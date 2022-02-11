Bishop Gabriel Malzaire of Roseau set to return to his homeland as the new Metropolitan Archbishop of Castries, St Lucia.

Bishop Gabriel Malzaire of Roseau is returning to his homeland as the new Metropolitan Archbishop of Castries, St Lucia.
A press release from the Chancery, Archdiocese of Castries, said the announcement was made by the Vatican at 7 a.m. local time today, February 11, 2022. “The Church in Saint Lucia is happy to have one of its sons chosen to be the Shepherd of the flock in Saint Lucia,” said the release.
It continued, “The Archbishop Elect, Most Rev Gabriel Malzaire, was ordained a priest on July 28, 1985. He served in several parishes in the Archdiocese of Castries and also taught at the Regional Seminary of St John Vianney and the Uganda Martyrs in Trinidad. At age 45, he was appointed Bishop of Roseau, Dominica, and was ordained as Bishop on October 4, 2002. He has been a Bishop for the past nineteen years and is in his second term as President of the Antilles Episcopal Conference.
He was born in Mon Repos, Saint Lucia, on October 4, 1957, and is the son of Edison Joseph Malzaire and Oliver Malzaire both deceased. He has ten siblings. The Archbishop Elect is the second Saint Lucian to be appointed Archbishop of Castries. Archbishop Patrick Webster, OSB, a Saint Lucian, was the first Archbishop of Castries (1974 –1979). The new Metropolitan Archbishop succeeds Archbishop Robert Rivas OP, a Trinidadian, who has served in the Archdiocese of Castries for fourteen years since his Installation as Co-Adjutor Archbishop of Castries on October 14, 2007. The Holy See has further appointed, his Grace, Archbishop Robert Rivas OP Apostolic Administrator of the Archdiocese of Castries until the Installation of the new Ordinary.
Today the Church in Saint Lucia rejoices and is filled with gratitude for its newly appointed Archbishop. Indeed, all of Saint Lucia is proud to welcome the new Archbishop back home. As members of the OECS, the Catholic Church and people of Saint Lucia wish to thank the Church and people of Dominica for welcoming Bishop Malzaire and supporting him over the past 19 years as he led the Church in Dominica. He will continue to act as Apostolic Administrator in Roseau, Dominica, until a successor is appointed and installed to succeed him in the See of Roseau.
Bishop Malzaire is ready to come home and to lead the flock in Saint Lucia. His Installation as Metropolitan Archbishop of Castries will take place on Mercy Sunday, April 24, 2022. Let us roll out the homecoming carpet for him. To God be the glory.”
6 Comments
GREAT RIDDANCE! When one sees wrong and is in a position to speak out and make a difference but does nothing, he gives complicit support to that the perpetrator.
The clergy, media and the business sector have significant social influence and power. Corruption, victimization, false arrests, police brutality, the stealing of elections, impropriety have been part and parcel of the morally inept ruling regime. Not once did this Man.of the Cloth even whisper about these anomalies. The (three) aforementioned entities have also timidly recoiled from using their influence to try to bring about positive changes.
Go back from whence you came, Bishop!. I hope his successor when he sees a continued pattern of wrongs and illegalities will voice his objections in a non-partisan way. We are our brother’s keeper. The Vatican did the right thing.
Goodbye bishop sadly you will not be missed by most of us. You were almost a non entity while here and your flock needed hands on support. Better luck in your home country.
Maybe politics will get a new spiritual birth of energy in Dominica and get a spiritual leader who will speak up against injustice.
To God be the Glory. He is gone!
Let him go to St Lucia and behave in the same way.
I will miss Bishop Malzaire morning masses.
Very good, Gabriel will not be missed by any Dominican I hope besides Roosevelt Skerrit; I thought the sucker was an African all along.
He can take his puppet master Roosevelt Skerrit along with him; rather than having to labor to become a puppet to some politician in St. Lucia.
There is a certain animal that sucks eggs, wherever the go, the habit cant be change!
great!!! The Cathedral will finally finish.