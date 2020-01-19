Body of Clifton man found at sea

The family of Clifton Born Oscar Bruno are trying to come to terms with his death.

Bruno’s body was found this morning at sea by his brother-police officer-Franklyn Bruno.

Oscar was a Marine Pilot employed at the Dominica Air and Sea Port Authority.

The Bruno reportedly went diving on Saturday and did not returned home, sparking concerns.

A search party comprising of Coast Guard officials and policemen went out at sea on Saturday but came up empty handed.

They resumed their search on Sunday morning and his lifeless body was discovered under water.

The police are investigating the matter.