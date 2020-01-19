Body of Clifton man found at sea

The family of Clifton Born Oscar Bruno are trying to come to terms with his death.
Bruno’s body was found this morning at sea by his brother-police officer-Franklyn Bruno.
Oscar was a Marine Pilot employed at the Dominica Air and Sea Port Authority.
The Bruno reportedly went diving on Saturday and did not returned home, sparking concerns.
A search party comprising of Coast Guard officials and policemen went out at sea on Saturday but came up empty handed.
They resumed their search on Sunday morning and his lifeless body was discovered under water.
The police are investigating the matter.
Condolences to the family, may his soul rest in peace.
Bruno was a great friend and merchant marine officer. From Venezuela we send condolences to his family. BRUNO OSCAR in Venezuela we love you my friend… Rest in peace..
A very sad day for many as Oscar was a very respectful and loving individual to all he encountered. Rest in internal peace, Anssie. Farewell brother.
RIP Oscar and condolences to his wife and the rest of his families and also to the community of Clifton.
Damn!! What a shocker for me!
Bro I am pained by this to the max. Why oh why lord? . Eternal Rest with the ancestors bro and may jah strengthen your friends, relatives and all those who knew you. Cant stop crying…….so many strange things happening in our land these days.
R.I.P. my brother.
Condolences to the Bruno family
May his soul rest in peace.
A Marine Pilot went diving by himself?