Bishop calls for national peace and tranquillity…honesty, integrity, accountability from new cabinet

Bishop of Roseau, His Lordship Gabriel Malzaire, has called for peace and tranquillity in the post-election period and asked that both political parties work together for the advancement of Dominica.
He gave that advice during the swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet of Dominica earlier this week.
“After such a fierce contest between the contending parties as they sought to prove themselves worthy of the leadership of your people in due respect to these same people, help us all to settle down in peace and tranquillity, working together once again for the advancement of all,” Bishop Malzaire said.
He continued, “May today’s proceedings be worthy of your praise and that they serve as impetus for a life of love of peace, of prosperity…”
The Bishop also reminded the newly sworn-in cabinet of ministers of the need to pursue honesty, integrity, impartiality and accountability in carrying out the duties of their office.
“Help them be mindful that an oath is a sacred act which binds persons to the truth of that for which they pledge themselves, rendering them duty-bound to exercise their responsibilities not only on behalf of the country but also on their own behalf. Hence, the necessity to pursue honesty, integrity, impartiality and accountability in carrying out their duties of the office,” Bishop Malzaire prayed. “Let these qualities be the hallmark of the governance of our beloved land of Dominica.”
He prayed for God’s blessings on the leader of the Opposition, Lennox Linton and his “collaborators” that they will continue “to seek earnestly to present viable options for good governance in this country.”
The Bishop also called on the Lord to bless President His Excellency Charles Savarin, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and his new cabinet.
7 Comments
Bishop you have no shame
On these qualities I would not give a passing grade to the Skerrit /DLP regime
The prayers of unrighteous people will never be answered by my lord. Those who fail to to lead the lords people in time of need and professes to be men of god shall be damned. The lord has opened mine eyes and if the Bishop eyes were closed and his ears were blocked during and after the election then he should leave Dominica for we the patriots. God does NOT like ugly especially if you profess to be his shepherd. Until such time I shall NEVER step in a catholic church again. Hypocrites and parasites….
The bishop has been getting his cool out throughout the years. that is why he couldnt do or say anything about the DLP and that is going on when he was pressed in the streets of Marigot. He is part of the problem. Up till now the roof of the cathedral in Roseau still cannot fix. I myself want to know how many more millions it need?
Pure hypocrisy!!!
In any society, organisation and /or institution, there are preconditions for peace to prevail.
One man stood in the way of electoral reform, the main underpinning of our democracy, he cheated and stole the general election by bringing in 8000-10000 people to vote for his corrupt party, then you are there supporting this crap as the Catholic Church bishop? That’s why I say that most of the churches and some of the church goers are as brutal as Skerrit himself..
This prayer was not intended to be heard by God, since it was hypocritical and insincere.
God does not condone thievery!
Skerrit
Whey is di money,?
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
Bishop: Do you really believe that God Almighty would have edorsed what happened in the just concluded ‘election’?
Bishop I humbly suggest that you research the part the church played in slavery.
Is this Bishop for real? God will not bless Charles Savarin or Skerrit because Jehovah did not put them there, money did. So unless you are talking about the god of money, you are wasting your breath. As for peace, as long as we the people feel this election was unfair there is no peace to be had. This story doesn’t end with Skerrit as dictator and the rest of us singing cumbaya.