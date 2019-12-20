Bishop calls for national peace and tranquillity…honesty, integrity, accountability from new cabinet

Bishop of Roseau, His Lordship Gabriel Malzaire, has called for peace and tranquillity in the post-election period and asked that both political parties work together for the advancement of Dominica.

He gave that advice during the swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet of Dominica earlier this week.

“After such a fierce contest between the contending parties as they sought to prove themselves worthy of the leadership of your people in due respect to these same people, help us all to settle down in peace and tranquillity, working together once again for the advancement of all,” Bishop Malzaire said.

He continued, “May today’s proceedings be worthy of your praise and that they serve as impetus for a life of love of peace, of prosperity…”

The Bishop also reminded the newly sworn-in cabinet of ministers of the need to pursue honesty, integrity, impartiality and accountability in carrying out the duties of their office.

“Help them be mindful that an oath is a sacred act which binds persons to the truth of that for which they pledge themselves, rendering them duty-bound to exercise their responsibilities not only on behalf of the country but also on their own behalf. Hence, the necessity to pursue honesty, integrity, impartiality and accountability in carrying out their duties of the office,” Bishop Malzaire prayed. “Let these qualities be the hallmark of the governance of our beloved land of Dominica.”

He prayed for God’s blessings on the leader of the Opposition, Lennox Linton and his “collaborators” that they will continue “to seek earnestly to present viable options for good governance in this country.”

The Bishop also called on the Lord to bless President His Excellency Charles Savarin, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and his new cabinet.