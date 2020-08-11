Black female senator with Caribbean roots is Biden’s pick for VP

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has named Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate, the BBC is reporting.
Harris is the first black woman to serve in the role.
Once a rival for the top job, the California senator of Indian-Jamaican heritage had long been considered the front-runner for the position.
The former California attorney-general has been urging police reform amid anti-racism protests.
Mr Biden will face President Donald Trump in the election on 3 November.
Vice-President Mike Pence remains the Republican incumbent’s running mate.
Mr Biden tweeted that he had “the great honour” to name Ms Harris as his running mate.
He described her as “a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants”.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
53 Comments
I don’t care, it’s all political moves anyway. As long as they do us all the favor and remove the card-carrying members of the kuklux klan from the White house. That includes Qanon that is the sworn violent arm of the evangelist right, also the enemies of America, the Confederate backers, who preferred to go to civil war than free Black people they enslaved and were defeated by the U.S, but used loopholes in the 13th amendment to reap havoc and mayhem, rapes, lynchings and passed Jim Crow laws to imprison newly freed Black people.
I support Jim-crow Joe Biden over the klan but Black people should hold him to higher standards and make demands such as he removes those mass incarceration laws he supported Clinton in giving judges rights to send so many, almost 1 million of our Black men to prison in mass. That’s Dirty. All candidates state what they will do for the Jews so they should say where they stand with mass incarceration of our men or we won’t vote them. Quid Pro quo!
So John Charles because a drug woman went to jail for drugs and they free her, this is an achievement. Expect little given little mentality. In the first place what she was doing dealing with drugs? You do the crime pay the price. This is why they trying to use Kamala strong actions on crime against her. But what pure hypocrisy, people
feel safer and sleep better at nights when law enforcement is real.
Can you believe in a pandemic the man taking away the people health insurance. Even you maybe on it. But you the so called conservatives, the liberals must do things to benefit everyone. The only thing they talking about is abortion. How do you care about one that is unborn but kill them when they are born? And to suppress black people votes. Why is he defunding the post office? wow I must applaud fox news for the brain wash
FACT CHECK must be living in a basement on WHITE PLAINS and 233 street,know nothing about the USA.
Lin Clown, North Bronx people have opinions WE know what we talking about; you hide behind a phony name because you not proud enough to reveal real name.
Some people just think they can just talk without any facts or evidence in history. Could you Jno. Charles read Abraham Lincoln August 14, 1862 Panama Plan? He wanted to send the black people out of the US to go colonize elsewhere. He didnt want them in the US just as Trump dont want you in the US. He is not that nice abe you think he is. Now you want to talk about Abraham Lincoln like he did so much for black people. In the first place the black people should NOT have been in slavery. Why any black person should thank him?
It is best they go jail than killing themselves in crimes like drugs etc. Yes Trump is getting gold, silver and bronze. And can the family of the people who died from Covid say why? and what about the millions that will have serious health problems because of covid 19? But again people like you dont believe in science. And on top of that want to take away OBAMA CARE. It is not perfect like all new policies but it can be fixed.
Some people just think they can just talk without any facts or evidence in history. Could you Jno. Charles read Abraham Lincoln August 14, 1862 Panama Plan? He wanted to send the black people out of the US to go colonize elsewhere. He didnt want them in the US just as Trump dont want you in the US. He is not that nice abe you think he is. Now you want to talk about Abraham Lincoln like he did so much for black people. In the first place the black people should NOT have been in slavery. Why any black person should thank him?
It is best they go jail than killing themselves in crimes like drugs etc. Yes Trump is getting gold, silver and bronze for murdering them all now with Covid 19. Continue listening to fox news.
@easy history- This is the making of a coon. It’s not just Fox news, the white supremacists have made oan news available for free on many cable networks, so these unsuspecting Blacks are bathing in the freeness that’s how the klan infiltrate their minds. They get links redirecting them to Breitbart that spews violence against Blacks, and an admitted drug addict named Rush Limbo for more anti-black venom. Just check the education level from their writing, you won’t have to respond so intelligently. The making of a coon! it’s real.
Joseph John is right.When I arrived in the USA I received a BENEFIT IDENTIFICATION CARD(insurance) from the Obama administration for people who could not afford insurance.PH5571 1F that is the first 5 numbers.Since Trump came he removed the benefits on which the poor,especially blacks depenend for health care.I do not know where J John Charles live in the USA.Since Trump became President there has been more RACIAL incidents than under Obama.The same way UWP is gone so too will Trump.In the USA if you have 1% of black blood you are considered BLACK.
The people who saying Kamala is not black,maybe just ignorant of the facts. President Obama was born of a white woman and he is a black man. In the USA as long as you have black descendants in you, you are considered black. Kamala can decide to tick Asian or black even if she is considered black.
And I hope the people who are following the white supremacy conspiracy about Biden cognitive abilities will be able to identify their names or themselves at his age. Even if we dont like one’s politics no need to go so low.
This woman is bad news and it has nothing to do with skin color. She is a power hungry socialist, Marxist who wants to enslave all peoples.
If that’s the case, hope she gets hold of you!!! You are just envious!!! She is knowledgeable, competent, skilful, successful and not scared to take on difficult fights. Try comparing your qualifications to hers and see how you match up.
And do you think the white racist want the blacks to become educated? See what they did to them in Tulsa. They enjoy when the wannabe help them to diminish the black people. This mass murdering that is going on killing three times more of black people when they only make up 13% of the population and another large percentage of other brown people, should make them wake up. See what Kanye trying to do in Wisconsin. I just hope the black people there are not foolish like how the republicans perceived them. The moron had to make sure he destroy all what Obama did including a thriving economy after the great financial tsunami of 2004. I blame the democrats for not being tougher. Let’s see what s..t you have from fox news and the other white racist networks on Kamala.
J.John Charles. Are you one of the non educated republican that do not believe in Science? Why no one have read you said the hundreds of thousands black and brown people that are dying in America right now by an idiot? Continue with your white supremacy talking points where a pandemic in the most affluent nation in the world cannot be control purposefully . Just as he is trying to prevent voting by mails, dont you think too many black people dying can also affect the election result in the tight battlegrounds? hmmmm….black people think instead of helping the white supremacy against your own people. wow!!!
What could you possibly say about Kamala? I support her tough love on sending the black parents to jail for truancy. Preventing a child of their education is breaking a human right. Education ends the cycle of ignorance and POVERTY. Republicans like you dont even know how to define her. She is too tough some of you say. Another of you she is too soft. While a moron break the law.
I lie ????…
I really feel sorry for people like you. Can’t you see? are you really blind?
No president has done more for blacks in the U.S. Maybe Abraham Lincoln (Republican) who set blacks free from slavery.Not democrat,although the were there long before Republican party.
Trump is worthy of the gold, silver, and bronze.
I have mentioned of the Criminal justice Reform, Trump signed.And now blacks are out of prison. Remember it was Bill Clinton and Biden that put blacks in prison 4 minor crimes.
Alice Johnson (Black) was put in prison for life under Bill Clinton.She was involved in some drug deal,no violence, no weapons no death involved, Clinton and Obama left her in prison.But the good Lord put it in the heart of Trump. Now hear the Alice confession.
“Thank you America, thank you President Trump, I WILL NOT DISAPPOINT YOU.”
She is free like a bird flying in the sky.
I have more to come.You cannot let a good man, President Trump down.. Amen
Mr. Charles, please do not feel sorry for me as The Most High has blessed me beyond measure in spite of myself, others and circumstances.
I, unlike you, was a resident of the City of New York when the same Donald Trump refused housing rentals to African Americans as well as when he was pushing for the execution of the eventually exonerated Central Park Five. A quick and simple Google search will show that Trump’s Dad participated in racist marches in Queens, New York.
As I post, Trump is contining with his racist and divisive rhetoric by claiming African Americans want to run over White suburban housewives.
Save your unsolicited pity and sorrow for the millions of African men and women who are still languishing in the American prison industrial pipeline complex. Do not expect me to start doing back flips just because your Messiah and Massah freed a handful of wrongfully incarcerated African Americans for political expediency and show. I will leave the judgement of all men…
No wonder the statistics show that the majority of Trump supporters are uneducated people. Check the stats.
And how come he brought America into the deepest depression and racial apathy in a hundred years? Explain.
Deep self hatred has plagued people of African decent for generations. How did we get to a place where we are questioning the blackness authenticity of a mixed race individual? DNA analysis has shown that many of us are a conglomoration of racial intermixing and ultimately the product of a man and woman. Yet you would never know that based on the high level of racial and sexist attacks being levied against Kamala Harris.
I have no issue with anyone who takes umbrage with candidate Harris’ polical record or views; however, villifying her simply for who she is not never good.
Black people hate the truth and love to grasp at straws for substance. Kamala Harris has never visited the land of her mulatto father but have been to visit her mother’s family in India several times. After all, her Caribbean father left when she was five years old and Indian mummy raised her. Black people got into the same trap with Tiger woods and his Chinese mummy. Why do Black people need to beg people to be Black? Kamala Harris has not done anything for Black people or taken any stance in her career to better the plight of Black people! At least Obama was an activist and organiser in the ghetto. Kamala ever been to Jamaica or the Caribbean? She knows all you? Stop begging people to be one of all you! Of course it is politically expedient for her to be Black to win the Black vote. But Black Americans are not fooled and they don’t trust her. Why do you all think she got nowhere in her own campaign to be President? Joe Biden got more Black votes than she did, imagine that!
Maybe the black father had taken more interest. Like many black fathers who knows if he didnt forsake his responsibilities? Just as the mother could take them to India, why couldnt he take them to Jamaica?
Supporters of the two major political parties in the US are labeled as liberals / leftists or conservative / right wing. This rigid and simplistic type of casting is usually not reflective of the dynamic nature of the American voter whose views are typically a blend of Democratic and Republican ideals.
The maority of Black and Brown Americans are registered Democrats. This group of voters who were marginalized by slavery, Jim Crow oppression, systemic racism and disparities in access, income and equal opportunity, have tied their political bundle with the party that promises to leverage governmental power and resources to level the economic and social playing field.
The current Republican administration and party, in contrast, are becoming more entrenched in their position on exclusion. Their slogan might as well say “Black and Brown people not welcome”.
Key word “promises”. Because that’s all they do. Black people have been clamoring for reparations for years and every time they get a “we will look into in response” and they keep voting for promises like idiots. IMO no party should even try to appease black voters because they will be largely irrelevant in a decade once they abort/kill off their people while the democrats they keep voting for support abortion and flooding the country with the hispanics that will replace them.
Look at the LGBTQXYZ community – every time they demand something they get it. Even the so-called BLM movement is just a mask for the LGBTQXYZ movement. Let’s not even talk about THAT other group that has a firm grip on the reigns of power in the US who some smart black people can recognize but most just label them as “white”.
I’m guessing, like an idiot you f deliberately left out Qanon, the violent arm of the evangelists religious right and Republican party?
Kamala was attorney general for the state of California.She had no interest in skin color. She was hard on Californians, when comes to sentencing for marijuana, black or white. Jail, prison and incarceration.But in a interview she was asked.
Have you tasted a little grass.? hear her answer.
“Of course, I am Jamaican .”
(Paraphrasing her.)
Now blacks are fighting to identify themselves with her.
If we don’t change,we will die last kakarat
Every one can see. J. John-Charles is not an educated person. An he never claim to be.
Two things about him as a black person.
(1) He can think for himself.
(2) When he boldly proclaim, President Trump has done more for blacks in 3 years.Thank God, he can name them one by one. Now those who refused to think for themselves.He have been asking them to name what Obama and. Joe Biden did for black Americans in 8 years….. And He is still waiting.
Botto, why are you guys afraid of Kamala. She has a record of achievement. All the woman haters are coming out with all kinds of negatives. Trump said she is “nasty”. An other Trumper said she is not black.
I say she is well qualified for the job.
I also say team Joe and Kamila is the team to vote for.
I have seen what Pense and Trump can do……nothing but trouble. For 2021 we need peace.
Make America peaceful again.
Why black people hate black people.
Din, that is a very good question that should be directed to opposition forces. I saw so much hate displayed against a black bishop and a black cardinal while the road was blocked with fire.
But if you take it up a bit we might ask…Why do Dominicans hate Dominicans so much?
One may think that these haters are foreign agents and enemy of state.
Strangers do not try to degrade us like we do ourselves. One person who is always targeted is our PM.
I mean this man performed beyond the call of duty during disasters, but every day they pile up all kind of hate against him, sometimes even against his children. And if any one post positive point of view in his favour, that person is treated worst than an alien.
Most of these people post on DNO with fake names because they know that their accusations are fake and their insults are not warranted. They are the big bad cowards. They will shoot you in the back. Real Judas types.
Bill Clinton, signed a bill into law…The Crime Bill. Senator Joe Biden drafted the Senate version of the legislation with the Police Association.
Thousands of black men and women were incarcerated for a little marijuana…(I am not endorsing marijuana)
Trump came in and said, too many young black lives are wasting in prison.So Trump (Not Obama) was able to sign the bill, “Criminal Justice Reform.” Now thousands of blacks are getting a 2nd chance in life.
Let’s hear from Matthew Charles (Black) one of the first to benefit from Trump’s care.
“Many of us who have been sentenced to decades in prison for nonviolent crimes, were praying 4 someone to come into government with the commitment and courage to finally get this done, and president Trump and his administration responded.
This was from the horses mouth.
Mind you,Obama and Biden fought hard for the count to legalize same sex marriage, and they did succeed. Next time I will tell you of Kamala Harris.Stay tuned.
The best gift a president can give a black man in the U.S. Is for him to create the environment, where by the private sector can invest and create jobs.And we can be gainfully employed.take care of our families, pay our bills and save something for wet days
Now, President Trump will go down in history as the one who brought unemployment the lowest among blacks. Before China brought the virus on the world.
An other one. We have what you call Black Universities and Colleges.They are receiving a subvention from the federal government.So each time they would come begging for that help. President Trump asked why do you all come to me each time.That’s too humiliating.They said that’s the way it is. So Trump signed an executive order. From now on the money will go straight to the Black U.and C. Bank account.
This was never done before.
You may not like Trump, because CNN and others call him racist.But give Jack his jacket.
ACTION SPEAK LOUDER THAN WORDS.
So much for free speech…once dno does not respect your views, even if it be factual, dno deletes your comment…this is the 2nd time they have done that…Should one consider dno as a onsided and biased website…..? ?
ADMIN: There are only a total of three recorded comments made under this name – all have been approved.
You can always try resubmitting your comment if you don’t see it and ,of course, let us know should you need assistance.
The Democratic party is treating us (Blacks) as a little puppy dog.
“Go outside, Come in, Stop it,and sit down”.
Yes, and we gladly obey. You mean to tell me, every elections 90% of our votes goes to the same party? How can we expect them to respect us or to do anything for us.? No wonder, not to long ago Biden told a black man on his radio show.
“If you vote for Trump, you not black.”
For example,Obama and Biden stayed in office for 8 years. Can one of us name one major thing he did for us?
On that same radio show. Biden was challenged,
“What have you’ll done for blacks.?
Here is his answer, not mine.
“I visit them in the PROJECTS.”
Oh God , please help us.
What did Trump do or doing? Asking for a friend.
– Lowest black unemployment
– Opportunity zones
– Funding of HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and University)
– Actually passing the First Step act (ease up sentencing for mostly minorities)
– Standing up for the religious community (which most sane black people are part of)
– Stopping illegal (and legal) immigration of mostly HISPANICs that mostly affects black people in the US in low income neighborhoods
and more…
The man didn’t even set out specifically to appease black people but he did more for them than the fake black past president who did more for the LGBTQXYZ community than he ever did for black people.
I do not agree with you with this puppy treatment , but I have notice that during the COVID-19 the Republican want us dead.
Who is that ….. above called John – Charles this person is sick to the core I don’t have much time for ….. like that but I will be willing to take a fool and his money by placing 1000 pounds bet Trump will be out of the white House November this year 2020 and I want payment in full and in pounds sterling!!
And the republican party treating them as sh.t. because they come from sh…t hole countries.
Kamala Harris is not “black”. Her mother is pure indian and her father is mixed white/black. She was sworn in to congress as “indian-american”.
And also she is unpopular with black people since she was a merciless prosecutor especially for petty drug crimes. Let’s see how that goes in the “defund the police” and “black lives matter” era.
They basically handed this election to Trump on a silver platter. Worst presidential candidate in history and worst vice president.
So “Kamala is not black”, Well I say “Kamala is not white” Are you afraid that she will obtain the necessary support from non white people. Are you afraid that she will help Democrats win the next election.
You sound like a Trump agent working undercover.
Indigenous people, black people, brown people all know that we will be better without Trump and co.
This election is about restoring fairness.
Do you think that it was fair for Trump to give himself and his friends a tax break ? That look like conflict of interest. In four years that is the only “good” thing that he has done. This “good” has put the deficit out of control.
Although gas prices is down, but do you notice high rate of inflation. And do you notice that he is doing nothing to control virus. In fact his decisions and actions motivate the spread. If Trump remains for more 4 years, America fi ni bat and the world economy will never recover.
The issue is not “who is black” but about…
Kamala Harris is not “black”. Her mother is pure indian and her father is mixed white/black. She was sworn in to congress as “indian-american”. https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/archive/nation/five-indian-americans-take-oath-as-members-of-congress-345788
FACTS
And also she is unpopular with black people since she was a merciless prosecutor especially for petty drug crimes. Let’s see how that goes in the “defund the police” and “black lives matter” era.
They basically handed this election to Trump on a silver platter. Worst presidential candidate in history and worst vice president.
I think he just lost his chance. White America will go ape s*^# before they allow a black woman to be in that position. 4 more years for Trump.
Its the reality of it all. She might be exactly what america needs to save it from its peril. But people, remember Donald Trump was elected over a WHITE WOMAN, you really think white america will go for a black woman? knowing how many conservative white americans think, Trump might actually win. thats the reality.
Harris is a black woman?????!! Ah ok. I need better glasses then !
Hopefully Trump wins. He has done a lot to make the country better and the Democrats just want everyone locked up at home. We are all adults we know what to do to stop the spread of a virus, we just stay home if we are sick. Joe Biden is obviously senile, it is not insulting but the truth( just look at the corn pop speech – it makes no sense). Trumped has helped the economy to boom and after the dems shut down thousands of businesses I think we need a businessman to get thing back running again. Democrats pushing the racist BLM which is Marxist and hypocritical since they don’t care about black on black crime and they don’t care that the abortion industry founded by Margaret Sanger was aimed at eliminating Black’s through abortion. People need to know their history and read and stop swallowing everything the media says
So you believe Covid-19 is a hoax?
You believe the economy should have stayed open?
Dominica and a good portion of the Caribbean did the correct thing… take the virus seriously (0 deaths in Dominica), the US did not.
One can build back their economy…you can’t bring the dead back to life.
Covid is a lie. It is a plandemic and has been planned for years. It is an UNCONVIRMED virus. In other words, someone says that there is a virus out and everyone believes them with no proof other than people get sick. People can get sick from a lot of things. Then on top of that they bring out “test kits” that don’t even detect contagious infections to identify people with covid. Now how does that work. A non-proven virus and a non-validated test kit. Cant you detect that something fishy is going on? So the real question is: What is really making some people sick? But the media doesn’t want to go there. It is more convenient to throw everyone under the covid bus.
No were in my comment did I deny covid was a hoax. I reiterate that people have to read which you obviously did not do with my comment.
Mr Rolle the thinker, Thinker is wrong as usual.
If we want a safe world we must say good bye to Trump and the Republican. If we want a civilized USA Trump and co must to.
Do you want a war with China, Venezuela, Iran, Syria and Afghanistan all at the same time. Do you want WW 3.
Recently there was a very provoking visit by a Cabinet minister from the Trump government to Taiwan . A deal was made for USA to sell Taiwan arms.
China has accuse USA of playing with fire.
Trump destroyed another Obama legacy….The ECONOMY!!
I was having a conversation with my immediate neighbor.He is originally from India, and wife from Malaysia.He noticed that I am not falling in line. Of course (all blacks have to be Democrats.) So he asked, ” J, you did not vote for Obama ?”
My answer was,
I am not a racist.I don’t vote for a person because of skin color.
As a believer in Christ, how can I go in a polling booth and put a cross for a democratic candidate…Killing babies in the womb,sodomy, men marring men, women the same, and many others which are contrary to godliness.To do so,I would be denying my God,,,, Amen?
This woman, if you check ger record when she was the top legal prosecutor in LA, Mamselle HATES black people….and she teams up with a known racist…who right now, may nor even know his own name…the man forgets EVERYTHING…Camella CANNOT command the black vote to veer in Bidens favor…black voters REJECTED her, out right when she ran to be the democratic (KKK, party of slavery) nominee for President…and we know Biden does not have the black vote…experta are saying he has less support than Hilary Clinton. So here we have a seasoned Racist Public Servant going up against a private Racist…whom will you choose?
Please do not attack the PM like dat nor. I mean it he who left Freedom to join de kicker: de Shoe. So parties can change. The Republicans have now become the KKK party. So as black people, we are intelligent enough to know who is on our side.
Please read some American History before you write anything.
“If I could save the Union without freeing any slaves,” he wrote, “I would do it; and if I could save it by freeing all the slaves, I would do it; and if I could save it by freeing some and leaving others alone, I would also do that.” Do you know who wrote this:
Yup the Abraham Lincoln of the then Republican Party who supposedly freed slaves.
If Biden does not have the black votes, then can you explain what happened in South Carolina during the contest for the nomination at a time when Sanders had such a significant lead? Hmmmm read please!!
The white supremacy conspiracies have caught with you. I hope if you become his age you will be able to identify your name. And her name is Kamala, first black Vice President of the USA. Look at her records, she has been first first so many times and weak women just as weak men cannot accept this.