Blackwood shines as West Indies wins 1st of 3-Test series against England

West Indies beat England by four wickets on the final day of the first international test since the coronavirus break on Sunday, taking a 1-0 lead at the Ageas Bowl in a three-test series thanks to a 95-run knock by Jermaine Blackwood.

England made early inroads into the West Indies batting lineup on day five as the visitors targeted 200 to win, reducing them to 27-3 before Blackwood began to set the foundations for a big win for the Caribbean side, albeit behind closed doors.

When opener John Campbell retired hurt following a toe-crushing yorker from Jofra Archer, Blackwood came in before lunch and began to anchor the innings, sharing a 73-run stand with Roston Chase (37).

