, stand here today conscious, that … the public life of Barbados is not only to make a better life for the people of Barbados but to work in solidarity with the people of the Caribbean and it is for this reason I have come today to share with you in this moment of renewal and reaffirmation,” Mottley stated. “Therefore, it is today, or as we continue to fight the common challenges of the region, you can count on Barbados being there with you.”
In Skerit,Mortley found a perfect jacka..,so ride Mortley, ride.
These Hon hyenas are friends of Roosevelt Skerrit who is yet to clear his name from the hyenas name given to him by Al-Jazeera. Those that are supporting our Hon. Hyenas and are friends of his are enemies of Dominica
Why would they,Channel 1 when you and % keep on repeating the same BS,and losing election every 5 years.
I want to join other comments on here in condemning the trickery and hypocrisy of mia(missing in actions)! Hear someone who collaborated with the one-man rogue regime prime mistake in helping moved Ross University to her country because of their personal interest,while bajans control our elections and economy,with most infrastructural development going to her colleagues,but spewing words of flattery to bewitch a people who are already blindfolded with head closed!!! From what I can see,the islands of the Caribbean are becoming another failed dictatorial States with Dominica at the forefront!!!
“Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley, has commended the people of Dominica for standing tall and resilient following the many challenges they have been faced with.”
I welcome this statement from distinguished PM of Barbados is Mottley. Mia, we know that the nonsense around election time Dominica under Skerrit in the past 19years has always been questionable and of concern. Skerrit is a failure, exceedingly immature and lacks the knowledge political science in administering and managing a political party let alone th country Dominica. We are suffering under Skerrit, He lack vison, planning and foresight. Skerrit is a failure, and has failed us with no more obvious agricultural work going on and being shipped overseas. Skerrit focus is selling passports and we have not yet receive an honest transparent account of our sales over these past over five years. We need an account of the sales of our passports. Skerrit has killed our agriculture nd farmers are suffering. Damn…
Mia nice to have you in Dominica. Hopefully I believe this fake doctor might want a piece of the pie you recieved from Ross but remind him he had every opportunity to keep Ross in Dominica but he didn’t take them seriously. Maybe you might want to help those who are looking for greener pastures by offering job opportunities. I had an opportunity to vacation in Barbados, good job my girl. Lovely island 👍🏄♀️🏊♀️
Yes madame Mottly,Dominica can really count on Barbados being there with us,and you proved your sincerity by pulling the rug under Dominica’s feet.That is Ross University, after hurricane Maria
Yeah..
Hot air from a CARICOM leader who stands alongside Skerrit, a lunatic, muttonhead and despot, who is denying his people electoral reform, and who steals elections every five years.
What a Disgrace,!
Skerrit
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
But what the hell these Bajans and CARICOM want Dominica nou? Can they not see we have nothing left for them to grab from because they took all we had already? Our rivers they want man stupes
If is one thing Skerrit has been super successful at is the perpetuation of the mentality that among Caribbean countries Dominica is the Epitome of a Basket case.
To be courteous I’d say Thank you Mia, but we can’t forget how Mia and Skerrit undermined Dominica with Ross. Skerrit has been touting replacements since, still nothing.
Either Dominicans really sot or Skerrit got a strong Obeah on All you.
@LifeandDeath, from your comments you should be careful it looks as if you are the one that should be in a Mad house :oops:” there is a saying don’t look back in anger” some of you so-called Workers followers are a waste of time and effort in yourselves on the other hand i have some lovely friends workers supporters it’s amazing!!!
Don’t these Prime Ministers & their speech writers get tired off these worn-out meaningless yadda yadda speeches?
Aye Mia, can you shed any light on the mystery surrounding Ross University’s relocation from Dominica to Barbados?