Black female senator with Caribbean roots is Biden’s pick for VP

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has named Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate, the BBC is reporting.

Harris is the first black woman to serve in the role.

Once a rival for the top job, the California senator of Indian-Jamaican heritage had long been considered the front-runner for the position.

The former California attorney-general has been urging police reform amid anti-racism protests.

Mr Biden will face President Donald Trump in the election on 3 November.

Vice-President Mike Pence remains the Republican incumbent’s running mate.

Mr Biden tweeted that he had “the great honour” to name Ms Harris as his running mate.

He described her as “a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants”.

