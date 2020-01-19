Body of Clifton man found at sea

Dominica News Online - Sunday, January 19th, 2020 at 2:05 PM
The family of  Clifton Born Oscar Bruno are trying to come to terms with his death.

Bruno’s body was found this morning at sea by his brother-police officer-Franklyn Bruno.

Oscar was a Marine Pilot employed at the Dominica Air and Sea Port Authority.

The Bruno reportedly went diving on Saturday and did not returned home, sparking concerns.

A search party comprising of Coast Guard officials and policemen went out at sea on Saturday but came up empty handed.

They resumed their search on Sunday morning and his lifeless body was discovered under water.

The police are investigating the matter.

8 Comments

  1. Ideal
    January 19, 2020

    Condolences to the family, may his soul rest in peace.

  2. Jeremy Gonzalez
    January 19, 2020

    Bruno was a great friend and merchant marine officer. From Venezuela we send condolences to his family. BRUNO OSCAR in Venezuela we love you my friend… Rest in peace..

  3. Gregory Daniel
    January 19, 2020

    A very sad day for many as Oscar was a very respectful and loving individual to all he encountered. Rest in internal peace, Anssie. Farewell brother.

  4. Daughter of the soil
    January 19, 2020

    RIP Oscar and condolences to his wife and the rest of his families and also to the community of Clifton.

  5. Bwa-Banday
    January 19, 2020

    Damn!! What a shocker for me! :cry: :cry: :cry: :cry: :cry:

    Bro I am pained by this to the max. Why oh why lord? :cry: :cry: :cry: . Eternal Rest with the ancestors bro and may jah strengthen your friends, relatives and all those who knew you. :cry: :cry: Cant stop crying…….so many strange things happening in our land these days.

  6. ArAb
    January 19, 2020

    R.I.P. my brother.

    Condolences to the Bruno family

  7. Sybil nowell
    January 19, 2020

    May his soul rest in peace.

  8. Tony
    January 19, 2020

    A Marine Pilot went diving by himself?

