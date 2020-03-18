Bishop Malzaire issues guidelines to help prevent spread of coronavirus

As Dominicans follow the happenings around the world regarding the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), His Lordship Bishop Gabriel Malzaire has outlined various guidelines that Catholics should adhere to prevent or decrease the spread of the virus.

In an address to the nation, Bishop Malzaire announced changes to activities in the Catholic Church such as the Diocesan Youth Rally and lent retreats.

“The Diocesan youth rally which was scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 4th 2020 is postponed to a later date which will be announced subsequently. All lenten retreats, as far as possible, can be held on a community level. This is recommended in order to reduce the large gatherings,” the bishop said.

Additionally, Malzaire strongly encourages various small groups to assemble for vigils, Stations of the Cross and adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, to pray earnestly for God’s protection against COVID-19.

“I recommend that all parishes hold a well-prepared penitential service during the Lenten Season at which the parish priest will be authorized by the bishop to administer general absolution to the faithful penitents.”

He asked that when attending Sunday masses, Catholics should strictly follow the guidelines previously given regarding receiving Holy Communion, sharing the Sign of Peace, the Holy Water Font, and precautionary measures regarding coughing and sneezing.

“The elderly, who are unable to attended masses or other services, are advised to follow the 9 am mass aired on Dominica Catholic Radio or EWTN on Sunday morning,” he added.

Meantime, Bishop Malzaire who is also the president of the Antilles Episcopal Conference thanked his brother bishops of the Conference, who, he said, are facing this complex issue with faith and responsibility as it relates to the pastoral care of the People of God in their dioceses.

“They have been offering excellent pastoral care, dialoguing with their respective governments, consulting the medical experts and collaborating with their pastoral leaders,” he said.

He asked for Catholics to encourage each other to meditate and reflect on the Scriptures in order to find meaning in this current situation amid their fears, anxiety and confusion.

“We continue to unite with our Holy Father Pope Francis, who exhorts us by example, to pray in solidarity for our brothers and sisters around the world who are sick,” Malzaire stated.

He further asked that persons pray for all medical and health care workers who are on the front-line of this healing ministry and for those who have lost loved ones to this virus.