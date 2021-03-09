Biden grants temporary protected status to Venezuelans in US

The Biden administration is granting temporary protected status to Venezuelan migrants living in the United States and is also working to coordinate international pressure against President Nicolas Maduro to hold free and fair elections, senior U.S. officials said on Monday.
According to a VOA article, the decision, which could aid an estimated 320,000 people, fulfills a promise that President Joe Biden made during the 2020 election campaign to give shelter to Venezuelans who left their homeland amid economic collapse, humanitarian crisis and political turmoil under Maduro.
Venezuelans in the United States will have to show they have been residing in the country continuously as of March 8, 2021, to qualify for the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designation, the officials told reporters. If they meet the criteria, they will be given an 18-month reprieve to stay and can also obtain work permits.
5 Comments
When Bill Clinton was campaigning for president. At the same time, Haitians were risking their lives on little boats trying to enter Miami. Clinton told them,
“If elected, you will have a fair chance to receive asylum.”
Yes he was elected. And before his inauguration, he taped a message to be played to the Haitians which says.
“Any Haitian who entered the U.S illegally. Will be send back.”
True to his word. When Haitians are caught in their makeshift little boats. Clinton would sent the Coast Guard after their little boats on the high seas.Put them on the U.S.Base in Cuba.Then dump them back in Haiti.
At the same time,when come for Cubans, Clinton would send the same Coast Guard and bring them to Miami. Soon after he made it law, I think it was called ( Wet Foot Dry foot) Any Cuban that touches any U.S. ground is welcome.I think they also had the “Mario Boat Lift”. That was the same time Castro just opened his prisons and send his criminals and mentally ill to the U.S.
A voice.
I am glad you can see and understand. When they say they are advocating for illegals in the U.S. They don’t have Africans and West Indians in mind. Just listen carefully to their words.
” Their are more illegals here, who came on air planes.Go after them.”
So in short, they are saying.Leave the Latinos/ Hispanics, who have the privilege to just walk in through the southern border. And go after the Africans, Dominicans, Jamaicans, Haitians etc, etc
So did your hero Trump who squandered a presidency with racism and a bunch of id10ts helped him do it, referring to you all as sh*t hol countries. I hope u were not in that infamous group. Are u proud of that?
Racism in your face. How about the Haitians who have been requesting Tps for decades? Not me all-u fooling, it’s about melanin.
the US welcomes Venezuelans fleeing the communist dictatorship and dying of hunger.
By the way : Is the Venezuelan president still a strong DA ally and friend ?