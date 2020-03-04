Bishop appeals for support for Catholic station radiothon

His Lordship, Bishop Gabriel Malzaire, is encouraging people to pledge their support to the Dominica Catholic Radio station as it holds its annual radiothon this weekend.

The Radiothon is expected to be held from 2pm – 5pm on Sunday 8th March.

“We are asking people to pledge their support for the Radiothon, for the functioning of the radio, so that the good news can be brought to our people out there,” he told Dominica News Online (DNO) during an interview recently. “The radio, despite the fact that it is such a beautiful instrument to bring out a message, we need monies to run it.”

Bishop Malzaire continued, “We should be never tired of preaching the good news in season and out of season, and this is the function that the radio seeks to carry.”

He added, “We would not like to have to close it down because of financing.”

Members of the public are invited to call 440-7983 / 440-7984 / 440-7985 to make their pledge.

The radiothon will also be carried live via DBS radio on 88.1 FM, Vibes Radio on 99.5 FM, www.domincacatholicadio.org and on Facebook.