Blackwood shines as West Indies wins 1st of 3-Test series against England

Dominica News Online - Sunday, July 12th, 2020 at 10:59 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

West Indies beat England by four wickets on the final day of the first international test since the coronavirus break on Sunday, taking a 1-0 lead at the Ageas Bowl in a three-test series thanks to a 95-run knock by Jermaine Blackwood.

England made early inroads into the West Indies batting lineup on day five as the visitors targeted 200 to win, reducing them to 27-3 before Blackwood began to set the foundations for a big win for the Caribbean side, albeit behind closed doors.

When opener John Campbell retired hurt following a toe-crushing yorker from Jofra Archer, Blackwood came in before lunch and began to anchor the innings, sharing a 73-run stand with Roston Chase (37).

Read the full story…

 

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.